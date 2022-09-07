Read full article on original website
Avelo Airlines Announces New Base in Fort Myers – Signs of Florida’s Tourism and Business Economy GrowingToby HazlewoodFort Myers, FL
Opinion: Kill World Baseball Classic — Or Move It To NovemberIBWAAFort Myers, FL
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Missing Florida Teen Found in Home of Former TeacherA.W. NavesPort Charlotte, FL
Granddaughter Desperately Searching For Her Missing GrandmotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Myers, FL
WINKNEWS.com
Volunteers needed for United Way ReadingPals program
United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades is recruiting volunteers for the United Way ReadingPals program to read with PreK to 2nd graders at 12 school sites in Lee County. ReadingPals offers volunteers an opportunity to build meaningful relationships with young children while helping them improve their social-emotional development and early literacy skills, according to a press release from the United Way.
Food pantry created by middle school and food bank to fight food insecurities
Harns Marsh Middle School and Harry Chapin Food Bank introduce new food pantry to fight food insecurities
coastalbreezenews.com
Marco Island Charter Middle School Welcomes New Teachers and Staff
The new school year has brought some new educators to Marco Island Charter Middle School. Erika Thompson – Eighth Grade Comprehensive Science Three. B.S. Biology, Augusta State University. How long have you been with the Collier County Public School System and what is your previous teaching experience? Five years...
WTVM
Middle schooler commended for telling teacher about possible threat overheard at school
NAPLES, Fla. (Gray News) – A middle schooler in Florida was commended for reporting a threat he overheard to his teacher. Jack Kelley, a seventh grader at Oakridge Middle School, overheard another student talking about a “possible school safety issue,” according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.
9/11 remembrance events in Southwest Florida
How the Southwest Florida community is remembering the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks 21 years later.
WINKNEWS.com
Fight breaks out at during basketball game hosted at Mariner High School
Caught on camera, a basketball court run amok after a coach got punched in the face at Mariner High School in Cape Coral. The game was between Ida Baker and Dunbar high schools while Mariner High School merely hosted the game. During the fight, someone from the stands came down...
Southwest Florida anglers gathering on gulf waters to 'Fish Like MADD'
A local area fishing tournament taking place on Lee County waters is helping a non profit protect families from drunk driving.
WINKNEWS.com
Friday night lights back in Southwest Florida as Lehigh Senior High faces Lake Gibson
Friday night lights are shining brightly once again at Lehigh Senior High in Southwest Florida. The lightning fans waited and waited for an hour and a half weather delay after, coincidentally, lightning was detected. But, unperturbed the fans eventually got to see their team face-off against Lake Gibson from Lakeland.
WINKNEWS.com
British pub in Bonita Springs honoring and grieving Queen Elizabeth II
People will do what they need to when someone they know, love, or appreciates passes away. And that’s exactly what the owner of a pub in Bonita Springs is doing after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Ann Nabbs is one of those who will take time to grieve...
wild941.com
Transgender Woman Removed From Florida Club After Using The Women’s Bathroom
A Transgender Woman says she was kicked out of a Florida nightclub after using the women’s restroom. Piper Ayers says on Friday she went out with some friends to the Dixie Road house in Cape Coral. Her and her friends ended up arguing with security because Ayers used the women’s restroom. Ayers says she tried to explain to security that she was a trans woman, but they were not having it. They responded that they don’t allow men in there. Ayers says she even spoke to the manager who agreed with security because of what it says on her Id. Ayers has not yet legally changed her gender and name at the time.
WINKNEWS.com
The Pub in North Naples celebrates and honors Queen Elizabeth II
A pub in North Naples is celebrating the life of the Queen by setting up an area for people to come and pay their respects. The Pub in Naples included a setup with pictures, candles, and flowers will be up until the funeral honoring the memory of Queen Elizabeth II.
wengradio.com
Punta Gorda Murder-Suicide Shocks Community
Punta Gorda woman shoots man multiple times before committing suicide. A 59-year-old female made a 9-1-1 call advising she had just shot a man in the residence multiple times and she was planning to shoot herself. Shortly after, a shot was heard over the line. Once on scene, the male...
Y’all Spoken Here – Jada Langford Fleming
Buck-tooth inbred Joe Gruters the Chairman of the Florida Republican Party has endorsed Jada Langford Fleming’s legs. Gruters has been heard saying those legs would look great seating on the Lee County School Board. Brendon Leslie the Founder of an wants to be “conservative” website has been heard to...
Avelo Airlines Announces New Base in Fort Myers – Signs of Florida’s Tourism and Business Economy Growing
Another airline bases itself in the Sunshine State. On September 8, Avelo Airlines of Texas announced that it will be establishing a base in Fort Myers, Florida. As the world gets used to normality once again, air travel is booming. With that resurgence in passengers wanting to travel, it has also been a good prompt for commercial airlines to consider where they want to base themselves.
wild941.com
Florida Man Attacked Customer With Weed Wacker
Here’s another “Black, White Or Other” story of Florida just being Florida! Jamie Thompson was arrested by Lee County Sheriff’s Office after according to them, he attacked a man with a weed wacker. Thompson, did some work at the man’s home and after the victim said...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Major Imperial Crossing project one step closer to approval by Bonita Springs council
The question of what may officially replace what once was Bamboo Village in downtown Bonita Springs may be answered next month as City Council prepares to make a lease agreement with Barron Collier Cos. for a multi-use development of apartments, commercial and park space. The 5.3-acre property in question, off...
iheart.com
Police working to identify victims recorded in Florida park bathrooms
Sanibel, FL - Police are trying to identify 55 people who were secretly recorded using a family restroom after a hidden camera was installed inside of a fake smoke detector at a Southwest Florida park. Investigators with the Sanibel Police department are working to identify the victims who were recorded...
Dead bull shark found wearing sunglasses on Southwest Florida beach
A dead bull shark wearing sunglasses was found by a fisherman near a Southwest Florida draw bridge.
homesenator.com
Fort Myers Real Estate Housing Market
Fort Myers is a city in Lee County, Florida, United States. The city is named after Colonel Abraham C. Myers, a 19th-century soldier who fought in the Second Seminole War (1836–1842). The population was 64,995 at the 2010 census and as of 2018 the population estimate was 67,309 according to the census estimate.
wengradio.com
Body Seen Hanging From Punta Gorda Bridge Possible Suicide
PUNTA GORDA – A possible suicide is blamed for the closing to the UA 41 southbound bridge this morning. Drivers reported seeing a body hanging from the northbound side of the bridge at about 7 a.m. She said a witness in a vehicle called in the sighting around 7...
