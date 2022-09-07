Read full article on original website
stonecountyleader.com
School Board Approves Staff Bonus Payments
Mountain View School Board approved a proposed budget last week that includes a $5,000 bonus for all school employees, as well as a scaled-back HVAC plan for Rural Special and Timbo gyms and several other facility improvements. Board members voted 5-1 to approve the proposal, with Lori Dobbins voting “no.”...
KTLO
Tiny home community for homeless on Mountain Home Planning Commission agenda Monday
The Mountain Home Planning Commission meets Monday afternoon at 1 and will take up what has become a controversial topic. Discussion will continue about Eden Village, a gated tiny home community located off Rossi Road. The proposed project would provide homes for chronically homeless and disabled individuals. According to the...
whiterivernow.com
County JPs vote to increase salaries of elected officials
At the August meeting of the Independence County Quorum Court, justices voted to increase the salaries of all elected office holders, retroactive to the first of the year. According to the minutes of the meeting, Independence County Judge Robert Griffin made the recommendations, reminding the court that elected officials had not been included in two employee raises in recent years. He also said a salary increase for elected officials would be in line with other Class 4 counties (those with populations of 30,000 to 49,000) in the state.
Kait 8
Lane closures planned for Highway 63
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - If your daily commute takes you down Highway 63, be prepared for delays in the coming weeks. The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Friday that crews will close lanes beginning at 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, to make repairs to the road. Workers will begin...
talkbusiness.net
WiFi park nearly complete in Newport
Visitors to the WiFi Park in Newport will soon have access to high-speed internet. Ritter Communication has installed its RightFiber system at the park. The Newport Economic Development Commission (NEDC) is spearheading the project in conjunction with the Southwest Planning and Development District with funding recently granted by the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.
KTLO
2 area boil orders issued, 2 boil orders lifted
Two new area boil water orders have been issued and two others have been lifted. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for the entire Autumn Acres Mobile Home Park system in Baxter County. The order was issued due to a pump malfunction.
stonecountyleader.com
Tower Constructed Near Onia
A worker prepares to connect one leg of the second section of a new 250-foot AT&T cell phone tower construct near Onia in mid-August. The crew was from Hartland Contracting Services, Inc., of Wellston, Okla. Photo by Rusty Fraser, from the Aug. 17, 2022 issue.
KTLO
Miles and Miles of Yard Sales event starts Friday
The Miles & Miles of Yard Sales will take place Friday and Saturday along Arkansas Highway 178. Sales will run from Midway to Lakeview, through Bull Shoals, Fairview and to Flippin. If you would like to be put on the list for the event, email the Bull Shoals Lake White...
KTLO
Yellville man facing Capitol riot charges has new attorney
A new attorney is now representing a Yellville man charged with participating in the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Thirty-nine-year-old Jon Thomas Mott faces three charges, each carrying a maximum federal prison sentence of six months plus fines. The new attorney, Joseph W. Allen of Branson, was...
Kait 8
Event organizers near ready for Hardy Homesteaders Day
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - An annual event celebrating the founding of a town is coming up later in September. Hardy Homesteaders Day is on the calendar for Sept. 24, beginning at 9 a.m., with a rain date of Oct. 8. The event will feature many old-time events such as Dutch...
Baxter County Sheriff: 10 pounds of methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana & handgun seized in parolee arrest
An Arkansas parolee was arrested after Baxter County deputies said they seized methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana, a handgun and other drug paraphernalia from a home Thursday.
whiterivernow.com
UPDATE: Yet another quake recorded in Lawrence County
The U.S. Geological Survey now reports another quake has hit Lawrence County — the second one this week and the fourth quake in the region in less than a month. According to the USGS, the latest quake was recorded about 1.25 miles southwest of Lynn, Ark., at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 7). The 2.1-magnitude quake had a depth of about 9.3 miles.
KTLO
Cop turned crook back in custody
A man who enforced the law for 16 years before he started breaking it is back in jail after being declared a fugitive based on violations of the terms and conditions of his parole. Fifty-four-year-old Jimmy Leon Bohannon was jailed just before 3 a.m. Sunday and is an inmate in...
Meth, pot and fentanyl found in parolee’s home, says Baxter Co. Sheriff
Investigators searched the home and said they found drugs, cash and a gun.
KTLO
Rural MH man injured after vehicle strikes concrete bridge pier
A rural Mountain Home man was injured late Sunday morning in a one-vehicle accident in Baxter County. Fifty-year-old Thadeus McBride was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health with what was described as a suspected minor injury. According to a report from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, McBride was traveling on...
Kait 8
Motorcyclist arrested after leading police on high-speed chase
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police arrested a Fulton County man following a high-speed chase Wednesday that ended with him crashing in Clay County. Bill Sadler, public information officer for ASP, said Thursday that a state police officer spotted 44-year-old Anthony Washam speeding on U.S. Highway 62 in Clay County.
stonecountyleader.com
Motorcycle Event At Full Throttle
Mountains Music and Motorcycles was at full throttle this year with good attendance and an expanded schedule of events that included a couple of new activities for attendees. The pie eating contest held Friday drew six competitors and sponsors agreed at the last minute to add more prize money for a youth category. R.J. Baker polished off his cherry pie just ahead of the second place finisher to win his division, and Maddix Kendrick, age 6, ate the most of his pie in the time allowed to beat out two other entrants.
Conway police find two dead in home on Tyler Street
Police in Conway are investigating after the discovery of two bodies at a home on Tyler Street Thursday afternoon.
Kait 8
4th earthquake reported in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - For the fourth time in two weeks, a minor earthquake struck Lawrence County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the magnitude 1.6 quake at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. The quake was centered about two kilometers (1.25 miles) southwest of Lynn and had a depth of...
neareport.com
Body found Friday on White River believed to be missing man
A tragedy led into the Labor Day weekend as a fisherman spotted a body floating Friday in White County. It is believed to be that of an area man missing since July. At about 5 PM on Friday, September 2, 2022, a man fishing on the White River in the area of Georgetown in White County spotted what he believed to be a deceased person floating in the river, the White County Sheriff’s Office said in a post to social media. The fisherman marked the location and contacted authorities.
