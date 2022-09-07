ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milan, IN

WRBI Radio

Tina K. Courter, 57, Moores Hill

Tina K. Courter of Moores Hill passed away at the age of 57 at her residence in Moores Hill on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Tina was born on Wednesday, September 8, 1965 at Dearborn County Hospital in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, daughter of Donald and Beulah (nee King) Courter. Tina attended Baptist Churches.
MOORES HILL, IN
WRBI Radio

Mrs. Roberta Lee (Smith) Owings

Mrs. Roberta Lee (Smith) Owings, age 93, of near Pleasant, Indiana, entered this life on September 6, 1929 in Patriot, Indiana. She was raised in Patriot, Indiana and was a 1947 graduate of the Patriot High School. Robert was united in marriage on May 17, 1947 to Edward William Owings in the Patriot Parsonage. This happy union of over 58 years was blessed with three children. Roberta was a wonderful homemaker and was the former assistant postmistress for the Bennington Post Office for several years. She was a member of the Bennington Order of Eastern Star Chapter No. 407 and the Brushy Fork Baptist Church. Roberta enjoyed cooking, baking pies, gardening and reading. Roberta passed away at 6:30 a.m., Saturday, September 10, 2022, at her residence.
PATRIOT, IN
WRBI Radio

Donald E. Tharp, 62, Dillsboro

Donald Eugene Tharp, 62, of Dillsboro was found deceased at his residence. Donald was born on Friday, September 25, 1959 in Cincinnati, Ohio, son of Raymond and Betty (nee Ramey) Tharp. Donald was a graduate of Milan High School class of 1977. He enjoyed playing golf, riding his Harley, and hanging out with his buddies.
DILLSBORO, IN
WRBI Radio

Mrs. Patricia Lee “Pat” (Roland) Jones

Mrs. Patricia Lee “Pat” (Roland) Jones, age 75, of Patriot, Indiana, entered this life on February 19, 1947 in Manhattan, New York. She was the daughter of the late, Floyd and Marie (Williams) Roland. She was raised in Vevay, Indiana and was a graduate of the Vevay High School. Pat was united in marriage on September 19, 1962 to Joseph “Paul” Jones in Switzerland County, Indiana. Pat and Paul shared 29 years of marriage together until he passed away on September 10, 1991. Pat was employed in laundry for the Dearborn County Hospital and was later employed in the cafeteria and the snack bar for several years. Pat enjoyed shopping, especially QVC, playing bingo and spending time with her granddaughter and great-grandchildren. Pat passed away at 10:35 a.m., Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at the St. Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.
VEVAY, IN
WRBI Radio

Jamie D. Cox

Jamie D. Cox, 44, of Connersville died Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Reid Health in Richmond. Jamie was born in Oxford, Ohio, on December 11, 1977, to Danny J. and Rosetta M. Marcum Reese. She graduated from Franklin County High in the Class of1997. Jamie married Jason Cox on October 8, 2008 in Brookville. She was a homemaker for her family. She attended and was baptized at the First Baptist Church in Brookville. Jamie enjoyed reading, listening to music, spending time with her family, and sitting on her front porch.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
Eaton Register Herald

Weekend full of events on tap

PREBLE COUNTY — There’s no shortage of activities to take part in this weekend, as festival season continues with Applefest in New Paris, the Boots, Blues & Beer Bash for Pink Ribbon Girls at the Preble County Historical Society, Community Fest and Camping in the Park in Lewisburg, and a 20th Anniversary Celebration for Preble County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates in Eaton.
NEW PARIS, OH
WRBI Radio

Robin Marie Gilbert

Robin Marie Gilbert, 57, of Aurora, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022. She was born January 28, 1965, in Lawrenceburg, IN, daughter of the late Arthur C. Pruitt and Martha (Colwell) Pruitt. Robin worked in management for Walmart, with over 25 years of service. She was a former member...
AURORA, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Milan, South Ripley, Switzerland Co. Stars Earn ORVC Weekly Honors

(Vevay, Ind.) - The ORVC Report for August 29 through September 3 was released on Wednesday. Shawe Memorial captured the ORVC Girls Golf Championship on September 3 at Butler Falls in Hanover. Kira Wells was the round medalist, carding an 84. Fellow Lady Hilltoppers Yolett Perez, Gia Craig and Bailey Kilgore placed second through fourth, making the All-Conference Team (see below).
MILAN, IN
WRBI Radio

Mary E. (nee Smith) Hughes, 91, Dillsboro

Mary E. (nee Smith) Hughes of Dillsboro passed away at the age of 91 at her residence in Dillsboro with her loving family by her side on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Mary was born on Friday, September 12, 1930 in Friendship, Indiana, daughter of Alex and Mary (nee Colvin) Smith. She married her loving husband, James H. Hughes, on November 12, 1949 and he preceded her in death on January 5, 2005. Mary was a member of the Bear Creek Baptist Church in Friendship. She was a homemaker and loved to cook for her family. She enjoyed gardening, canning and loved to sew. Her greatest passion in life was spending time with her family.
DILLSBORO, IN
WRBI Radio

9.09.2022 Scores and Coaches Interviews

Coach Jake Meiners chats with WRBI’s Jerry Stenger after East Central’s domination of Franklin County…. WRBI’s Terrance Arney and Tom Snape talk to Q.B. Will Jaisel and Coach Evan Ulery after Batesville’s win…
BATESVILLE, IN
Fox 19

Coyote found hiding in bathroom of Butler County home

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Trenton police had an unusual discovery early Friday when responding to a public assist call - a coyote in a family’s bathroom. The coyote was found by officers hiding behind the toilet in the first-floor bathroom, Trenton police wrote on Facebook. Around 5:15 a.m....
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WRBI Radio

Indiana 211 collecting flood damage reports from Ohio County

Ohio County, IN — Ohio County residents impacted by flash flooding that occurred on September 3 are asked to contact Indiana 211 to report damages and help with a damage assessment. Indiana 211 asks residents to utilize the online submission rather than calling Indiana 211, which is receiving a...
OHIO COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Rhonda K. Heger Obituary

Rhonda K. Heger 63, Greensburg, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, September 9, 2022, at her home in Greensburg. Born September 27, 1958, in Greensburg she was the daughter of Roy and Margaret Beard. She worked as Deputy Auditor at the Decatur County Auditor’s Office. She loved gardening, camping, vacations, spending time with friends and family, and especially her grandchildren. Rhonda was married to Mike D. Heger on October 29, 1982, and he preceded her in death.
GREENSBURG, IN

