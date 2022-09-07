Read full article on original website
Four-star point guard Zoom Diallo offered by Gonzaga during unofficial visit
Zoom Diallo pocketed scholarship offers from Washington and Washington State last July. Now the Tacoma native and class of 2024 prospect has an offer from all three of the high-major programs in his home state. Diallo, a four-star point guard from Tacoma’s Curtis High School, left his unofficial visit in...
Gonzaga Prep lost a football game to No. 21 St. John's College, but came home with so much more from Washington, DC
Even though the primary purpose was to go play a football game, Gonzaga Prep coach David McKenna looked at this team's weekend trip to Washington, D.C. through another scope. As a teacher. The reigning Greater Spokane League champion Bullpups lost to 21st-ranked St. John's College High School, ...
What Eastern Washington coach Aaron Best said after losing to Oregon Ducks
Eastern Washington lost to Oregon, 70-14, Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. Eagles coach Aaron Best recapped EWU’s first loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Best’s postgame press conference.
Highlander Invitational: East Valley's Logan Hofstee wins girls race in convincing fashion; Freeman's Barrett Poulson boys champ
When the September morning is brisk and crisp and you can smell the seasons changing from summer to fall, that can only mean one thing in Spokane: high school cross country has returned. For the 35 schools that ascended onto Shadle Park High School on Saturday for the Highlander Invitational,...
Rathdrum man wins Bassmaster Angler of the Year
RATHDRUM, Idaho - A Rathdrum fisherman recently came home as the Bassmaster Angler of the Year. It’s a pro tournament that started back in 2006. Brandon Palaniuk has been fishing ever since he could remember. “There’s even photo evidence of me holding a rod and reel when I was...
Coeur d'Alene Press
MOVING HISTORY FORWARD: Sturgeon and Twin Lakes
Could monstrous sturgeon have once lazed in the waters of Twin Lakes?. It seems so. Around 1900, these enormous creatures of the rivers were found in Fish Lake according to reports of citizens from Rathdrum and Spokane. But how did they get into such a small lake?. About 1894, a...
New Chipotle location could be coming to Five Mile neighborhood
A building permit has been filed to add a new Chipotle location to the 5 Mile neighborhood. If it gets approved, this will be the fourth Chipotle in the Spokane area.
Annual Spokane River Cleanup returns Saturday
SPOKANE, Wash. - The annual gathering to cleanup the Spokane River will be Sept. 17. In the City of Spokane, the cleanup will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and in Spokane Valley the cleanup will be from 10 a.m. to noon. Unlike previous years, the cleanup in...
Unhealthy air quality continues into Saturday night all the way to Monday for Spokane and surrounding areas
SPOKANE, Wash. - A hazy and smoky weekend is in store for the region, as unhealthy air quality moves throughout Spokane, the Idaho Panhandle, and largely down toward the Palouse and LC Valley. First thing is first, a Red Flag Warning is in place for Tri-Cities and Yakima until 11...
You can see it and smell it: the smoke is sticking around for the next few days in Spokane
You can still smell the smoke late Sunday night in Spokane, as air quality is still in the unhealthy range, and is set to continue throughout the beginning of the work week. These uncomfortable conditions will continue well into Monday and Tuesday in the Inland Northwest, as well as the rest of Washington and neighboring states. A clear up and cool down is on the way, however, beginning hopefully on Wednesday.
KXLY
Former teacher from Spokane among victims in Puget Sound seaplane crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — Patricia Hicks, a retired schoolteacher from Spokane and partner of civil rights activist Sandy Williams, was among the 10 people who died in a seaplane crash off Whidbey Island. Hicks, 66, was on her way back home from a vacation in the San Juan Islands with...
Ukrainian refugee unveils mural at Thrive Center in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Yelyzaveta Shchukina is one of the 100-plus Ukrainian refugees staying at Thrive Center, a former hotel now used for multicultural-transitional housing in Spokane. This weekend, she unveiled a new mural that represents the connection between Ukraine and Spokane. The mural features sunflowers and Mount Spokane. Shchukina said...
Neighbors shaken by Sunday night shooting in South Hill neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. - In a usually safe South Hill neighborhood, gun shots were fired Sunday night, injuring two people. “It’s hard to calm your kids down when they see something like that right outside their house,” Karen Poer said. Poer and her family have been living in the...
Mead School Board to discuss measures on 'critical race theory' at meeting on Monday
MEAD, Wash. - The Mead School District Board of Directors will continue to discuss multiple proposals pertaining to critical race theory (CRT) and gender identity at their next meeting on Sept. 12. CRT is a field of academic study often studied in colleges and universities that links racism to established...
WSDOT responds to threats of legal action over clearing Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) responded to a letter from the City of Spokane that threatened legal action if Camp Hope is not cleared by Oct. 14. WSDOT's letter did not directly address the content of the City's, instead saying "your letter merits a considered...
Heroes Day at the Interstate Fair: Free admission for all heroes, all day on Sunday!
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Interstate Fair is offering free admission tomorrow for all the HEROES out there!. Firefighters, police, active military, veterans, and medical personnel will all have free admission for the entire day on Sunday, Sept. 11. Just bring employment ID or badge, or military ID. See...
Traffic to shift on US-95 work zone at Granite Hill
ATHOL, Idaho - Drivers will be directed onto the newly paved lanes of US-95 at the work zone at Granite Hill starting Sept. 13, according to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD). “We are very close to being done,” ITD Project Manager Steven Bakker said. “We plan to stop impacting traffic...
kpq.com
People Killed in I-90 Wrong Way Crash Identified
The two people killed in a wrong way crash on I-90 near Moses Lake over the weekend are now known. Troopers say 54-year-old Duane Lamotte of Spokane was traveling in a 2014 Ram 3500 pickup truck going west in the eastbound lanes of I-90 Saturday night when he hit a semi driven by 54-year-old Hoa Duong of Medical Lake head on.
Sunday is the last day for Howlin' at the Harvest Moon music festival
SPOKANE, Wash. - Sunday is your last chance to catch the Howlin' at the Harvest Moon Festival at the Indian Trail Amphitheater. The festival is also a fundraiser for local animal shelters, and there are adoptable animals on site. Performers on Sept. 11 include "Funky Blues Church", "Okay, Honey" and...
Spokane threatens legal action unless state disbands homeless camp, pays for the mess
(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane has put a state agency on notice to expect legal action if an estimated 650 people are not removed from a homeless encampment on its property. In addition, the city wants to be reimbursed $350,000 for the cost of law enforcement...
