Needham, MA

Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics RVNC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Revance Therapeutics has an average price target of $30.6 with a high of $35.00 and a low of $24.00.
msn.com

Verizon raises dividend, to extend lead as highest-yielding Dow component

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. rose 0.2% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the telecommunications company raised its quarterly dividend by 2%, to extend its lead has the highest-yielding Dow Jones Industrial Average component. Verizon said the new dividend of 65.25 cents a share, up from 64.00 cents a share, will be payable Nov. 1 to shareholders of record on Oct. 7. Based on Friday's closing prices, Verizon's new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 6.32%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.68%. The next highest-yielding Dow component is Dow Inc.'s stock, which had an implied dividend yield of 5.68% as of Friday's close. Verizon shares have tumbled 19.4% over the past three months through Friday while the Dow has declined 4.9%.
Benzinga

Cogent To Scoop T-Mobile US's Wireline Business For Undisclosed Terms

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc CCOI agreed to snap T-Mobile US, Inc's TMUS Wireline Business. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed. T-Mobile expected to record a pre-tax charge of $1 billion in the third quarter of 2022 to cover the carrying value of the wireline business and liability for the contractual payments, Reuters reports.
FXDailyReport.com

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) beats analysts’ expectations

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) stock rallies 19.6% (As on September 9, 11:27:20 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company delivered an earnings beat and a better-than-expected outlook. For its fiscal fourth quarter ended July 31, Zscaler reported a profit before costs such as stock compensation of $36.4 million, up from $20.3 million in the same quarter of last year. Cash flow in Zscaler’s fiscal fourth quarter was $103.1 million or 32% of revenue, up from $44.7 million or 23% of revenue a year ago. Free cash flow was $74.8 million, or 24% of revenue, compared to $27.7 million, or 14% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Deferred revenue as of July 31 was $1.02 billion, up 62% year-over-year, and cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $1.73 billion.
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for CinCor Pharma

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on CinCor Pharma CINC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Peering Into Moderna's Recent Short Interest

Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) short percent of float has risen 20.0% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 14.98 million shares sold short, which is 5.16% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Where Galapagos Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Galapagos GLPG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $68.75 versus the current price of Galapagos at $48.57, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated...
The Associated Press

‘Grass Turning Greener’ States National Beverage Corp.; First Quarter Revenues Up; Cites Long-Term Performance Chart

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) today announced results for the first quarter of its 2023 fiscal year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908006030/en/ Long-Term Performance Chart (Graphic: Business Wire)
Benzinga

Phreesia Earnings Preview

Phreesia PHR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-09-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Phreesia will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.74. Phreesia bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
