WTAX
New leader settles in with city
She is Mayor Jim Langfelder’s choice to lead Springfield’s Office of Planning and Economic Development … following a four-decade career in banking. So how does a career in banking prepare Wooden to be director of economic development?. “It kinds of brings a different flavor to the whole...
wmay.com
Aldermen Approve Acquisition Of 70+ Properties In Enos Park Neighborhood
After weeks of resistance, Springfield aldermen have given a green light for the city’s acquisition of more than 70 properties in the Enos Park neighborhood to prevent them from being sold for delinquent property taxes. The Enos Park Neighborhood Improvement Association owns those properties through a limited liability corporation...
Abortion rights take center stage in Illinois’ 13th congressional race
In the race for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District, which includes parts of Springfield, Champaign-Urbana, and Edwardsville, abortion rights came to the forefront this week.
A heated debate; how Mattoon should use ARPA money
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA)–A meeting in Mattoon got heated Tuesday, as city council members and the community debated how to use American Rescue Plan money. “All we’re asking is do something, nothing has been done in 50 years,” said one resident. “This water issue is as old as you are and I am, nothing gets done,” […]
hoiabc.com
Homeless encampment bands together as city issues eviction notice
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - One community is hoping to band together after receiving an eviction notice from the City of Bloomington to vacate the area. Friday afternoon, Bloomington landowner Chris Collins spoke up on the frustration in trying to support the homeless by creating an encampment meant to help those struggling with homelessness.
Proposed new wind turbine project in Piatt County
It would be a 300-megawatt farm. If approved, it would break ground next year.
wlds.com
Auburn Man Pleads Guilty To Role in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
An Auburn man has pled guilty to felony charges for assaulting a law enforcement officer and assaulting a member of the media during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021. The U.S. Justice Department said in a press release late yesterday that 44 year old Shane Jason...
wglt.org
Rejecting teacher resignations, Unit 5 tests how Illinois might respond to staffing shortage
Unit 5 has invoked a rarely used state statute that allows school districts to reject teacher resignations in certain circumstances. McLean County's largest district denied four resignations, submitted by special education teachers weeks before the first day of school. Two of the teachers agreed to stay for the 2022-2023 school year.
qrockonline.com
Bailey Continues To Blame Pritzker For Rising Crime In Illinois
Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey continues to blame incumbent Governor Pritzker for rising crime rates in the state. Speaking in Springfield yesterday, the state senator said “We won’t have peace in Illinois until we fire JB Pritzker.” Bailey also pointed out that the SAFE-T Act will end cash bail in Illinois at the start of next year. He said the rest of the state will face the same mayhem as Chicago, where he claims no cash bail practically already exists.
hoiabc.com
Bailey vows to repeal Safe-T Act
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -Claiming our homes are under siege by violent criminals, Darren Bailey met with sheriffs from across Illinois Tuesday. Bailey told the media in Springfield that he hopes to throw the criminals in jail, and Governor Pritzker out of office. He warned that new laws taking...
Springfield area man pleads guilty to attacking U.S. Capitol guard, member of media
Shane Woods, of Auburn, pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and a related federal assault charge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
spotonillinois.com
Rezin on new FOID rule: We know the 'vital importance of keeping firearms out of the hands of dangerous individuals'
These are the top 10 home sales for Livingston County in August 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In August 2022, there were 27 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $139,900 in Livingston County. Top 10 home sales in Livingston County for August 2022BuyerCityAddressSale... Posted in:. Places:. 12:05. 12:05.
Schools, law enforcement plan to prevent the worst
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There’s been an emphasis lately on school shooting response training and preparation. Champaign and Ford County law enforcement agencies and school districts Thursday instead focused on ways to prevent the trigger from ever being pulled. Members of the U.S. Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC) spent three hours training county […]
thenavigatornews.com
New rules for the Recycling Center
Lake Land College (LLC) released a statement on Aug.14, 2022 concerning the items being brought to the Recycling Center. The new rule states that users should not put items that are in plastic bags, in the bins. However, using a cardboard box or simply dumping the recyclables is acceptable. According to Kimberly Wellbaum, the facility coordinator for LLC, the bags get wrapped up in the mechanics of the sorting machine.
wmay.com
District 186 Total Enrollment Down Again; Hundreds Out Of Class Because Of Immunizations
Total enrollment in Springfield public schools this fall has hit a five-year low. District 186 has 13,076 students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. That’s down less than one-half of one-percent from last year. But enrollment is down by nearly 1,000 students since the fall of 2018, a decline of more than seven-percent. Meanwhile, nearly 500 students in the district are being kept out of classrooms for not submitting paperwork showing that they have their required immunizations. Initially, more than 22-hundred students were identified as lacking the documentation, but that number has been reduced substantially.
City of Champaign offering yard waste disposal
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced on Wednesday that it will be running its Yard Waste Collection program later this fall to offer a green alternative for yard waste disposal. The program will run from Oct. 10 through Dec. 9. Collection is available to all residential properties in the city limits at […]
Families of two fallen central Illinois first responders are mortgage free
Tunnel To Towers is helping our nation's families, first responders and veterans by paying off their families' mortgages.
This Huge Cougar Was Just Spotted Near Hudson, Illinois
It appears there's a rather large predator loose near Hudson, Illinois. Photos show what appears to be a North American Cougar and police are warning to be aware of a potential encounter in that area with this big cat. The McLean County Facebook page shared this advisory today. The cougar...
New Champaign store selling items with historic twist
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — This summer brought changes to the Visit Champaign county Office. They’re in downtown Champaign on Taylor Street between Walnut and Neil Streets. The organization added a retail space to the front end of its building. There’s a little bit of everything from clothing and handmade soap to jewelry and tote bags. […]
Champaign businesses make first steps in downtown facelift
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — One small business is moving into the old Skins ‘n Tins Drum Shop in Downtown Champaign. It’s one of the first steps in downtown’s $3 million revitalization project at Main and Walnut. Fire Doll Studio, a candle shop, first opened in Downtown Champaign on Neil Street a year ago. Kayla Brown, […]
