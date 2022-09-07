Read full article on original website
michigansportsradio.com
Lions Capture First 2022 Victory
Newaygo picked up their first win in the Scott Force era on Friday night, with their 20-0 victory over Morley-Stanwood. As the first quarter started to wind down, Grant Harkness connected with Remy Wells on a 69-yard touchdown, giving the Lions their first points of the season. The PAT by Josiah Long was good, and after one the Lions led 7-0.
MLive.com
Battle-tested Muskegon grinds out physical battle against inspired Reeths-Puffer
Muskegon defeats Reeths-Puffer 28-20 in week 3 action MUSKEGON – The Muskegon Big Reds are far from a finished product after three weeks of action, but the identity of the team is starting to take shape and the key players on the roster are beginning to break out. The...
michigansportsradio.com
Cardinals Score, Score and Score Some More, Defeat Hornets
The Cardinals opened the scoring with an Ayden Hewer 1-yard rush up the middle, and the PAT converted by Jace Heck. With 6:28 remaining in the 1st quarter, Wil Strickler looked to Zander Prince for the 52-yard pitch and catch score. At the end of the first, Big Rapids led 14-0.
michigansportsradio.com
Pioneers Battle, Topple Beavers
The Clare Pioneers bounced back in a big way in week 2, defeating Pinconning, 76-6. It was the first win in new head coach Steven Sprangers’ tenure. It was truly an all-around team performance, as nine different Pioneers found the end zone. They would take on a Beaverton team who would be looking for their first win on the year. The Beavers had been decimated by injuries, and were hoping to stay healthy while gaining some momentum in the early going of 2022. With some adversity for both teams on the young season, it would be the Pioneers looking to battle more of that in the early going Friday.
michigansportsradio.com
Alma Gets Rolling, Defeats John Glenn
The Alma Panthers suffered a couple tough losses to start the year. After nearly grabbing one against Shepherd in week one, things did not get easier for them last week against a Freeland team that is clicking on all cylinders. Bay City John Glenn suffered their first defeat last week against a stout Birch Run team. This would be one in which both teams were looking to get back on track.
michigansportsradio.com
Second half surge powers Rockford to 41-13 win over West Ottawa
Rockford went to the locker room at halftime against West Ottawa holding a tenuous 20-13 lead against the Panthers in Holland on Friday, September 9. But a strong second half fueled 21 unanswered points for the Rams as Rockford eased their way to the 41-13 victory. The win moved Rockford’s record to 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in OK Red play. The Panthers fell to 2-1 overall and 0-1 in league play.
michigansportsradio.com
Vikings Blank Tigers, Retain Sledgehammer
Tri-County will keep the sledgehammer for another season, as they defeat rival Grant big, 42-0. David Sheehan started the scoring for the Vikings with a 12-yard rushing touchdown with 3:03 remaining in the first. The two-point conversion was good. With just a minute left in the quarter, and the Vikings on the 1-yard line, Trent Behrenwald powered it in for his first score of the game. This two-point try was also good. At the end of one, Tri-County 16-0.
michigansportsradio.com
Flying G’s Pitch Shutout Against Shepherd
If you’re a football team that has outscored your opponents 118-0 through two games, you would say that’s a pretty good start to a year. The Flying G’s have been cooking on both sides of the ball and are playing truly flawless football. They would welcome in a Shepherd team on Friday night who has played some competitive football early in the year.
MLive.com
First-year senior spearheads Catholic Central to 40th consecutive victory
GRAND RAPIDS – Catholic Central senior Michael App is learning on the fly because this is his first season of playing football. App came up with the stop of the game in Catholic Central’s 21-20 victory over Cedar Springs Friday night at home, helping the Cougars improve to 3-0 overall and earn their 40th consecutive victory.
Sept. 9, 2022 Football Frenzy Highlights
Week 3 of the high school football season means the start of conference play for the Frenzy spotlight games.
michigansportsradio.com
Rockets Challenge Big Reds, Fall Short
The Reeths-Puffer Rockets have been a phenomenal surprise early in the 2022 campaign. On Friday night, they took their 2-0 record to Hackley Stadium, where they squared off with the perennial power Muskegon Big Reds. Puffer gave Muskegon everything they had, before falling apart late, 28-20. Muskegon scored almost instantly,...
michigansportsradio.com
Caledonia Blanks Jenison in OK Red Opener
The Caledonia Fighting Scots entered Friday night’s conference opener with a 2-0 record, having outscored their opponents 103-14. They began OK Red action on the road, traveling to Jenison. It was more of the same for Caledonia, as they started hot and cruised to a 48-0 victory. In the...
michigansportsradio.com
Middleville Stuns Wayland in Rivalry Showdown
The Wayland Wildcats entered Week 3 as a darling in the West Michigan football circle. A team with just one victory in the past three seasons, the Wildcats started 2-0 for the first time since 2018. On Friday, they took on a rival Middleville team that had started 0-2 with humbling defeats against Hastings and Lowell. In a low-scoring affair, Middleville was able to flip their season script with a 14-7 victory.
michigansportsradio.com
Hawks Soar Past Knights, Move to 3-0
The Forest Hills Eastern Hawks have soared into rarified air for their 19-year old football program. This edition of the Hawks became just the fourth (2005, 2009, 2015) to start the season off with three victories. FHE accomplished this feat with their 37-14 win over Kenowa Hills on Friday night.
michigansportsradio.com
Hastings Edges Lumen Christi in I-8 Showdown
It was quite the competition Friday night at Lumen Christi, as the Hastings Saxons came to town. The scoring opened up in the first quarter with an 8-yard touchdown run from Lanny Teunessen, which he followed up with a two-point conversion, completing the Octopus. Lumen Christi responded with a 3-yard...
michigansportsradio.com
Osterhouse Leads Rangers to Victory
The Forest Hills Central Rangers began OK White play against the always fierce Byron Center Bulldogs. As has been the case in each of the past few seasons, this game ended a one-possession affair. The stellar play of FHC quarterback Justin Osterhouse proved to be the difference in the 21-13 victory.
michigansportsradio.com
Tigers Stun Crusaders in Week 3 Battle
Muskegon Catholic Central found themselves in a one-possession game for the third week in a row. In this battle with Benton Harbor, they would suffer a defeat, 28-20. Muskegon Catholic Central would open the scoring in this game, as David Hill found the end zone with a touchdown run. Benton Harbor would answer right back, as Jaeden Meeks connected with one of his receivers for a 65-yard touchdown to even the score.
michigansportsradio.com
North Muskegon Buries Mason County in WMC Opener
North Muskegon handled Mason County 41-6 in their Week 3 battle, the WMC opener for both teams. North Muskegon would start the scoring early, as James Young found TJ Byard for an early score. North Muskegon would continue their momentum, as Young found Byard again, this time a 55-yard score. It would continue to be all North Muskegon, as Young found Belmonte for their next score.
Claim suggests Ferris State football is padding stats
On r/cfb, you’ll find a vibrant, active base of devoted college football fans, even of schools like Ferris State University. The subreddit, a community devoted to the subject of college football in all forms, boasts 1.6 million followers, and within that 1.6 million, there are a lot of wild theories and memes being shared.
michigansportsradio.com
Deja Vu? Cougars Escape Red Hawks Once Again
Last fall, Grand Rapids Catholic Central played one game within striking distance. Cedar Springs pushed them to the brink, falling 41-40 when John Passinault made a huge tackle on a two-point try. In 2022, the scenario arose once again. This time, it was Michael App, wearing Passinault’s #2, who delivered the saving tackle in a 21-20 Catholic Central victory.
