After dropping our only child at college we turned to the mountains and explored. Over the next week or so I’ll be sharing the sights that my wife (Page) and I captured. These are from the second day. The plan was to drive to Shenandoah National Park and be wowed by nature. On the way I noticed there was a spot called Dinosaur Land in Winchester (technically White Post) and after a quick visit to their website I knew we had to go. Do not confuse this with Dinosaur Kingdom II up near Natural Bridge, which is different and awesome in its own unique way. I’ll post a few pictures from the outside later in the series.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 23 HOURS AGO