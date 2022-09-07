Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richmond, Virginia hosting 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to honor fallen firefightersMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
The Best Seafood Restaurants in RichmondChannelocityRichmond, VA
Two Virginia Brothers Vanished In 1990. One Of Them Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond, VA
Richmond's Richest Family Has Given Away MillionsChannelocityRichmond, VA
5 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
rvahub.com
Ten New Downtown Tenants Receive Grants from the State
Last year, Venture Richmond was awarded a $100,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Housing & Community Development to help recruit new tenants to Broad Street in the Downtown Richmond Arts District. “The way that Venture Richmond approached marketing and filling high profile vacancies in the Arts District was a...
rvahub.com
East End Festival Announces Lineup
Organizers of the RVA East End Festival have unveiled an outstanding lineup of performers for the annual community-wide celebration of music and the arts scheduled for Sat., Sept. 24 from Noon-9:00pm at Henry Marsh Elementary School, 813 N.28 th St. in Richmond. There is no admission fee to enjoy an afternoon and evening of free entertainment by local professionals as well as talented youth musicians and visual artists from Richmond Public Schools students in the East End area.
rvahub.com
PHOTOS: RVA Road Trip to Dinosaur Land
After dropping our only child at college we turned to the mountains and explored. Over the next week or so I’ll be sharing the sights that my wife (Page) and I captured. These are from the second day. The plan was to drive to Shenandoah National Park and be wowed by nature. On the way I noticed there was a spot called Dinosaur Land in Winchester (technically White Post) and after a quick visit to their website I knew we had to go. Do not confuse this with Dinosaur Kingdom II up near Natural Bridge, which is different and awesome in its own unique way. I’ll post a few pictures from the outside later in the series.
rvahub.com
Weekend Radar: Old Crow Medicine Show, Armenian Food Festival, Art of El Salvador, RVA Brunch Weekend, Afro Fest
If you go expecting crows or medicines you’re going to be disappointed. If you go to see a talented band in an awesome setting you’re going to be happy. @crowmedicine – what can we say! We can’t wait to celebrate your new incredible album #PaintThisTown at @musicatmaymont this summer! See you September 9th!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rvahub.com
PHOTOS: Rams Win in Final Minutes on PK
Location: Richmond, Va. (Sports Backers Stadium) The short story: Redshirt junior midfielder Anna Bagley converted an 88th minute penalty kick to give the Rams a 3-2 win over the previously undefeated Panthers. The game-winning goal was Bagley’s first of the season and the fifth of her career. She also recorded...
rvahub.com
New book on Lewis Ginter is a fictionalized take on his real-world love affair with a younger man
Lewis Ginter has often been referenced as “the greatest Richmonder of all time.” That attribution speaks to the man’s accomplishments, having built a thriving Tobacco business after the Civil War and set the Virginia Economy on a path toward prosperity and acclaim for decades to come. Among his ‘firsts’ were the introduction of Trading Cards, the employment of women, and a cooperative mindset for local suppliers to reduce costs for both parties.
rvahub.com
Critters of the Week
They frequent edges of forests, swamps, brushy areas, and other open areas where nectar plants are found. Adults have the jerky flight typical of many skippers. Adult males rest on tree limbs or other tall vegetation and fly out to investigate flying objects — including females. Adult females are...
rvahub.com
PHOTOS: Kickers Come From Behind and Ends the Torment(a)
The Richmond Kickers (12-7-5, 41 pts) moved back into first place in USL League One after having the weekend off as they defeated South Georgia Tormenta FC (9-9-6, 33 pts) with three unanswered goals in a 3-1 comeback. Jonathan Bolanos scored two goals and recorded one assist and Emiliano Terzaghi scored one goal. Stuart Ritchie also recorded an assist.
Comments / 0