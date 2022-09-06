MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After the deaths of four people and injuries of three others in Memphis, there are resources out there to help you cope with tragedy and loss. If you're experiencing a mental health emergency, call the state of Tennessee's Crisis Services & Suicide Prevention hotline. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling 855-CRISIS-1 (855-274-7471) or text "TN" to 741-741.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO