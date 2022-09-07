ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The Walking (Almost) Dead: Norman Reedus details "scary" injury that sidelined him from show

By Stephen Iervolino
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L6Km2_0hmBMv7K00

As reported in March, Norman Reedus suffered a concussion during a mishap on the Georgia set of The Walking Dead.

To Entertainment Weekly, however, the actor revealed the injury was more serious than previously thought.

"Oh dude, that was horrible," Reedus explains. "That whole ordeal for me personally was terrifying. I thought I was going to die."

The fan favorite, who plays Daryl Dixon on the show, explains, "It was very serious. It was scary. I've been hit in the face and the head a million times. I've gone through car windows, but that one rung my bell."

The "through car windows" refers to a "gnarly" car crash Reedus was involved in, which left him with a titanium eye socket. His previous injuries impacted his recovery from the March mishap, he reasons.

"I had a neurologist ... I had a security guard in the driveway, just in case. I was holding onto the walls walking through the rooms. It was nuts."

The actor explained he already suffered from headaches from the car wreck and learned some coping mechanisms, like avoiding light.

"You download every calming app you can possibly find, you're listening to crickets on your phone, and waterfalls, but then you have the ringer off so nobody can really get in touch with you because they're like, 'Do not answer your phone. Do not watch television. Just sit in the dark.'"

Reedus explained that to add insult to his most recent injury, he felt guilty that the on-set accident held up production of the AMC show's final season -- the finale of which will air November 20.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

The Walking Dead's Melissa McBride Addresses Carol's Future

The Walking Dead will air the final episode of its final season later this year, with fans eagerly anticipating what will happen. AMC has been developing a plethora of spinoffs set in that universe including Fear The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Tales of the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: Dead City, a Rick and Michonne spin-off, and a spinoff focusing on Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) that was originally supposed to include Carol (Melissa McBride) until the actress exited the series and it had to be retooled to focus on Daryl. McBride recently had a discussion with Entertainment Weekly where she discussed the future of her character after the original series wraps up.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus teases Daryl and Carol reunion in the future

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus has promised a reunion for Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier further down the line. Reedus and Melissa McBride's zombie apocalypse survivors were headed for their own spin-off series up until this April, when the latter pulled out of the project. But during a chat with Entertainment Weekly, Reedus stated that their relationship will definitely be revisited in the future.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RadarOnline

'He Had Sunken Eyes': Eric Roberts' Wife Eliza Ramping Up Home Security After Home Intruder Scare

Actor Eric Roberts' wife, Eliza Roberts, spoke out about their home intruder scare in an exclusive interview with Radar, revealing how they are coping since the unsettling confrontation. The casting director said the ordeal has left her and Eric — who is Julia Roberts' brother and Emma Roberts' dad — a little shaken up, but they are now in the process of ramping up security to prevent any unwanted run-ins in the future.They used to have no lighting in their driveway, but she tells us: "this will change." Providing some backstory, Eliza explained their address is not public knowledge,...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The Voice star’s agony after losing six relatives including three children in horror church blaze that left 41 dead

A CHILD star from The Voice Kids has revealed her agony over losing relatives in a horror church blaze that killed 41 people. Miretya Emad told her social media followers that the fire at the Coptic Christian Abu Sefein Church in Imbaba neighbourhood of Giza killed six of her family members, including three young children, on August 12.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norman Reedus
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle

Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#The Walking Dead#Concussion
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
MISSOURI STATE
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Reveals Health Update After Major Surgery

Following the news that she’ll be having major surgery on her knee, Lucille Ball’s daughter Lucie Arnaz gives her Instagram followers more details about the procedure. While speaking about her knee, Lucille Ball’s daughter wrote about what led to the procedure. “Here’s the deal, the doctor I went to first when I had the injury, ordered an immediate MRI, wise, but before waiting for the results, said he would give me a cortisone shot in my knee to help me feel better.’ And it did.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Anne Heche’s Son, 20, Files To Be Named Legal Guardian Of Brother, 13, After Mom’s Death

Anne Heche‘s older son, Homer Laffoon, 20, has filed to be named legal guardian of his younger brother, 13-year-old Atlas Tupper. The petition was submitted to a Los Angeles Superior Court on Aug. 31, according to court documents obtained by HollywoodLife. The filing comes about two weeks after Anne’s tragic death. Homer also requested to be the administrator of his late mother’s estate, as she died without a will.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

'When he died, he took our future': Jane McDonald reveals she moved her friend into her house to help deal with the shock death of her fiancé as she shares details of coping with grief

Jane McDonald has opened up about how she has coped with grief since losing her fiancé Eddie Rothe just last year. The singer, 59, spoke candidly on adjusting to life without her partner as she revealed she moved her best friend, Sue Ravey, into her house so she wasn't alone.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
8K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy