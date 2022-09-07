ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
105.3 KISS FM

5 Big Billionaires You May Not Know Still Live in Washington

Isn't it something that people who are in the 1% of the richest people in the world still choose to live in Washington state? Washington just has that je ne sais quoi that these 5 big billionaires can't get enough of! We pretty much all know that Jeff Bezos and Bill and Melinda Gates are among the richest, biggest billionaires in Washington state, but do you know any of the others? I can think of at least 5 billionaires you might not even know live here.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
State
Washington State
105.3 KISS FM

Greatest Savings on Gas In The Tri-Cities

Will inflation and already high gas prices keep us off the road this Labor Day Weekend? No way! We're boarding planes, trains, and automobiles to celebrate the last weekend of summer anywhere but home. Sure a few more Americans than usual are staying home this year, but less so than...
KENNEWICK, WA
105.3 KISS FM

No Free Rides? Don’t Tell Washington Dept. of Transportation

Beginning now, young bus riders 18 and under can ride public transportation for FREE. That means trains, buses, and ferries are free to ride until they turn 19. Every agency in the state is on board with the idea, though you may run into a few cases where the benefit to youth hasn't gone into effect just yet. Ferries, and Amtrak, won't start their free rides until October 1st. Not a long wait at all.
WASHINGTON STATE
105.3 KISS FM

WSP Trooper Has Important Labor Day Message for Motorists [VIDEO]

Labor Day is the unofficial ending of summer & travel will be hectic at times. In fact, Inrix predicts a 41% increase in traffic delays nationwide. I-90 will be more congested than normal, with everyone returning home after the weekend. The heaviest traffic volume will be westbound on I-90 Monday afternoon. WSDOT advises motorists to plan for extra travel time. It's also beneficial to keep snacks and water in your vehicle. Have a full tank of gas and a phone charger. It's good to check traffic conditions, here.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
105.3 KISS FM

Where’s The Smoke-Haze Coming From? Pick a Spot!

Recent reports indicate we have had a mild fire season until a couple of weeks ago. According to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the National Weather Service, recent fire activity in Oregon is responsible for much of the haze we are seeing heading into Labor Day weekend. In...
OREGON STATE
105.3 KISS FM

105.3 KISS FM

Pasco WA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
532K+
Views
ABOUT

105.3 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kissfm1053.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy