Clinton, IL

WCIA

Light up the night at Glo Bingo

Glo Bingo is not your grandmas bingo. Glo bingo is full of high energy, loud music, black lights, and dancing. Great fundraiser! Proceeds go to VFW National Home for Children/Illinois House in Michigan and VA Illiana Hospital in Danville. Glo-Bingo – Friday, September 16. $25 in advance. $30 at...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

New Champaign store selling items with historic twist

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — This summer brought changes to the Visit Champaign county Office. They’re in downtown Champaign on Taylor Street between Walnut and Neil Streets. The organization added a retail space to the front end of its building. There’s a little bit of everything from clothing and handmade soap to jewelry and tote bags. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign businesses make first steps in downtown facelift

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — One small business is moving into the old Skins ‘n Tins Drum Shop in Downtown Champaign.  It’s one of the first steps in downtown’s $3 million revitalization project at Main and Walnut. Fire Doll Studio, a candle shop, first opened in Downtown Champaign on Neil Street a year ago.  Kayla Brown, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
1470 WMBD

Caterpillar settles tax dispute with IRS from 2017

PEORIA, Ill. — Caterpillar said Thursday it had reached a settlement of a long-standing tax dispute with the Internal Revenue Service that led to federal raids on several Peoria area plants, including the company’s former headquarters, back in 2017. The heavy-equipment maker said the settlement resolves all issues...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Homeless encampment bands together as city issues eviction notice

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - One community is hoping to band together after receiving an eviction notice from the City of Bloomington to vacate the area. Friday afternoon, Bloomington landowner Chris Collins spoke up on the frustration in trying to support the homeless by creating an encampment meant to help those struggling with homelessness.
The Clinton Journal

Smithsonian Museum Day at Homestead Sept. 17

CLINTON — The C.H. Moore Homestead and DeWitt County Museum will participate in Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day this year. “We are delighted to have been once more invited by Smithsonian Magazine to take part and honored to be endorsed by such a prestigious institution,” said Museum Director, Joey Long. “We participated in the Museum Day program for the first time in 2018. Ticketholders came from as far as Chicago to tour the mansion, farm buildings, and grounds that year. Since then, our number of Museum Day visitors has continued to increase.”
CLINTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

IDNR weighs in on ‘cougar’ sighting

HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — Wildlife experts have determined that the animal pictured in Hudson Friday is in fact not a cougar, despite popular belief. Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) wildlife biologists and Illinois Conservation Police studied the photo posted to Facebook by McLean County Unit 5 and visited the location where the animal was seen. Using objects from the photo, such as the fork in the tree and the height of the grass, for comparison to determine the approximate the size of the animal in the photo, investigators were able to determine the animal was much too small to be a cougar.
HUDSON, IL
City
Clinton, IL
nowdecatur.com

United Way Food Boxes Set to Help Families this Weekend

September 8, 2022 – The United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois is partnering with The Community Foundation of Macon County, Crossing Healthcare, Central Illinois Foodbank, and Neuhoff Media for a drive-up food box distribution event. Beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, the first 500 families to stop...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Salvation Army offering rental, utility assistance

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Salvation Army of Decatur is offering people help with their rent and utility payments if they meet certain eligibility criteria. If approved, applicants can receive up to 15 months of rental or utility assistance if they are behind on their payments. They can also receive up to three months of […]
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

Man wanted for delivery of meth

ALTAMONT, Ill. (WCCU) — A man is wanted for delivery of methamphetamine. The Champaign Police Department is searching for Brian M. Merrick, 48. Merrick is described as 6 foot, has brown hair, and blue eyes, and weighs 165 pounds. The last known address of Merrick was #2 Meadows Drive,...
ALTAMONT, IL
WCIA

Retired Chatham K9 gets new wheels

CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA)- A retired police K9 received a new set of wheels to help her mobility. According to a post on the Chatham Police Department’s Facebook page, Bella served at the department for seven years before retired in 2017. Her former partner, CPD officer James Richards, also retired from the force in 2020. According […]
CHATHAM, IL
WCIA

Ten catalytic convertors stolen in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Developmental Services Center reported catalytic converters were stolen from their transportation vehicles over Labor Day weekend. Champaign Police said they arrived around West Bradley and North McKinley Avenue around 2 p.m. Tuesday. “Once on-scene, officers found that catalytic converters had been stolen from ten vehicles by an unknown subject,” said […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Decatur approves $450,000 for home repairs

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur City Council approved of a plan spending $450,000 for housing repairs Tuesday evening. The Small Housing Improvement Program is a partnership with the Northeast Community Fund to help homeowners get small grants for home repairs. Eligible homeowners could receive up to $15,000 for repairs. The program provides small repair grants […]
DECATUR, IL
The Clinton Journal

Boil order - 09/09

CLINTON — There is a boil order in effect along Adams Street. This is from Jackson Street to 606 W. Adams. If you have any questions, call the Water Department at 217-935-3432 during business hours.
CLINTON, IL
WCIA

Train hits truck in Rantoul

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A truck was hit by a train in Rantoul early Friday morning, according to Rantoul Police Department officials. Rantoul Police Department, Rantoul Fire Department, and AMT Ambulance service arrived at a railroad crossing at Liberty Avenue and Chandler Road around 9 a.m. to a train versus truck accident. Upon arrival, officers […]
RANTOUL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Cougar sighting sparks caution for Central Illinois county

HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — A possible North American Cougar sighting near Hudson is causing a school district to take precautions to protect their students. According to a McLean County Unit 5 Facebook post, police are asking parents to make sure no Hudson Elementary students walk home. Families should have...
HUDSON, IL
WAND TV

Decatur gas station robbed

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for a suspect after a Circle K gas station in Decatur was robbed. The robbery happened at the gas station at 205 W. 1st Dr. around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Decatur police said a suspect showed a handgun and demanded money. An employee gave...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

City of Champaign offering yard waste disposal

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced on Wednesday that it will be running its Yard Waste Collection program later this fall to offer a green alternative for yard waste disposal. The program will run from Oct. 10 through Dec. 9. Collection is available to all residential properties in the city limits at […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thenavigatornews.com

New rules for the Recycling Center

Lake Land College (LLC) released a statement on Aug.14, 2022 concerning the items being brought to the Recycling Center. The new rule states that users should not put items that are in plastic bags, in the bins. However, using a cardboard box or simply dumping the recyclables is acceptable. According to Kimberly Wellbaum, the facility coordinator for LLC, the bags get wrapped up in the mechanics of the sorting machine.
MATTOON, IL

