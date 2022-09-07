ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, IL

WTAX

New leader settles in with city

She is Mayor Jim Langfelder’s choice to lead Springfield’s Office of Planning and Economic Development … following a four-decade career in banking. So how does a career in banking prepare Wooden to be director of economic development?. “It kinds of brings a different flavor to the whole...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Aldermen Approve Acquisition Of 70+ Properties In Enos Park Neighborhood

After weeks of resistance, Springfield aldermen have given a green light for the city’s acquisition of more than 70 properties in the Enos Park neighborhood to prevent them from being sold for delinquent property taxes. The Enos Park Neighborhood Improvement Association owns those properties through a limited liability corporation...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

A heated debate; how Mattoon should use ARPA money

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA)–A meeting in Mattoon got heated Tuesday, as city council members and the community debated how to use American Rescue Plan money.  “All we’re asking is do something, nothing has been done in 50 years,” said one resident.  “This water issue is as old as you are and I am, nothing gets done,” […]
MATTOON, IL
Local
Illinois Elections
Local
Illinois Government
Clinton, IL
Government
City
Clinton, IL
hoiabc.com

Homeless encampment bands together as city issues eviction notice

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - One community is hoping to band together after receiving an eviction notice from the City of Bloomington to vacate the area. Friday afternoon, Bloomington landowner Chris Collins spoke up on the frustration in trying to support the homeless by creating an encampment meant to help those struggling with homelessness.
wlds.com

Auburn Man Pleads Guilty To Role in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

An Auburn man has pled guilty to felony charges for assaulting a law enforcement officer and assaulting a member of the media during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021. The U.S. Justice Department said in a press release late yesterday that 44 year old Shane Jason...
AUBURN, IL
qrockonline.com

Bailey Continues To Blame Pritzker For Rising Crime In Illinois

Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey continues to blame incumbent Governor Pritzker for rising crime rates in the state. Speaking in Springfield yesterday, the state senator said “We won’t have peace in Illinois until we fire JB Pritzker.” Bailey also pointed out that the SAFE-T Act will end cash bail in Illinois at the start of next year. He said the rest of the state will face the same mayhem as Chicago, where he claims no cash bail practically already exists.
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

Bailey vows to repeal Safe-T Act

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -Claiming our homes are under siege by violent criminals, Darren Bailey met with sheriffs from across Illinois Tuesday. Bailey told the media in Springfield that he hopes to throw the criminals in jail, and Governor Pritzker out of office. He warned that new laws taking...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Schools, law enforcement plan to prevent the worst

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There’s been an emphasis lately on school shooting response training and preparation. Champaign and Ford County law enforcement agencies and school districts Thursday instead focused on ways to prevent the trigger from ever being pulled. Members of the U.S. Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC) spent three hours training county […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
thenavigatornews.com

New rules for the Recycling Center

Lake Land College (LLC) released a statement on Aug.14, 2022 concerning the items being brought to the Recycling Center. The new rule states that users should not put items that are in plastic bags, in the bins. However, using a cardboard box or simply dumping the recyclables is acceptable. According to Kimberly Wellbaum, the facility coordinator for LLC, the bags get wrapped up in the mechanics of the sorting machine.
MATTOON, IL
wmay.com

District 186 Total Enrollment Down Again; Hundreds Out Of Class Because Of Immunizations

Total enrollment in Springfield public schools this fall has hit a five-year low. District 186 has 13,076 students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. That’s down less than one-half of one-percent from last year. But enrollment is down by nearly 1,000 students since the fall of 2018, a decline of more than seven-percent. Meanwhile, nearly 500 students in the district are being kept out of classrooms for not submitting paperwork showing that they have their required immunizations. Initially, more than 22-hundred students were identified as lacking the documentation, but that number has been reduced substantially.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

City of Champaign offering yard waste disposal

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced on Wednesday that it will be running its Yard Waste Collection program later this fall to offer a green alternative for yard waste disposal. The program will run from Oct. 10 through Dec. 9. Collection is available to all residential properties in the city limits at […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
1440 WROK

This Huge Cougar Was Just Spotted Near Hudson, Illinois

It appears there's a rather large predator loose near Hudson, Illinois. Photos show what appears to be a North American Cougar and police are warning to be aware of a potential encounter in that area with this big cat. The McLean County Facebook page shared this advisory today. The cougar...
HUDSON, IL
WCIA

New Champaign store selling items with historic twist

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — This summer brought changes to the Visit Champaign county Office. They’re in downtown Champaign on Taylor Street between Walnut and Neil Streets. The organization added a retail space to the front end of its building. There’s a little bit of everything from clothing and handmade soap to jewelry and tote bags. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign businesses make first steps in downtown facelift

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — One small business is moving into the old Skins ‘n Tins Drum Shop in Downtown Champaign.  It’s one of the first steps in downtown’s $3 million revitalization project at Main and Walnut. Fire Doll Studio, a candle shop, first opened in Downtown Champaign on Neil Street a year ago.  Kayla Brown, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

