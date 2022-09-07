Read full article on original website
WCIA
Light up the night at Glo Bingo
Glo Bingo is not your grandmas bingo. Glo bingo is full of high energy, loud music, black lights, and dancing. Great fundraiser! Proceeds go to VFW National Home for Children/Illinois House in Michigan and VA Illiana Hospital in Danville. Glo-Bingo – Friday, September 16. $25 in advance. $30 at...
New Champaign store selling items with historic twist
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — This summer brought changes to the Visit Champaign county Office. They’re in downtown Champaign on Taylor Street between Walnut and Neil Streets. The organization added a retail space to the front end of its building. There’s a little bit of everything from clothing and handmade soap to jewelry and tote bags. […]
Families of two fallen central Illinois first responders are mortgage free
Tunnel To Towers is helping our nation's families, first responders and veterans by paying off their families' mortgages.
Champaign businesses make first steps in downtown facelift
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — One small business is moving into the old Skins ‘n Tins Drum Shop in Downtown Champaign. It’s one of the first steps in downtown’s $3 million revitalization project at Main and Walnut. Fire Doll Studio, a candle shop, first opened in Downtown Champaign on Neil Street a year ago. Kayla Brown, […]
1470 WMBD
Caterpillar settles tax dispute with IRS from 2017
PEORIA, Ill. — Caterpillar said Thursday it had reached a settlement of a long-standing tax dispute with the Internal Revenue Service that led to federal raids on several Peoria area plants, including the company’s former headquarters, back in 2017. The heavy-equipment maker said the settlement resolves all issues...
hoiabc.com
Homeless encampment bands together as city issues eviction notice
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - One community is hoping to band together after receiving an eviction notice from the City of Bloomington to vacate the area. Friday afternoon, Bloomington landowner Chris Collins spoke up on the frustration in trying to support the homeless by creating an encampment meant to help those struggling with homelessness.
The Clinton Journal
Smithsonian Museum Day at Homestead Sept. 17
CLINTON — The C.H. Moore Homestead and DeWitt County Museum will participate in Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day this year. “We are delighted to have been once more invited by Smithsonian Magazine to take part and honored to be endorsed by such a prestigious institution,” said Museum Director, Joey Long. “We participated in the Museum Day program for the first time in 2018. Ticketholders came from as far as Chicago to tour the mansion, farm buildings, and grounds that year. Since then, our number of Museum Day visitors has continued to increase.”
Central Illinois Proud
IDNR weighs in on ‘cougar’ sighting
HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — Wildlife experts have determined that the animal pictured in Hudson Friday is in fact not a cougar, despite popular belief. Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) wildlife biologists and Illinois Conservation Police studied the photo posted to Facebook by McLean County Unit 5 and visited the location where the animal was seen. Using objects from the photo, such as the fork in the tree and the height of the grass, for comparison to determine the approximate the size of the animal in the photo, investigators were able to determine the animal was much too small to be a cougar.
nowdecatur.com
United Way Food Boxes Set to Help Families this Weekend
September 8, 2022 – The United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois is partnering with The Community Foundation of Macon County, Crossing Healthcare, Central Illinois Foodbank, and Neuhoff Media for a drive-up food box distribution event. Beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, the first 500 families to stop...
Salvation Army offering rental, utility assistance
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Salvation Army of Decatur is offering people help with their rent and utility payments if they meet certain eligibility criteria. If approved, applicants can receive up to 15 months of rental or utility assistance if they are behind on their payments. They can also receive up to three months of […]
newschannel20.com
Man wanted for delivery of meth
ALTAMONT, Ill. (WCCU) — A man is wanted for delivery of methamphetamine. The Champaign Police Department is searching for Brian M. Merrick, 48. Merrick is described as 6 foot, has brown hair, and blue eyes, and weighs 165 pounds. The last known address of Merrick was #2 Meadows Drive,...
Retired Chatham K9 gets new wheels
CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA)- A retired police K9 received a new set of wheels to help her mobility. According to a post on the Chatham Police Department’s Facebook page, Bella served at the department for seven years before retired in 2017. Her former partner, CPD officer James Richards, also retired from the force in 2020. According […]
Ten catalytic convertors stolen in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Developmental Services Center reported catalytic converters were stolen from their transportation vehicles over Labor Day weekend. Champaign Police said they arrived around West Bradley and North McKinley Avenue around 2 p.m. Tuesday. “Once on-scene, officers found that catalytic converters had been stolen from ten vehicles by an unknown subject,” said […]
Decatur approves $450,000 for home repairs
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur City Council approved of a plan spending $450,000 for housing repairs Tuesday evening. The Small Housing Improvement Program is a partnership with the Northeast Community Fund to help homeowners get small grants for home repairs. Eligible homeowners could receive up to $15,000 for repairs. The program provides small repair grants […]
The Clinton Journal
Boil order - 09/09
CLINTON — There is a boil order in effect along Adams Street. This is from Jackson Street to 606 W. Adams. If you have any questions, call the Water Department at 217-935-3432 during business hours.
Train hits truck in Rantoul
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A truck was hit by a train in Rantoul early Friday morning, according to Rantoul Police Department officials. Rantoul Police Department, Rantoul Fire Department, and AMT Ambulance service arrived at a railroad crossing at Liberty Avenue and Chandler Road around 9 a.m. to a train versus truck accident. Upon arrival, officers […]
Central Illinois Proud
Cougar sighting sparks caution for Central Illinois county
HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — A possible North American Cougar sighting near Hudson is causing a school district to take precautions to protect their students. According to a McLean County Unit 5 Facebook post, police are asking parents to make sure no Hudson Elementary students walk home. Families should have...
WAND TV
Decatur gas station robbed
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for a suspect after a Circle K gas station in Decatur was robbed. The robbery happened at the gas station at 205 W. 1st Dr. around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Decatur police said a suspect showed a handgun and demanded money. An employee gave...
City of Champaign offering yard waste disposal
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced on Wednesday that it will be running its Yard Waste Collection program later this fall to offer a green alternative for yard waste disposal. The program will run from Oct. 10 through Dec. 9. Collection is available to all residential properties in the city limits at […]
thenavigatornews.com
New rules for the Recycling Center
Lake Land College (LLC) released a statement on Aug.14, 2022 concerning the items being brought to the Recycling Center. The new rule states that users should not put items that are in plastic bags, in the bins. However, using a cardboard box or simply dumping the recyclables is acceptable. According to Kimberly Wellbaum, the facility coordinator for LLC, the bags get wrapped up in the mechanics of the sorting machine.
