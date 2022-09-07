Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Small Town in Michigan For A Weekend GetawayTravel MavenSaugatuck, MI
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Related
MLive.com
Battle-tested Muskegon grinds out physical battle against inspired Reeths-Puffer
Muskegon defeats Reeths-Puffer 28-20 in week 3 action MUSKEGON – The Muskegon Big Reds are far from a finished product after three weeks of action, but the identity of the team is starting to take shape and the key players on the roster are beginning to break out. The...
localsportsjournal.com
Miscues cost Spring Lake in lopsided loss to highly ranked Grand Rapids West Catholic
SPRING LAKE – Turnovers cost the Spring Lake Lakers dearly on Friday night. And when you’re playing a highly ranked team like Grand Rapids West Catholic, any turnover can spell doom. Three first-half turnovers led to three West Catholic touchdowns and in the end, the Falcons claimed a...
MLive.com
First-year senior spearheads Catholic Central to 40th consecutive victory
GRAND RAPIDS – Catholic Central senior Michael App is learning on the fly because this is his first season of playing football. App came up with the stop of the game in Catholic Central’s 21-20 victory over Cedar Springs Friday night at home, helping the Cougars improve to 3-0 overall and earn their 40th consecutive victory.
michigansportsradio.com
Rockets Challenge Big Reds, Fall Short
The Reeths-Puffer Rockets have been a phenomenal surprise early in the 2022 campaign. On Friday night, they took their 2-0 record to Hackley Stadium, where they squared off with the perennial power Muskegon Big Reds. Puffer gave Muskegon everything they had, before falling apart late, 28-20. Muskegon scored almost instantly,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sept. 9, 2022 Football Frenzy Highlights
Week 3 of the high school football season means the start of conference play for the Frenzy spotlight games.
michigansportsradio.com
Bears Blitz Maroon Giants
The St. Joseph Bears were in Kalamazoo Friday night to take on Kalamazoo Central. The Bears made it ugly early, scoring on two of their first three plays of the game. Matthew Lanier drew first blood with a 60-yard score on the ground. He followed that up with a 26-yard receiving touchdown from Riley Biggins. Trey McGinnis decided to join in on the fun with the next three scores, all coming on the ground. The first rushing touchdown came from 5 yards, the second from 14, and the third coming from 45 yards. This game was over in the blink of an eye as the Bears dominated the Maroon Giants 56-0.
michigansportsradio.com
Lancers Outscore Wildcats in SMAC Shootout
The Lakeshore Lancers took the road in search of their first win of the year against Mattawan. Ryan Korfmacher continued to impress with three passing touchdowns in the first half. His three touchdowns were caught by three different receivers, the first coming from Matt Vaughn from 20 yards in the first quarter. The next two were caught by Trevor Griffiths from 9 yards and Zach Ort from 9 yards as well. The Lancers would take a 21-0 lead into halftime.
michigansportsradio.com
Party Like It’s 1998! Union Starts 3-0
The Union Red Hawks are 3-0 to start the season for the first time since 1998. On Friday night, the Red Hawks played their first home game of the season at Houseman Field and kept their early season momentum going with a 48-20 victory over the Wyoming Wolves. The victory was Don Fellow’s 100th career victory as a head coach.
IN THIS ARTICLE
michigansportsradio.com
Lions Capture First 2022 Victory
Newaygo picked up their first win in the Scott Force era on Friday night, with their 20-0 victory over Morley-Stanwood. As the first quarter started to wind down, Grant Harkness connected with Remy Wells on a 69-yard touchdown, giving the Lions their first points of the season. The PAT by Josiah Long was good, and after one the Lions led 7-0.
michigansportsradio.com
Caledonia Blanks Jenison in OK Red Opener
The Caledonia Fighting Scots entered Friday night’s conference opener with a 2-0 record, having outscored their opponents 103-14. They began OK Red action on the road, traveling to Jenison. It was more of the same for Caledonia, as they started hot and cruised to a 48-0 victory. In the...
michigansportsradio.com
Tigers Stun Crusaders in Week 3 Battle
Muskegon Catholic Central found themselves in a one-possession game for the third week in a row. In this battle with Benton Harbor, they would suffer a defeat, 28-20. Muskegon Catholic Central would open the scoring in this game, as David Hill found the end zone with a touchdown run. Benton Harbor would answer right back, as Jaeden Meeks connected with one of his receivers for a 65-yard touchdown to even the score.
michigansportsradio.com
Second half surge powers Rockford to 41-13 win over West Ottawa
Rockford went to the locker room at halftime against West Ottawa holding a tenuous 20-13 lead against the Panthers in Holland on Friday, September 9. But a strong second half fueled 21 unanswered points for the Rams as Rockford eased their way to the 41-13 victory. The win moved Rockford’s record to 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in OK Red play. The Panthers fell to 2-1 overall and 0-1 in league play.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
michigansportsradio.com
Vikings Blank Tigers, Retain Sledgehammer
Tri-County will keep the sledgehammer for another season, as they defeat rival Grant big, 42-0. David Sheehan started the scoring for the Vikings with a 12-yard rushing touchdown with 3:03 remaining in the first. The two-point conversion was good. With just a minute left in the quarter, and the Vikings on the 1-yard line, Trent Behrenwald powered it in for his first score of the game. This two-point try was also good. At the end of one, Tri-County 16-0.
michigansportsradio.com
Middleville Stuns Wayland in Rivalry Showdown
The Wayland Wildcats entered Week 3 as a darling in the West Michigan football circle. A team with just one victory in the past three seasons, the Wildcats started 2-0 for the first time since 2018. On Friday, they took on a rival Middleville team that had started 0-2 with humbling defeats against Hastings and Lowell. In a low-scoring affair, Middleville was able to flip their season script with a 14-7 victory.
michigansportsradio.com
Hastings Edges Lumen Christi in I-8 Showdown
It was quite the competition Friday night at Lumen Christi, as the Hastings Saxons came to town. The scoring opened up in the first quarter with an 8-yard touchdown run from Lanny Teunessen, which he followed up with a two-point conversion, completing the Octopus. Lumen Christi responded with a 3-yard...
michigansportsradio.com
North Muskegon Buries Mason County in WMC Opener
North Muskegon handled Mason County 41-6 in their Week 3 battle, the WMC opener for both teams. North Muskegon would start the scoring early, as James Young found TJ Byard for an early score. North Muskegon would continue their momentum, as Young found Byard again, this time a 55-yard score. It would continue to be all North Muskegon, as Young found Belmonte for their next score.
michigansportsradio.com
Ludington Defeats Fremont in Defensive Battle
Ludington and Fremont would face off in week 3, and it was a battle of attrition. Ludington would find a 7-0 victory in a defensive battle. The scoring would start early, as Aiden Gilchrist found the end zone in the first quarter. This would be the last score for the entire game, as both defenses stepped up and stifled any offensive opportunities. Ultimately, Ludington’s early touchdown would prove to be the decision-maker.
michigansportsradio.com
Hawks Soar Past Knights, Move to 3-0
The Forest Hills Eastern Hawks have soared into rarified air for their 19-year old football program. This edition of the Hawks became just the fourth (2005, 2009, 2015) to start the season off with three victories. FHE accomplished this feat with their 37-14 win over Kenowa Hills on Friday night.
MLive.com
See how Kalamazoo-area prep football teams fared in Week 3 of 2022 season
KALAMAZOO, MI – The first full Friday night of high school football around Kalamazoo didn’t disappoint, as warm temperatures and a few thrilling finishes provided a late-summer treat for all in attendance. Highlighting the action was Schoolcraft’s fourth-quarter comeback over Kalamazoo United, and other close calls included Portage...
michigansportsradio.com
Falcons Thrash Lakers
The West Catholic Falcons traveled to play the Spring Lake Lakers for their conference opener. They entered the game 2-0 coming off a very one-sided contest against Ferndale. Spring Lake had a 1-1 record and was looking to continue their win streak. This was not the case as the Falcons thrashed the Lakers, 41-6.
Comments / 0