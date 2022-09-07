Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
The iPhone 14 Pro Max price increase explained by ultrawide camera specs leak
Apart from the main iPhone 14 Pro camera sensor, Apple is expected to upgrade the ultrawide camera of the Pro models, advises reputed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and this time around he gives the exact specifications. We've heard from other sources that the ultrawide cameras of the iPhone 14 Pro and...
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Amazon’s Echo Show 10, Sony earphones, and more
Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you can currently score tons of amazing products on sale. Earlier today, we saw excellent savings on Apple’s most potent MacBook models. Still, you can also score significant savings on the latest iPad Pro models, starting with the 12.9-inch version of Apple’s iPad Pro that now starts at $999 after receiving a $100 discount. This model comes with Apple’s M1 processor, 128GB storage space, a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color, a Thunderbolt port for connecting to fast external storage, displays, and docks, Face ID, a fantastic speaker configuration and support for the latest Apple Pencil.
Apple iPhone 14 starts at $799, new larger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus is $899
What just happened? The new iPhone 14 receives some of the yearly generational upgrades we've come to expect from Apple, but not all the bells and whistles, which are reserved for the most expensive Pro models. However, considering the iPhone 14 may be the more mainstream and popular model most people intend to buy, here's what is new and what made/didn't make the cut for this year's model.
The Best AirPods Deals of September 2022 — $99 AirPods Available for a Little While Longer
Table of Contents Where To Find the Lowest Prices on AirPods Best Deals on Apple AirPods (3rd Generation, 2021) Best Deals on Apple AirPods Pro Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on AirPods (2nd Generation) Looking for the best AirPods deals for September 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on the AirPods family of products. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you always get the best possible deals. Apple itself may not offer great discounts on its products. However, for fans of Apple products, big retailers like Walmart, Target and Amazon constantly compete to offer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iPhone 14 Pro Max: Here’s everything we know so far
More and more leaks are coming out as the very much anticipated launch gets closer and closer. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to launch at Apple’s Far Out launch event on September 7. This means we might see the new iPhone 14 series sooner than we expected.
iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro have 6GB of RAM
The new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro smartphones will be available to pre-order from 1PM today, now we have some more details on the handsets. Apple announced its new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro earlier this week, they unveiled the specifications on the handset, although they did not confirm how much RAM each device comes with.
AirPods Pro 2 vs Beats Fit Pro: are you better off with Apple's budget buds?
For many listeners, the Beats Fit Pro were a better buy than the AirPods Pro: they had all the essential tech from Apple's best wireless earbuds but they were cheaper, more stylish and fit a lot better too. But now Apple has widened the gap between the AirPods Pro and Beats Fit Pro with the launch of the AirPods Pro 2, which promise to deliver better audio and better noise canceling. Does that mean they're a better buy than the Beats? Let's find out.
Android Authority
Is wireless charging bad for smartphone battery health?
Wireless charging can definitely have an impact on battery life, though many factors must be considered. Most premium and upper mid-range smartphones ship with wireless charging capabilities these days, allowing you to keep your battery topped up throughout the day. As convenient as this feature might be, however, should you worry about wireless charging affecting your smartphone’s battery’s health? Let’s break it down.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
Bose has this week made its new QuietComfort Earbuds II available to preorder from the official Bose website for $299 throughout the US and £280 in the United Kingdom. The QC Earbuds II feature an all-new design and a form factor that is about 33% smaller than its predecessor.
Edifier W240TN Bluetooth 5.3 wireless ANC earbuds feature dual dynamic drivers
The new Edifier W240TN true wireless earbuds are priced at just $80 and feature dual dynamic drivers together with Bluetooth 5.3 technology and hybrid ANC functions enabling users to block out unwanted sounds. Featuring both 6 mm and 10 mm Dual Dynamic Drivers the Edifier wireless earbuds can provide up to 8.5 hours of playtime and a further 17 hours using the charging case.
Android Authority
Turn that old iPod wireless with these ingenious earbuds
Bridging the analog-digital divide. True wireless earbuds have come a long way. Battery life has gone up all the way to a full day of use, lossless codecs and better drivers have improved sound quality by leaps and bounds, and high-end features like active noise cancellation are now commonplace on even affordable true wireless earbuds. However, there’s one feature that still makes me reach out for my traditional wired or over-the-ear Bluetooth headphones — an audio input jack.
Phone Arena
Insane new Samsung deal can knock the Galaxy Tab S7 FE AND Buds 2 down to $230
Despite this year's release of the unquestionably superior Galaxy Tab S8 family and some absolutely mind-blowing recent deals on at least two members of that high-end Android tablet trio, last year's Tab S7 FE had never received truly substantial discounts... until today. Regularly priced at $530 and up, the 12.4-inch...
PC Magazine
The Apple Watch Ultra's Battery Life Doesn't Impress Garmin
How long should a smartwatch's battery last? The new Apple Watch Ultra claims a battery life up to 60 hours with its low-power mode enabled, but according to Garmin, that's practically nothing. The outdoor tech company subtweeted Apple the day after it revealed the Apple Watch Ultra (as well as...
The Verge
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus are $100 off at Best Buy today
Just like with Thanksgiving, sometimes the leftovers are the best part. Sifting through some of the remaining deals from the Labor Day weekend, we’ve found some excellent discounts on Samsung’s S8 lineup of tablets. Both the standard Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus, for instance, are discounted by $100 at Best Buy, bringing the prices of the 128GB configurations down to $599.99 and $799.99, respectively.
CNET
Apple's New AirPods Pro 2 Hands-On: Crisper Sound, Better Noise Cancellation
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The long-rumored AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are official. Apple unveiled its latest noise-canceling true wireless headphones as part of its "Far Out" iPhone 14 event. They're available for preorder on Friday and will ship starting Sept. 23 for $249 (£249, AU$399).
Apple reveals new AirPods Pro 2 with ‘longest battery life ever’
APPLE has revealed its new pair of AirPods that boasts what the tech giant claims is the 'longest battery life ever'. has just been announced at Apple's "Far Out" event. The second-generation Pro in-ear buds were unveiled at Apple's 'Far Out' event on Wednesday. They promise to deliver an "exceptional"...
CNET
Apple Watch Low Power Mode: WatchOS 9 Extends Battery Life
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. At its "Far Out" event Wednesday, Apple announced a new low power mode option for its Apple Watch. The feature will be available on all Apple Watch models from Series 4 up that run the WatchOS9 software.
TechRadar
Fluance Ai41 Powered Bookshelf Speakers review
The Fluance Ai41 does what a pair speakers are supposed to do – sound good. With a rich and slightly bright sound signature, not to mention a surprisingly deep bass response, they’re a pleasure to listen to up close. While they may not quite fill out a large space, they’re ideal for smaller setups, especially with all the connectivity options on hand.
New Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II claim even better noise reduction than over-ear headphones
Last month, it leaked that Bose was working on a new pair of noise-cancelling earbuds that the company intended to sell for the hefty sum of $299. Today, those buds went official: Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds II are available for pre-order right now, and the company is making some big claims about them.
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 Pro tidbits: Bluetooth 5.3 support, 4K Cinematic Mode, Emergency SOS Satellite cost
Apple just unveiled the new iPhone 14 Pro series. With the A16 Bionic chip and the new Dynamic Island replacing the notch, there’s a lot Apple didn’t tell you about these phones during the event. Here are the best tidbits about this iPhone. One of the most interesting...
Comments / 0