The Walking (Almost) Dead: Norman Reedus details "scary" injury that sidelined him from show

As reported in March, Norman Reedus suffered a concussion during a mishap on the Georgia set of The Walking Dead.

To Entertainment Weekly, however, the actor revealed the injury was more serious than previously thought.

"Oh dude, that was horrible," Reedus explains. "That whole ordeal for me personally was terrifying. I thought I was going to die."

The fan favorite, who plays Daryl Dixon on the show, explains, "It was very serious. It was scary. I've been hit in the face and the head a million times. I've gone through car windows, but that one rung my bell."

The "through car windows" refers to a "gnarly" car crash Reedus was involved in, which left him with a titanium eye socket. His previous injuries impacted his recovery from the March mishap, he reasons.

"I had a neurologist ... I had a security guard in the driveway, just in case. I was holding onto the walls walking through the rooms. It was nuts."

The actor explained he already suffered from headaches from the car wreck and learned some coping mechanisms, like avoiding light.

"You download every calming app you can possibly find, you're listening to crickets on your phone, and waterfalls, but then you have the ringer off so nobody can really get in touch with you because they're like, 'Do not answer your phone. Do not watch television. Just sit in the dark.'"

Reedus explained that to add insult to his most recent injury, he felt guilty that the on-set accident held up production of the AMC show's final season -- the finale of which will air November 20.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.