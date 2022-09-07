Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Event organizers near ready for Hardy Homesteaders Day
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - An annual event celebrating the founding of a town is coming up later in September. Hardy Homesteaders Day is on the calendar for Sept. 24, beginning at 9 a.m., with a rain date of Oct. 8. The event will feature many old-time events such as Dutch...
KTLO
Miles and Miles of Yard Sales event starts Friday
The Miles & Miles of Yard Sales will take place Friday and Saturday along Arkansas Highway 178. Sales will run from Midway to Lakeview, through Bull Shoals, Fairview and to Flippin. If you would like to be put on the list for the event, email the Bull Shoals Lake White...
Knight Fire BBQ brings generations of cooking to beloved restaurant
SEARCY, Ark. — When you think of America’s greatest BBQ cities, your brain might jump straight to Kansas City, Memphis, and Austin. But, we have one of our own right here in the Natural State-- Knight Fire BBQ located in Searcy!. The coolest thing about this local business...
KTLO
Tiny home community for homeless on Mountain Home Planning Commission agenda Monday
The Mountain Home Planning Commission meets Monday afternoon at 1 and will take up what has become a controversial topic. Discussion will continue about Eden Village, a gated tiny home community located off Rossi Road. The proposed project would provide homes for chronically homeless and disabled individuals. According to the...
KYTV
City of Harrison, Ark. opens new city hall
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Thursday, the city of Harrison officials opened operations at the new city hall location on Industrial Park Road. The city has been planning for a new city hall since 2014, when voters approved a half-cent sales tax to go toward fire and police departments—both departments which are contained within the new facility.
stonecountyleader.com
Motorcycle Wreck Claims Life
Brandon C. Osborne, 25, of Mountain View died Aug. 25 when the 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle he was driving struck a southbound 2020 Ford 150 on State Highway 5 south of Mountain View on Freeze Mountain just north of Helms Road. Osborne was traveling northbound just before 6:30 p.m. and was...
KTLO
Fire damages popular Ozark County resort
(Photo courtesy of Ozark County Times) A fire has heavily damaged a popular business in Ozark County. No injuries have been reported in the blaze Wednesday evening at Old Dawt Mill along the North Fork River off Missouri Highway PP between Dora and Tecumseh. According to reports from the Ozark...
stonecountyleader.com
Tower Constructed Near Onia
A worker prepares to connect one leg of the second section of a new 250-foot AT&T cell phone tower construct near Onia in mid-August. The crew was from Hartland Contracting Services, Inc., of Wellston, Okla. Photo by Rusty Fraser, from the Aug. 17, 2022 issue.
Conway police find two dead in home on Tyler Street
Police in Conway are investigating after the discovery of two bodies at a home on Tyler Street Thursday afternoon.
Kait 8
Motorcyclist arrested after leading police on high-speed chase
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police arrested a Fulton County man following a high-speed chase Wednesday that ended with him crashing in Clay County. Bill Sadler, public information officer for ASP, said Thursday that a state police officer spotted 44-year-old Anthony Washam speeding on U.S. Highway 62 in Clay County.
neareport.com
Body found Friday on White River believed to be missing man
A tragedy led into the Labor Day weekend as a fisherman spotted a body floating Friday in White County. It is believed to be that of an area man missing since July. At about 5 PM on Friday, September 2, 2022, a man fishing on the White River in the area of Georgetown in White County spotted what he believed to be a deceased person floating in the river, the White County Sheriff’s Office said in a post to social media. The fisherman marked the location and contacted authorities.
KYTV
Firefighters battled fire at Dawt Mill in Ozark County, Mo.
GAINESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A fire in the kitchen damaged the resort at the historic Dawt Mill in Ozark County. Firefighters responded to the resort near Tecumseh Wednesday around 5 p.m. Investigators say firefighters quickly put out the fire. They say the kitchen is a total loss. Smoke spread into...
KTLO
Rural MH man injured after vehicle strikes concrete bridge pier
A rural Mountain Home man was injured late Sunday morning in a one-vehicle accident in Baxter County. Fifty-year-old Thadeus McBride was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health with what was described as a suspected minor injury. According to a report from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, McBride was traveling on...
KTLO
2 area boil orders issued, 2 boil orders lifted
Two new area boil water orders have been issued and two others have been lifted. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for the entire Autumn Acres Mobile Home Park system in Baxter County. The order was issued due to a pump malfunction.
KTLO
Local fisheries biologist recaps meeting on Game and Fish black bass management plan
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is updating its Reservoir Black Bass Management Plan again this year to continue improving the species’ population, while at the same time, responding to the needs and wants of anglers throughout the state. For over a month, the commission has held a series of public forums to allow anglers to give their input, and one meeting was held at the Donald W. Reynolds Library in Mountain Home.
KATV
Two bodies discovered by Conway police while performing welfare check
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two bodies were discovered by police at a home in Conway Thursday afternoon after being called to the residence for a welfare check. The Conway Police Department said the individuals were found on the Tyler Street property at around 12:30 p.m. "We believe this to...
The Oldest House and Public Structure in Arkansas, Have You Toured it?
Did you know that the oldest public structure in the entire state of Arkansas was also a house?. The oldest public structure is located between Norfolk and Mountain Home, Arkansas and was built back in the early 1820s by Jacob Wolf. He came to the Arkansas Territory in 1820 after his first wife died and bought 76 acres of government land. Jacob then built a large log house for him his five kids and started a new life with a new wife. They even had furniture brought in from the East down the White River by canoe.
KTLO
Cop turned crook back in custody
A man who enforced the law for 16 years before he started breaking it is back in jail after being declared a fugitive based on violations of the terms and conditions of his parole. Fifty-four-year-old Jimmy Leon Bohannon was jailed just before 3 a.m. Sunday and is an inmate in...
ucanews.live
Tri Sigma Alpha Omicron Chapter closes doors at UCA
The Alpha Omicron Chapter of Sigma Sigma Sigma, better known as Tri Sigma, was suspended from UCA’s campus on May 10. The National Organization released a statement saying, “The Alpha Omicron Chapter worked hard to remain competitive on campus. Despite these attempts … the chapter has been unable to overcome a continued decline in membership and retention.”
KTLO
MH man faces domestic battery and false imprisonment charges
A Mountain Home man has been arrested on charges of domestic battery, false imprisonment and fleeing on foot after law enforcement responded to a report of a female being abused and seeking help at Goodwill on August 29. According to the probable cause affidavit, 44-year-old Corey Darius Hobbs is accused...
