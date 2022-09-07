Read full article on original website
5 Big Billionaires You May Not Know Still Live in Washington
Isn't it something that people who are in the 1% of the richest people in the world still choose to live in Washington state? Washington just has that je ne sais quoi that these 5 big billionaires can't get enough of! We pretty much all know that Jeff Bezos and Bill and Melinda Gates are among the richest, biggest billionaires in Washington state, but do you know any of the others? I can think of at least 5 billionaires you might not even know live here.
Washington State: The Only Place Shooting This Thing Is Illegal
Did you know that Washington State is the one single place in the entire United States where you can not shoot or hunt this very famous thing!. What is this thing, where does it live, and why is Washington State the only place where it is illegal to kill it?
Is It Legal to Dumpster Dive in Washington State?
Is It Illegal To Dumpster Dive In Washington State?. I come from a family of petty thieves and one thing my two younger brothers did when they were in their teens was car hopping and dumpster diving. I was sad that my biological mother was once married to a man...
You’ll Never Guess The Most Misspelled Words In Washington
Spelling. Everyone has a word or two that gives them trouble. Unless they're a Scripps Spelling Bee Champion. How else to explain the abundance of apps with built-in "spell check," the popularity of Grammarly, etc. But even that's not foolproof. Who hasn't been the victim of auto-correct?. The Perils of...
You Could Commit Murder and Get Away With It Near Washington State
There Is A Place Called The Zone Of Death Where You Could Get Away With Murder. There's a place called the Zone Of Death and it might be the one place in the United States where you could commit murder and get away with it. Three States Converge Making It...
Greatest Savings on Gas In The Tri-Cities
Will inflation and already high gas prices keep us off the road this Labor Day Weekend? No way! We're boarding planes, trains, and automobiles to celebrate the last weekend of summer anywhere but home. Sure a few more Americans than usual are staying home this year, but less so than...
No Free Rides? Don’t Tell Washington Dept. of Transportation
Beginning now, young bus riders 18 and under can ride public transportation for FREE. That means trains, buses, and ferries are free to ride until they turn 19. Every agency in the state is on board with the idea, though you may run into a few cases where the benefit to youth hasn't gone into effect just yet. Ferries, and Amtrak, won't start their free rides until October 1st. Not a long wait at all.
WSP Trooper Has Important Labor Day Message for Motorists [VIDEO]
Labor Day is the unofficial ending of summer & travel will be hectic at times. In fact, Inrix predicts a 41% increase in traffic delays nationwide. I-90 will be more congested than normal, with everyone returning home after the weekend. The heaviest traffic volume will be westbound on I-90 Monday afternoon. WSDOT advises motorists to plan for extra travel time. It's also beneficial to keep snacks and water in your vehicle. Have a full tank of gas and a phone charger. It's good to check traffic conditions, here.
Ellensberg Hides The Most Unique Ice Cream Shop In Washington
You may not know that one of the most unique ice-cream shops in Washington State is hidden just off the freeway in Ellensberg? I drive through there all the time and had never stopped. This place looks amazing. Winegar's Coffee and Creamery has been in business since 1956 when it...
Where’s The Smoke-Haze Coming From? Pick a Spot!
Recent reports indicate we have had a mild fire season until a couple of weeks ago. According to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the National Weather Service, recent fire activity in Oregon is responsible for much of the haze we are seeing heading into Labor Day weekend. In...
The 5 Movies you Have to Watch if you Live in Washington
If you're living in Washington, planning to move here, or just love the Pacific Northwest we have five movies you have to watch. That's right, there are five movies we're absolutely in love with that are set right here in Washington state. You may have already seen these movies, or...
