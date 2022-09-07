ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Four-star point guard Zoom Diallo offered by Gonzaga during unofficial visit

Zoom Diallo pocketed scholarship offers from Washington and Washington State last July. Now the Tacoma native and class of 2024 prospect has an offer from all three of the high-major programs in his home state. Diallo, a four-star point guard from Tacoma’s Curtis High School, left his unofficial visit in...
Rathdrum man wins Bassmaster Angler of the Year

RATHDRUM, Idaho - A Rathdrum fisherman recently came home as the Bassmaster Angler of the Year. It’s a pro tournament that started back in 2006. Brandon Palaniuk has been fishing ever since he could remember. “There’s even photo evidence of me holding a rod and reel when I was...
MOVING HISTORY FORWARD: Sturgeon and Twin Lakes

Could monstrous sturgeon have once lazed in the waters of Twin Lakes?. It seems so. Around 1900, these enormous creatures of the rivers were found in Fish Lake according to reports of citizens from Rathdrum and Spokane. But how did they get into such a small lake?. About 1894, a...
Annual Spokane River Cleanup returns Saturday

SPOKANE, Wash. - The annual gathering to cleanup the Spokane River will be Sept. 17. In the City of Spokane, the cleanup will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and in Spokane Valley the cleanup will be from 10 a.m. to noon. Unlike previous years, the cleanup in...
You can see it and smell it: the smoke is sticking around for the next few days in Spokane

You can still smell the smoke late Sunday night in Spokane, as air quality is still in the unhealthy range, and is set to continue throughout the beginning of the work week. These uncomfortable conditions will continue well into Monday and Tuesday in the Inland Northwest, as well as the rest of Washington and neighboring states. A clear up and cool down is on the way, however, beginning hopefully on Wednesday.
Ukrainian refugee unveils mural at Thrive Center in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Yelyzaveta Shchukina is one of the 100-plus Ukrainian refugees staying at Thrive Center, a former hotel now used for multicultural-transitional housing in Spokane. This weekend, she unveiled a new mural that represents the connection between Ukraine and Spokane. The mural features sunflowers and Mount Spokane. Shchukina said...
Neighbors shaken by Sunday night shooting in South Hill neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. - In a usually safe South Hill neighborhood, gun shots were fired Sunday night, injuring two people. “It’s hard to calm your kids down when they see something like that right outside their house,” Karen Poer said. Poer and her family have been living in the...
WSDOT responds to threats of legal action over clearing Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) responded to a letter from the City of Spokane that threatened legal action if Camp Hope is not cleared by Oct. 14. WSDOT's letter did not directly address the content of the City's, instead saying "your letter merits a considered...
Traffic to shift on US-95 work zone at Granite Hill

ATHOL, Idaho - Drivers will be directed onto the newly paved lanes of US-95 at the work zone at Granite Hill starting Sept. 13, according to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD). “We are very close to being done,” ITD Project Manager Steven Bakker said. “We plan to stop impacting traffic...
People Killed in I-90 Wrong Way Crash Identified

The two people killed in a wrong way crash on I-90 near Moses Lake over the weekend are now known. Troopers say 54-year-old Duane Lamotte of Spokane was traveling in a 2014 Ram 3500 pickup truck going west in the eastbound lanes of I-90 Saturday night when he hit a semi driven by 54-year-old Hoa Duong of Medical Lake head on.
Sunday is the last day for Howlin' at the Harvest Moon music festival

SPOKANE, Wash. - Sunday is your last chance to catch the Howlin' at the Harvest Moon Festival at the Indian Trail Amphitheater. The festival is also a fundraiser for local animal shelters, and there are adoptable animals on site. Performers on Sept. 11 include "Funky Blues Church", "Okay, Honey" and...
