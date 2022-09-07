ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WBIR

Anderson Co. Schools asks state to allow using all student information for graduation decisions, not just state test scores

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Anderson County Schools said Thursday they passed three significant resolutions. The first asked state leaders to give school districts more freedom to decide whether a student should graduate. In 2021, the Tennessee legislature passed a law requiring third-grade students who are not proficient in English...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
theonefeather.com

“Disruption” shakes up Museum of the Cherokee Indian exhibit

The Museum of the Cherokee Indian is switching gears on its permanent exhibit and taking funerary and ceremonial objects off display. Taking these items off display created holes in the exhibit which have been filled with contemporary Cherokee art pieces. The pieces create a different flow to the Museum exhibit...
CHEROKEE, NC
WBIR

Tribally-owned museum to host 31st Cherokee Fall Festival over the weekend

VONORE, Tenn. — Over the weekend, people in Vonore will have a chance to experience parts of Native American culture they may not otherwise be able to learn about firsthand. The Sequoyah Birthplace Museum is hosting its 31st Annual Cherokee Fall Festival. It will go from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. each day. During the event, visitors will have the chance to experience Native American food, Cherokee arts and crafts demonstrations, music and plenty of dancing.
VONORE, TN
Knoxville, TN
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
bbbtv12.com

Upcoming Single-Lane Closures on the Spur

Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews will implement temporary, single-lane closures along the north and southbound Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, beginning Monday, September 12 through Thursday, September 22 for routine maintenance operations. The single-lane closures will be in effect from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday each week.
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

New sculpture dedicated in downtown Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Downtown Sevierville has something new to offer visitors in the form of a piece of downtown history. “Bertie” The Bird Dog belonged to Dr. Zachary David Massey, a Sevierville physician who served as first district congressman. Now a sculpture of Bertie is standing in downtown Sevierville to let people know of how this faithful dog accompanied Dr. Massey to his office every day.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Juvenile judge Tim Irwin brought some of his major concerns about the current status of the Department of Children’s Services in Tennessee which includes how the department is near collapsing. He said the department was so short staffed, they can’t provide all of the services necessary for the children. Irwin said there were measures going on that aren’t legal.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Changes come to Smoky Mountain Air Show parking

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Parking arrangements for the Smoky Mountain Air Show changed event officials announced Wednesday. Officials said the change was due to the forecasted rain, so now parking passes will not be specific to each day of the event. “To give families and aviation enthusiasts the chance to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

KCSO looking for person of interest in Cedar Bluff motorcycle crash

Community members from across the country honored for acts of bravery. Four community members from around the country were presented awards by Medal of Honor recipients in Knoxville Friday night. Alcatraz East opens new exhibit on master manipulators. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Alcatraz East Crime Museum has over 100...
KNOXVILLE, TN

