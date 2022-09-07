Read full article on original website
Stanford Daily
Students may share rooms with COVID-positive roommates this fall
COVID-19-positive students will isolate in place this fall, according to a Wednesday email from the Office of the Vice Provost. Roommates without critical health conditions are instructed to take precautions if the person they share their living space with tests positive but continue to live with them, Vice Provost Susie Brubaker-Cole, Dean of Students Mona Hicks, and Senior Associate Vice Provost of Residential & Dining Enterprises Shirley J. Everett wrote in the email.
SFStation.com
50th Mountain View Art & Wine Festival, 'A Festival Like No Other'
The Mountain View Art & Wine Festival is "A Festival Like No Other" and this year marks our spectacular 50th Anniversary Celebration, September 10-11, 2022!. An authentic and moveable feast for the senses. The cool, vibrant, multicultural Castro Street vibe. It's Silicon Valley's World-Class Art, Music & Food Festival, voted Best Festival by Metro readership for more than a decade.
TechCrunch
People are going back to the office — except in the Bay Area
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and things slid to a halt. Now, more than two years and several vaccines later, San Francisco’s office scene has still not rebounded and the city’s streets remain eerily quiet. If you think it’s even more sparse than other cities you’ve visited lately,...
Stroll on down to Solano Avenue: Music, clowns, food, kalimba, bubble machine
The rhythms of the Kalimba King, the tender mercies of pigeon adoption, Kenny the Clown and Nott the Hoople are just a few of the delights that await at the 46th Solano Avenue Stroll in Berkeley and Albany Sunday. One of the Bay Area’s oldest and largest street festivals, the...
berkeleyside.org
Over 21,000 applied for just 2,000 Section 8 housing vouchers in Berkeley
Lev Marcus, a 26-year-old Berkeley resident, was scrolling online in July when he learned that the Berkeley Housing Authority had opened up its Section 8 waitlist lottery for the first time in over a decade. Applicants can check their waitlist status on Berkeley Housing Authority’s online portal. He currently...
SFist
Historic Designation for Stonestown’s Old Movie Theater, Which Is Not Even Used Anymore, Could Alter Housing Plan
The now-shuttered Regal UA Stonestown Twin movie theater apparently has some claim to a historic designation, which could throw a monkey wrench into a proposed 2,900-unit housing development. The ongoing knock on San Francisco is that we’re not building any housing, which is not entirely true. There are a few...
Palo Alto High alum’s new book ‘The Silence that Binds Us’ sheds light on difficult topics
Bestselling author Joanna Ho’s young adult novel explores the impacts of suicide and racism on youth.
piedmontexedra.com
1064 Hubert Drive, Oakland
$2,225,000 | 5 Beds | 3 Baths | 2,959 SqFt | Now Showing | Julie Gardner & Sarah Abel, Compass. Beautifully renovated and thoroughly transformed, this exceptional and sunny 5bdrm/3bth updated classic features a traditional floor plan, kosher kitchen, formal living and dining rooms, play room or 5th bedroom, gracious primary ensuite with tucked-away office, and a large rooftop deck that’s ideal for al fresco entertaining.
PLANetizen
Evictions on the Rise Among San Francisco Supportive Housing Residents
Residents of San Francisco’s single-room occupancy hotels (SROs), many of whom depend on the city-funded housing to stay out of homelessness, are getting evicted at higher rates as pandemic-era assistance programs lapse, report Joaquin Palomino and Trisha Thadani of the San Francisco Chronicle. According to the article, at least 114 people were evicted in the last fiscal year, compared to 40 in the previous years. “The Chronicle found that more than half of all evictions were in nine residential hotels, which housed 16% of all supportive housing SRO residents.”
The Bay Area’s Best Corn Mazes & Hay Mazes to Visit This Fall
Get lost (and found again) at one of these epically fun corn mazes all located in the Bay area. Getting lost in a corn maze or a hay maze is practically a childhood rite of passage (along with a road trip to leaf peep some nearby fantastic fall foliage) and with these locations in the Bay Area, there’s so many fun mazes to choose from. Try your navigation skills at a world-record holding maze that (might) take you and the kids hours to find your way out. Or, for something a little less intense, check out the assortment of mini mazes created especially for shorter legs. And don’t forget, there are night mazes and a minotaur maze that will increase the fall fun factor. A bunch of these spots also double as u-pick fruit and veggie spots, pumpkin patches as well as your go-to source for festive fall activities so if you want to get your fall fix all in one spot, these family-friendly farms featuring corn mazes and hay mazes were made just for you.
People should still be cautious about COVID-19 ahead of possible fall surge
Given past recent history, a fall surge is not unlikely, and with recent hot weather and kids returning to school, people are more clustered together than usual.
Bay Area Celebrates the Moon Festival
(KRON) — The Moon Festival, also known as the Mid-Autumn Festival, is one of the biggest holidays celebrated by many of Asian descent. KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin sat down with Jenny Chan, San Francisco Chinatown’s Assistant Director of the Moon Festival, to talk about the customs and celebrations. The We Fly High Lion Dance Group […]
The cities with real estate markets less affordable than San Francisco's
The Bay Area’s housing market is not known for its affordability. But as home prices continue to drop here, more and more cities are giving San Francisco’s pricey reputation a run for its money in the real estate department. According to RealtyHop’s latest housing affordability index, six cities have housing markets more unaffordable than San Francisco’s. The index is ranked based on median household income, local property taxes, median for-sale prices and mortgage expenses. With a median home price of $1,388,000, San Francisco is ranked as the seventh least-affordable housing market in the nation. The city’s median household income of...
SFist
Developer Barreling Forward With $1 Billion Van Ness Office-Condo High-Rise, Despite Office Market Being in Toilet
The 47-story development at 30 Van Ness is actually going to be called Hayes Point. And its developers are being called crazy for building office space in the current slump, but they’re rolling up the Brink's truck anyway. The old saying “Follow the money” is usually used when speculating...
everythingsouthcity.com
A Message from See’s Candies CEO, Pat Egan
With summer coming to an end and the holiday season approaching, we are excited to be part of your upcoming celebrations. From Halloween to New Year’s, and all the joyous happenings in between, you can always count on us to not only be a part of your tried and true family traditions, but to help create new ones as you spend time with family and friends.
The San Francisco Restaurant That's Run Exclusively By Robots
From facial recognition to self-driving cars, technology is rapidly becoming the crux of our society. While artificial intelligence can determine the everyday outcome of our social media feeds and our GPS navigation, where it fits into the modern workplace, particularly in the food industry, is a far more complex topic.
The Daily 09-08-22 Treasured SF store may close for good after landlord doubles rent
The owners of Stuff, a San Francisco hub for antique treasures, mid-century modern home decor, vintage clothing and more, say it will close at the end of its lease in February 2024 after an anticipated rent hike from their landlord. Will Lenker, who has owned the emporium with his partner James Spinello for the past 30 years, said the store has more than 60 vendors, many of whom “wouldn’t have another place to go” if Stuff were to go out of business. “If we purchased the building, we could turn it into a true collective where [the vendors] would all be part of the profits, and the store could keep everyone together,” said Lenker. But that may be impossible.
NBC Bay Area
New COVID Booster Shot Becomes Available in the Bay Area
An updated version of the COVID-19 booster shot, retooled to target the new and more contagious omicron variants, is arriving to the Bay Area. At the vaccine clinic set up at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds, San Jose resident Chris Lee said he may have already been sick with one of the first omicron variants, but he wants to be protected against any others. So, he became one of the first in the Bay Area to get the updated vaccine Wednesday.
RH just bought an abandoned Napa resort to develop its own winery and hotel
Another of the brand's 'hospitality experiences' is in the works.
calmatters.network
From malasadas to maple bars, here are 13 can't-miss doughnut destinations on the Peninsula
Although the Peninsula has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth, I’d been wondering whether it might be dotted with “doughnut deserts” — pockets of neighborhoods without an eatery to pick up a fritter or maple bar with a cup of coffee. For those who crave a more down-to-earth delicacy, or a better indulgence-to-dollar ratio, there’s nothing like the humble doughnut to satisfy that urge for carbs, oil and instant gratification.
