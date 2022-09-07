The Clare Pioneers bounced back in a big way in week 2, defeating Pinconning, 76-6. It was the first win in new head coach Steven Sprangers’ tenure. It was truly an all-around team performance, as nine different Pioneers found the end zone. They would take on a Beaverton team who would be looking for their first win on the year. The Beavers had been decimated by injuries, and were hoping to stay healthy while gaining some momentum in the early going of 2022. With some adversity for both teams on the young season, it would be the Pioneers looking to battle more of that in the early going Friday.

CLARE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO