Tina K. Courter, 57, Moores Hill
Tina K. Courter of Moores Hill passed away at the age of 57 at her residence in Moores Hill on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Tina was born on Wednesday, September 8, 1965 at Dearborn County Hospital in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, daughter of Donald and Beulah (nee King) Courter. Tina attended Baptist Churches.
Mrs. Roberta Lee (Smith) Owings
Mrs. Roberta Lee (Smith) Owings, age 93, of near Pleasant, Indiana, entered this life on September 6, 1929 in Patriot, Indiana. She was raised in Patriot, Indiana and was a 1947 graduate of the Patriot High School. Robert was united in marriage on May 17, 1947 to Edward William Owings in the Patriot Parsonage. This happy union of over 58 years was blessed with three children. Roberta was a wonderful homemaker and was the former assistant postmistress for the Bennington Post Office for several years. She was a member of the Bennington Order of Eastern Star Chapter No. 407 and the Brushy Fork Baptist Church. Roberta enjoyed cooking, baking pies, gardening and reading. Roberta passed away at 6:30 a.m., Saturday, September 10, 2022, at her residence.
Donald E. Tharp, 62, Dillsboro
Donald Eugene Tharp, 62, of Dillsboro was found deceased at his residence. Donald was born on Friday, September 25, 1959 in Cincinnati, Ohio, son of Raymond and Betty (nee Ramey) Tharp. Donald was a graduate of Milan High School class of 1977. He enjoyed playing golf, riding his Harley, and hanging out with his buddies.
Mrs. Patricia Lee “Pat” (Roland) Jones
Mrs. Patricia Lee “Pat” (Roland) Jones, age 75, of Patriot, Indiana, entered this life on February 19, 1947 in Manhattan, New York. She was the daughter of the late, Floyd and Marie (Williams) Roland. She was raised in Vevay, Indiana and was a graduate of the Vevay High School. Pat was united in marriage on September 19, 1962 to Joseph “Paul” Jones in Switzerland County, Indiana. Pat and Paul shared 29 years of marriage together until he passed away on September 10, 1991. Pat was employed in laundry for the Dearborn County Hospital and was later employed in the cafeteria and the snack bar for several years. Pat enjoyed shopping, especially QVC, playing bingo and spending time with her granddaughter and great-grandchildren. Pat passed away at 10:35 a.m., Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at the St. Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.
Jamie D. Cox
Jamie D. Cox, 44, of Connersville died Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Reid Health in Richmond. Jamie was born in Oxford, Ohio, on December 11, 1977, to Danny J. and Rosetta M. Marcum Reese. She graduated from Franklin County High in the Class of1997. Jamie married Jason Cox on October 8, 2008 in Brookville. She was a homemaker for her family. She attended and was baptized at the First Baptist Church in Brookville. Jamie enjoyed reading, listening to music, spending time with her family, and sitting on her front porch.
Eaton Register Herald
Weekend full of events on tap
PREBLE COUNTY — There’s no shortage of activities to take part in this weekend, as festival season continues with Applefest in New Paris, the Boots, Blues & Beer Bash for Pink Ribbon Girls at the Preble County Historical Society, Community Fest and Camping in the Park in Lewisburg, and a 20th Anniversary Celebration for Preble County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates in Eaton.
Robin Marie Gilbert
Robin Marie Gilbert, 57, of Aurora, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022. She was born January 28, 1965, in Lawrenceburg, IN, daughter of the late Arthur C. Pruitt and Martha (Colwell) Pruitt. Robin worked in management for Walmart, with over 25 years of service. She was a former member...
eaglecountryonline.com
Milan, South Ripley, Switzerland Co. Stars Earn ORVC Weekly Honors
(Vevay, Ind.) - The ORVC Report for August 29 through September 3 was released on Wednesday. Shawe Memorial captured the ORVC Girls Golf Championship on September 3 at Butler Falls in Hanover. Kira Wells was the round medalist, carding an 84. Fellow Lady Hilltoppers Yolett Perez, Gia Craig and Bailey Kilgore placed second through fourth, making the All-Conference Team (see below).
Mary E. (nee Smith) Hughes, 91, Dillsboro
Mary E. (nee Smith) Hughes of Dillsboro passed away at the age of 91 at her residence in Dillsboro with her loving family by her side on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Mary was born on Friday, September 12, 1930 in Friendship, Indiana, daughter of Alex and Mary (nee Colvin) Smith. She married her loving husband, James H. Hughes, on November 12, 1949 and he preceded her in death on January 5, 2005. Mary was a member of the Bear Creek Baptist Church in Friendship. She was a homemaker and loved to cook for her family. She enjoyed gardening, canning and loved to sew. Her greatest passion in life was spending time with her family.
9.09.2022 Scores and Coaches Interviews
Coach Jake Meiners chats with WRBI’s Jerry Stenger after East Central’s domination of Franklin County…. WRBI’s Terrance Arney and Tom Snape talk to Q.B. Will Jaisel and Coach Evan Ulery after Batesville’s win…
J.D. Vance Pretends to Be From Ohio, and 9 Other Greater Cincinnati News Stories You May Have Missed This Week
This week also brings national praise for two Cincinnati restaurants, another (this time, more scientific) nod to Bengal Joe Burrow's hotness and more.
WKRC
Frisch's celebrates a big boy birthday on September 9
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Frisch’s Big Boy is celebrating his birthday Sept. 9 in a big way with fun giveaways, treats and more. Jordin Nabi, V.P. of marketing at Frisch's and chef John Zenk share details and grill up a burger.
Fox 19
Coyote found hiding in bathroom of Butler County home
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Trenton police had an unusual discovery early Friday when responding to a public assist call - a coyote in a family’s bathroom. The coyote was found by officers hiding behind the toilet in the first-floor bathroom, Trenton police wrote on Facebook. Around 5:15 a.m....
Officer Seara Burton’s K-9 visits her in hospice
K-9 Brev has visited the Richmond hospice facility where Officer Burton is staying on multiple occasions, according to a Sept. 9 Facebook post by the Richmond Police Department.
Fox 59
Richmond photographer telling Officer Seara Burton’s story through pictures
RICHMOND, Ind. — Officer Seara Burton is continuing to fight after she was taken off life support last week. On Saturday she was transferred to a hospice facility after spending several weeks in a Dayton, Ohio hospital. A local Richmond photographer has used her talents behind the lens to...
Indiana 211 collecting flood damage reports from Ohio County
Ohio County, IN — Ohio County residents impacted by flash flooding that occurred on September 3 are asked to contact Indiana 211 to report damages and help with a damage assessment. Indiana 211 asks residents to utilize the online submission rather than calling Indiana 211, which is receiving a...
Rhonda K. Heger Obituary
Rhonda K. Heger 63, Greensburg, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, September 9, 2022, at her home in Greensburg. Born September 27, 1958, in Greensburg she was the daughter of Roy and Margaret Beard. She worked as Deputy Auditor at the Decatur County Auditor’s Office. She loved gardening, camping, vacations, spending time with friends and family, and especially her grandchildren. Rhonda was married to Mike D. Heger on October 29, 1982, and he preceded her in death.
Pilot error, overloading caused crash that killed 5 Indiana men
Federal investigators blame pilot error and an overloaded aircraft for a 2019 plane crash near a Michigan airport that killed five Indiana men and seriously injured a sixth person aboard.
wbiw.com
Dearborn County Federal Credit Union members vote to merge with Hoosier Hills Credit Union
BEDFORD – Members of Dearborn County Federal Credit Union (DCFCU) in Lawrenceburg, IN, have voted to approve a merger with Bedford, IN-based Hoosier Hills Credit Union (HHCU). The merger with HHCU will provide more than 2,000 DCFCU members in Dearborn and surrounding counties with more expansive services including mobile...
