Anderson Co. Schools asks state to allow using all student information for graduation decisions, not just state test scores
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Anderson County Schools said Thursday they passed three significant resolutions. The first asked state leaders to give school districts more freedom to decide whether a student should graduate. In 2021, the Tennessee legislature passed a law requiring third-grade students who are not proficient in English...
Amid water shortages in Sevier County, a Hamblen County utility company thinks it has a solution
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hamblen County utility company said it can solve the problems people on English Mountain in Sevier County are having with reliably getting water to their homes. 10News spoke with Patricia Rogers in 2017 about the reliability problems. She said since then, nothing has changed.
“Disruption” shakes up Museum of the Cherokee Indian exhibit
The Museum of the Cherokee Indian is switching gears on its permanent exhibit and taking funerary and ceremonial objects off display. Taking these items off display created holes in the exhibit which have been filled with contemporary Cherokee art pieces. The pieces create a different flow to the Museum exhibit...
Tribally-owned museum to host 31st Cherokee Fall Festival over the weekend
VONORE, Tenn. — Over the weekend, people in Vonore will have a chance to experience parts of Native American culture they may not otherwise be able to learn about firsthand. The Sequoyah Birthplace Museum is hosting its 31st Annual Cherokee Fall Festival. It will go from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. each day. During the event, visitors will have the chance to experience Native American food, Cherokee arts and crafts demonstrations, music and plenty of dancing.
West Knox Driver Services center closing, new center to open
The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security said the center will officially close at 5:00 p.m. on September 14. To replace the center, a new Driver Services Center will open on September 19. It will be located at 209 Gore Road SW in Knoxville.
New Knox County commissioner among those asking for 2020 election data
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Election officials across the country are getting more requests to review the 2020 election results. Records obtained by 10News show the Knox County Election Commission has received at least seven of those requests, including at least one from out of state and one from a newly elected county commissioner.
Oak Ridge school bus driver helps student
A first year Oak Ridge school bus driver went out of her way to help a young bus rider who was having difficulty on the bus.
‘Saved nearly $700 in people’s taxes’: Blount County visitor spending grows more than 40%
A gateway to the Smokies is bustling with visitor spending growing by more than 40% in Blount County within the last fiscal year.
What East Tennessee needs to know about the COVID booster
The new COVID vaccine booster has been approved by the FDA, and the changes that come with the new booster could help protect East Tennessee from the virus.
Anakeesta to double in size after $34 million expansion
Gatlinburg theme park Anakeesta on Thursday announced a $34-million expansion that will double the size of the guest experience over the next three years.
Upcoming Single-Lane Closures on the Spur
Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews will implement temporary, single-lane closures along the north and southbound Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, beginning Monday, September 12 through Thursday, September 22 for routine maintenance operations. The single-lane closures will be in effect from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday each week.
At least four cited and/or charged for threatening school violence in East Tennessee this school year
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee authorities said school safety is a top priority as students return to the classroom. And already, they've arrested and/or cited at least four people for threatening violence on school grounds this academic year. Two of those people were juveniles; the other two were 18-year-olds.
New sculpture dedicated in downtown Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Downtown Sevierville has something new to offer visitors in the form of a piece of downtown history. “Bertie” The Bird Dog belonged to Dr. Zachary David Massey, a Sevierville physician who served as first district congressman. Now a sculpture of Bertie is standing in downtown Sevierville to let people know of how this faithful dog accompanied Dr. Massey to his office every day.
This Boozy Train Ride Through The Smoky Mountains Has Stunning Fall Views & It's Adults-Only
As the weather cools down, fall activities are coming into full effect. For you, this might mean going to a pumpkin patch, exploring a corn maze, or brewery hopping, all of which there is plenty of in North Carolina. However, one activity in Bryson City, NC is perfect for just...
Thousands gather Smoky Mountain Air Show Saturday despite rain
Saturday was the first day the Smoky Mountain Air Show was open to the public. Rain or shine, the plans fly, and thousands of people came out to the Smoky Mountain Air Show Saturday.
‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Juvenile judge Tim Irwin brought some of his major concerns about the current status of the Department of Children’s Services in Tennessee which includes how the department is near collapsing. He said the department was so short staffed, they can’t provide all of the services necessary for the children. Irwin said there were measures going on that aren’t legal.
Changes come to Smoky Mountain Air Show parking
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Parking arrangements for the Smoky Mountain Air Show changed event officials announced Wednesday. Officials said the change was due to the forecasted rain, so now parking passes will not be specific to each day of the event. “To give families and aviation enthusiasts the chance to...
KCSO looking for person of interest in Cedar Bluff motorcycle crash
Community members from across the country honored for acts of bravery. Four community members from around the country were presented awards by Medal of Honor recipients in Knoxville Friday night. Alcatraz East opens new exhibit on master manipulators. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Alcatraz East Crime Museum has over 100...
Medal of Honor recipients given special tour of Cades Cove
Medal of Honor Recipients and their families were welcomed to Cades Cove for a special program.
Hatcher Mountain-Indigo Lane wildfire in Sevier County 85% contained
After multiple days of intensive firefighting efforts, the wildfire that broke out in Wears Valley valley and burned nearly 4,000 acres is now 85% contained as of Friday afternoon.
