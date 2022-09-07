I love asking questions. You never know what kind of response you will get, assuming you do get a response. I am reminded of my teaching years. Young children are especially unpredictable when answering questions. In my art classes I would ask a few questions to frame the context of our project that day. I recall a discussion about front and back yards with a kindergarten class. A little girl raised her hand and said, “Last night mama and daddy had a big fight and mama hit daddy in the head with a frying pan then threw his **** all over the yard.” There was a collective gasp as the children realized that a bad word had been said out loud, then silence as they waited to see what I would do. Teachers have to think fast, carefully choosing responses when a child acts out, because usually there is fear causing the outburst.

