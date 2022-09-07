GLENVILLE — The Mountain East Conference opener for Glenville State has head coach Mike Kellar’s Pioneers hitting the road for a 1 p.m. Saturday affair against Concord at Callaghan Stadium. The G-men (1-0) are coming off a 44-15 victory last Thursday at Quincy University. The Mountain Lions of...

GLENVILLE, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO