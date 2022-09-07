If you have been waiting for some news about Gold Rush and Parker Schnabel, then we have you covered here ahead of the Season 13 Premiere. We get the first look at the cast and crew in action with this story from People. Check out the preview video at the top of the story. Schnabel, who is a veteran when it comes to the mining world, knows that he has his work cut out for him.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO