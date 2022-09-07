CLINTON — The C.H. Moore Homestead and DeWitt County Museum will participate in Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day this year. “We are delighted to have been once more invited by Smithsonian Magazine to take part and honored to be endorsed by such a prestigious institution,” said Museum Director, Joey Long. “We participated in the Museum Day program for the first time in 2018. Ticketholders came from as far as Chicago to tour the mansion, farm buildings, and grounds that year. Since then, our number of Museum Day visitors has continued to increase.”

CLINTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO