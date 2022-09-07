Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited! Johnny Cupcakes Announces Grand Reopening Celebration EventDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Where to Watch the Pembroke Fireworks ShowDianna CarneyPembroke, MA
This Massive Vintage Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenBoston, MA
Guitarist Tyler Morris works hard at the business side of music while recording and performing with virtuoso skills.American Household NewsSalisbury, MA
Here's How You Can Join the Release of Thousands of Floating LanternsDianna CarneyWeymouth, MA
Related
Analyst Ratings for Revance Therapeutics
Revance Therapeutics RVNC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Revance Therapeutics has an average price target of $30.6 with a high of $35.00 and a low of $24.00.
2 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month
Income investors, check out these stocks with annual dividend yields over 6%.
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September
Wall Street has endured a rough stretch, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite respectively losing as much as 24% and 34% of their value. When uncertainty arises, dividend stocks are a smart place to put your money to work. These passive-income powerhouses have the necessary catalysts to make patient...
Here's My Top Dividend Stock to Buy in September
This retailer is seeing explosive growth in its dividend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
msn.com
Verizon raises dividend, to extend lead as highest-yielding Dow component
Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. rose 0.2% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the telecommunications company raised its quarterly dividend by 2%, to extend its lead has the highest-yielding Dow Jones Industrial Average component. Verizon said the new dividend of 65.25 cents a share, up from 64.00 cents a share, will be payable Nov. 1 to shareholders of record on Oct. 7. Based on Friday's closing prices, Verizon's new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 6.32%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.68%. The next highest-yielding Dow component is Dow Inc.'s stock, which had an implied dividend yield of 5.68% as of Friday's close. Verizon shares have tumbled 19.4% over the past three months through Friday while the Dow has declined 4.9%.
UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
TIGR earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
2 Cash Cows In The Communications Sector Providing Promising Dividends And Consistent Revenues
Since October 2021, the communications sector has been lagging behind the S&P 500, and is down 36% year-to-date. As consumer discretionary spending is decreasing due to inflationary pressures, phone and internet services will likely continue to generate revenue as internet connectivity remains a priority for most people. Additionally, Verizon has...
Is DocuSign Stock a Buy Now?
The cloud-based e-signature leader recently topped Wall Street's expectations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cogent To Scoop T-Mobile US's Wireline Business For Undisclosed Terms
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc CCOI agreed to snap T-Mobile US, Inc's TMUS Wireline Business. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed. T-Mobile expected to record a pre-tax charge of $1 billion in the third quarter of 2022 to cover the carrying value of the wireline business and liability for the contractual payments, Reuters reports.
Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) beats analysts’ expectations
Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) stock rallies 19.6% (As on September 9, 11:27:20 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company delivered an earnings beat and a better-than-expected outlook. For its fiscal fourth quarter ended July 31, Zscaler reported a profit before costs such as stock compensation of $36.4 million, up from $20.3 million in the same quarter of last year. Cash flow in Zscaler’s fiscal fourth quarter was $103.1 million or 32% of revenue, up from $44.7 million or 23% of revenue a year ago. Free cash flow was $74.8 million, or 24% of revenue, compared to $27.7 million, or 14% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Deferred revenue as of July 31 was $1.02 billion, up 62% year-over-year, and cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $1.73 billion.
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for CinCor Pharma
Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on CinCor Pharma CINC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
U.S. COVID vaccine market could reach $13 billion -Moderna exec
NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The annual U.S. COVID-19 vaccine market going forward could be in the range of $5.2 billion to $12.9 billion, depending on the price of shots and who is eligible to receive them, Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) chief commercial officer said on Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Benzinga
Peering Into Moderna's Recent Short Interest
Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) short percent of float has risen 20.0% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 14.98 million shares sold short, which is 5.16% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
BioStem Technologies, Inc. Second Quarter Financial Results Call, August 22, 2022
C O N F E R E N C E C A L L P A R T I C I P A N T S. Welcome to the BioStem Technologies BSEM Second Quarter Financial Results Call. Now, I would like to turn the call over to Nic Johnson, Russo Partners. You may begin your conference.
Benzinga
Where Galapagos Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Galapagos GLPG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $68.75 versus the current price of Galapagos at $48.57, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated...
Robinhood Launches Index Of Highest-Conviction Stocks: Here Are The Top 10 Holdings
Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD has launched a new stock market index that reflects its customers' top 100 stock holdings. What Happened? On Friday, Robinhood announced the Robinhood Investor Index, a market index that reflects only the most high-conviction stock holdings of its user base. The index is weighted by the...
‘Grass Turning Greener’ States National Beverage Corp.; First Quarter Revenues Up; Cites Long-Term Performance Chart
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) today announced results for the first quarter of its 2023 fiscal year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908006030/en/ Long-Term Performance Chart (Graphic: Business Wire)
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: UiPath, Coupa Software, ChargePoint, Twitter and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. UiPath — The stock tumbled 12.9% after UiPath issued weaker-than-expected third-quarter and full-year revenue guidance. Still, the robotic process automation software company beat earnings and revenue expectations in its most recent quarter. Coupa Software — Coupa Software climbed 13% after...
Benzinga
Phreesia Earnings Preview
Phreesia PHR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-09-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Phreesia will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.74. Phreesia bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
GameStop (GME) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
GME earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Comments / 0