Cape Coral, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Volunteers needed for United Way ReadingPals program

United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades is recruiting volunteers for the United Way ReadingPals program to read with PreK to 2nd graders at 12 school sites in Lee County. ReadingPals offers volunteers an opportunity to build meaningful relationships with young children while helping them improve their social-emotional development and early literacy skills, according to a press release from the United Way.
LEE COUNTY, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Marco Island Charter Middle School Welcomes New Teachers and Staff

The new school year has brought some new educators to Marco Island Charter Middle School. Erika Thompson – Eighth Grade Comprehensive Science Three. B.S. Biology, Augusta State University. How long have you been with the Collier County Public School System and what is your previous teaching experience? Five years...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
wild941.com

Transgender Woman Removed From Florida Club After Using The Women’s Bathroom

A Transgender Woman says she was kicked out of a Florida nightclub after using the women’s restroom. Piper Ayers says on Friday she went out with some friends to the Dixie Road house in Cape Coral. Her and her friends ended up arguing with security because Ayers used the women’s restroom. Ayers says she tried to explain to security that she was a trans woman, but they were not having it. They responded that they don’t allow men in there. Ayers says she even spoke to the manager who agreed with security because of what it says on her Id. Ayers has not yet legally changed her gender and name at the time.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

The Pub in North Naples celebrates and honors Queen Elizabeth II

A pub in North Naples is celebrating the life of the Queen by setting up an area for people to come and pay their respects. The Pub in Naples included a setup with pictures, candles, and flowers will be up until the funeral honoring the memory of Queen Elizabeth II.
NAPLES, FL
wengradio.com

Punta Gorda Murder-Suicide Shocks Community

Punta Gorda woman shoots man multiple times before committing suicide. A 59-year-old female made a 9-1-1 call advising she had just shot a man in the residence multiple times and she was planning to shoot herself. Shortly after, a shot was heard over the line. Once on scene, the male...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Y’all Spoken Here – Jada Langford Fleming

Buck-tooth inbred Joe Gruters the Chairman of the Florida Republican Party has endorsed Jada Langford Fleming’s legs. Gruters has been heard saying those legs would look great seating on the Lee County School Board. Brendon Leslie the Founder of an wants to be “conservative” website has been heard to...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Toby Hazlewood

Avelo Airlines Announces New Base in Fort Myers – Signs of Florida’s Tourism and Business Economy Growing

Another airline bases itself in the Sunshine State. On September 8, Avelo Airlines of Texas announced that it will be establishing a base in Fort Myers, Florida. As the world gets used to normality once again, air travel is booming. With that resurgence in passengers wanting to travel, it has also been a good prompt for commercial airlines to consider where they want to base themselves.
FORT MYERS, FL
wild941.com

Florida Man Attacked Customer With Weed Wacker

Here’s another “Black, White Or Other” story of Florida just being Florida! Jamie Thompson was arrested by Lee County Sheriff’s Office after according to them, he attacked a man with a weed wacker. Thompson, did some work at the man’s home and after the victim said...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Police working to identify victims recorded in Florida park bathrooms

Sanibel, FL - Police are trying to identify 55 people who were secretly recorded using a family restroom after a hidden camera was installed inside of a fake smoke detector at a Southwest Florida park. Investigators with the Sanibel Police department are working to identify the victims who were recorded...
SANIBEL, FL
homesenator.com

Fort Myers Real Estate Housing Market

Fort Myers is a city in Lee County, Florida, United States. The city is named after Colonel Abraham C. Myers, a 19th-century soldier who fought in the Second Seminole War (1836–1842). The population was 64,995 at the 2010 census and as of 2018 the population estimate was 67,309 according to the census estimate.
FORT MYERS, FL
wengradio.com

Body Seen Hanging From Punta Gorda Bridge Possible Suicide

PUNTA GORDA – A possible suicide is blamed for the closing to the UA 41 southbound bridge this morning. Drivers reported seeing a body hanging from the northbound side of the bridge at about 7 a.m. She said a witness in a vehicle called in the sighting around 7...
PUNTA GORDA, FL

