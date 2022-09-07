Read full article on original website
Oregon Ducks Player of the Game: Quarterback Bo Nix
Dan Lanning is officially 1-0 at Autzen Stadium, and Oregon Ducks fans can breathe a little easier after the team blew away the Eastern Washington Eagles, 70-14, on Saturday evening. While a lot of players had excellent performances – hard not to when you put up 70 – the Ducks Wire Player of the Game goes to the man under center, quarterback Bo Nix. Nix completed 28 out of 33 passing attempts, throwing for 277 yards and five touchdowns in an all-around dominating performance in the first half. Ty Thompson (5-7 for 63 yards) and Jay Butterfield (1-1 for 1 yard) each got...
Takeaways from second straight loss for Winston-Salem State
The second of four straight road games brings more heartbreak for Winston-Salem State The post Takeaways from second straight loss for Winston-Salem State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Another big day for Williams leads No. 10 USC past Stanford
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Caleb Williams threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns, with two of those going to Jordan Addison, leading No. 10 Southern California past Stanford 41-28 on Saturday night in the Pac-12 opener. Addison wound up with seven catches for 172 yards and Travis Dye ran for 105 yards and a touchdown, while the Trojans’ opportunistic defense shined again with two interceptions and two fumble recoveries — four turnovers that led to 17 points. Dominant USC (2-0, 1-0 Pac-12) didn’t have a third-down play until 52 seconds before halftime and punted for the first time with 8:02 left. Williams completed 20 of 27 — 13 of his first 15 — throws and Dye ran for a 27-yard score in a first half that featured 685 yards of offense between the teams. Williams then hit Addison for a 48-yard gain right out of halftime that set up Denis Lynch’s 45-yard field goal. Lynch later missed wide left from 39 yards before hitting from 42 yards.
Kent City battles it out with Watervliet, Eagles win big
It was a close game for much of the first half. But the Eagles were able to defend their home turf to start the weekend. The Eagles will take on White Cloud next week in the CSAA.
