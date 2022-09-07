The St. Joseph Bears were in Kalamazoo Friday night to take on Kalamazoo Central. The Bears made it ugly early, scoring on two of their first three plays of the game. Matthew Lanier drew first blood with a 60-yard score on the ground. He followed that up with a 26-yard receiving touchdown from Riley Biggins. Trey McGinnis decided to join in on the fun with the next three scores, all coming on the ground. The first rushing touchdown came from 5 yards, the second from 14, and the third coming from 45 yards. This game was over in the blink of an eye as the Bears dominated the Maroon Giants 56-0.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO