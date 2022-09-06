Read full article on original website
What's the correct term for someone from Arkansas?
ARKANSAS, USA — Our home officially became a state in 1836 as the 25th state admitted to the Union. Today, natives of our state are commonly referred to as Arkansans. However, that’s not the only true term for us Natural State natives. State historian and State Archives Director Dr. David Ware said that we actually have three-- Arkansan, Arkansian, and Arkansawyer.
How to cope with mental health struggles after a tragedy in the Memphis area, nationally
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After the deaths of four people and injuries of three others in Memphis, there are resources out there to help you cope with tragedy and loss. If you're experiencing a mental health emergency, call the state of Tennessee's Crisis Services & Suicide Prevention hotline. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling 855-CRISIS-1 (855-274-7471) or text "TN" to 741-741.
