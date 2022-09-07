In the recently published opinion piece, “Writing on the Wall”, there were many questions posed to the Legislature. These are the facts. This is the history. Every two years since 2004, the Joint House and Senate Education Committees initiates and completes an “Adequacy Study” because we are under an Arkansas Supreme Court ruling from the Lake View School District No. 25 v Huckabee lawsuit and under Arkansas State Law, A.C.A. 10-3-2102 that requires this study. Under the Arkansas Constitution, it is the state’s responsibility to provide a revenue structure that supports an adequate and equitable education for all students in the public school system.

