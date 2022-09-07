Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Glenville State eyes 2-0 start at Concord
GLENVILLE — The Mountain East Conference opener for Glenville State has head coach Mike Kellar’s Pioneers hitting the road for a 1 p.m. Saturday affair against Concord at Callaghan Stadium. The G-men (1-0) are coming off a 44-15 victory last Thursday at Quincy University. The Mountain Lions of...
Sharon Sue Baker
Sharon Sue Baker, 74, of Pennsboro, departed this life on Sept. 6, 2022. Funeral, 11 a.m., Monday, McCullough Rogers Funeral Home, Pennsboro. Visitation, 1 – 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com.
