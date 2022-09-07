Read full article on original website
stonecountyleader.com
School Board Approves Staff Bonus Payments
Mountain View School Board approved a proposed budget last week that includes a $5,000 bonus for all school employees, as well as a scaled-back HVAC plan for Rural Special and Timbo gyms and several other facility improvements. Board members voted 5-1 to approve the proposal, with Lori Dobbins voting “no.”...
Kait 8
Event organizers near ready for Hardy Homesteaders Day
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - An annual event celebrating the founding of a town is coming up later in September. Hardy Homesteaders Day is on the calendar for Sept. 24, beginning at 9 a.m., with a rain date of Oct. 8. The event will feature many old-time events such as Dutch...
KTLO
Tiny home community for homeless on Mountain Home Planning Commission agenda Monday
The Mountain Home Planning Commission meets Monday afternoon at 1 and will take up what has become a controversial topic. Discussion will continue about Eden Village, a gated tiny home community located off Rossi Road. The proposed project would provide homes for chronically homeless and disabled individuals. According to the...
KYTV
Walton Family Foundation funds new mountain biking trail in Harrison, Ark.
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Harrison Exercise, Adventure, and Recreational Trails (HEART) committee has received a $108,000 grant from the Walton Family Foundation to build a mountain biking trail in the Boone County, Ark. town. The nearly three-mile-long trial will be located on the North Arkansas College (NAC) campus. It...
ucanews.live
Tri Sigma Alpha Omicron Chapter closes doors at UCA
The Alpha Omicron Chapter of Sigma Sigma Sigma, better known as Tri Sigma, was suspended from UCA’s campus on May 10. The National Organization released a statement saying, “The Alpha Omicron Chapter worked hard to remain competitive on campus. Despite these attempts … the chapter has been unable to overcome a continued decline in membership and retention.”
KTLO
Miles and Miles of Yard Sales event starts Friday
The Miles & Miles of Yard Sales will take place Friday and Saturday along Arkansas Highway 178. Sales will run from Midway to Lakeview, through Bull Shoals, Fairview and to Flippin. If you would like to be put on the list for the event, email the Bull Shoals Lake White...
The Oldest House and Public Structure in Arkansas, Have You Toured it?
Did you know that the oldest public structure in the entire state of Arkansas was also a house?. The oldest public structure is located between Norfolk and Mountain Home, Arkansas and was built back in the early 1820s by Jacob Wolf. He came to the Arkansas Territory in 1820 after his first wife died and bought 76 acres of government land. Jacob then built a large log house for him his five kids and started a new life with a new wife. They even had furniture brought in from the East down the White River by canoe.
Kait 8
Lane closures planned for Highway 63
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - If your daily commute takes you down Highway 63, be prepared for delays in the coming weeks. The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Friday that crews will close lanes beginning at 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, to make repairs to the road. Workers will begin...
KYTV
Earthquake shakes northern Arkansas community for 3rd time in last month
IMBODEN, Ark. (KY3) - For the third time in less than a month, the U.S. Geological Survey recorded an earthquake near Imboden’s in Lawrence County (Ark.). The latest quake happened Monday morning. It registered as a 2.0 magnitude, three miles south of Imboden. The USGS received no reports of anyone feeling the earthquake.
KTLO
2 area boil orders issued, 2 boil orders lifted
Two new area boil water orders have been issued and two others have been lifted. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for the entire Autumn Acres Mobile Home Park system in Baxter County. The order was issued due to a pump malfunction.
Arkansas family takes stand against teen suicide after son’s death
It was almost five years ago in September that Jesse James's parents woke up to the unimaginable, and they decided they didn't want another family to go through the same thing.
whiterivernow.com
UPDATE: Yet another quake recorded in Lawrence County
The U.S. Geological Survey now reports another quake has hit Lawrence County — the second one this week and the fourth quake in the region in less than a month. According to the USGS, the latest quake was recorded about 1.25 miles southwest of Lynn, Ark., at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 7). The 2.1-magnitude quake had a depth of about 9.3 miles.
talkbusiness.net
WiFi park nearly complete in Newport
Visitors to the WiFi Park in Newport will soon have access to high-speed internet. Ritter Communication has installed its RightFiber system at the park. The Newport Economic Development Commission (NEDC) is spearheading the project in conjunction with the Southwest Planning and Development District with funding recently granted by the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.
stonecountyleader.com
City Rezones Industrial Property
Mountain View City Council agreed on Aug. 23 to rezone the former Cedar America property from industrial to general commercial, and to give an across-the-board raise of 50 cents per hour to city employees. The zoning change was recommended by the planning commission. Zoning Enforcement Officer Rex Vannatter addressed the...
KTLO
Fire damages popular Ozark County resort
(Photo courtesy of Ozark County Times) A fire has heavily damaged a popular business in Ozark County. No injuries have been reported in the blaze Wednesday evening at Old Dawt Mill along the North Fork River off Missouri Highway PP between Dora and Tecumseh. According to reports from the Ozark...
stonecountyleader.com
Tower Constructed Near Onia
A worker prepares to connect one leg of the second section of a new 250-foot AT&T cell phone tower construct near Onia in mid-August. The crew was from Hartland Contracting Services, Inc., of Wellston, Okla. Photo by Rusty Fraser, from the Aug. 17, 2022 issue.
stonecountyleader.com
Motorcycle Event At Full Throttle
Mountains Music and Motorcycles was at full throttle this year with good attendance and an expanded schedule of events that included a couple of new activities for attendees. The pie eating contest held Friday drew six competitors and sponsors agreed at the last minute to add more prize money for a youth category. R.J. Baker polished off his cherry pie just ahead of the second place finisher to win his division, and Maddix Kendrick, age 6, ate the most of his pie in the time allowed to beat out two other entrants.
Kait 8
4th earthquake reported in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - For the fourth time in two weeks, a minor earthquake struck Lawrence County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the magnitude 1.6 quake at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. The quake was centered about two kilometers (1.25 miles) southwest of Lynn and had a depth of...
Knight Fire BBQ brings generations of cooking to beloved restaurant
SEARCY, Ark. — When you think of America’s greatest BBQ cities, your brain might jump straight to Kansas City, Memphis, and Austin. But, we have one of our own right here in the Natural State-- Knight Fire BBQ located in Searcy!. The coolest thing about this local business...
Conway police find two dead in home on Tyler Street
Police in Conway are investigating after the discovery of two bodies at a home on Tyler Street Thursday afternoon.
