Frederick County, MD

Baltimore County high school student dies after medical emergency

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — A Baltimore County high school student died Wednesday after experiencing a medical emergency. County police told 11 News officers were called to the school around 6 p.m. Tuesday for a medical emergency involving a 16-year-old student. Randallstown High School Principal Michael Jones said the student, who...
UMD employees share frustration with removal of mask mandate

Sam DiBella said he felt safer as a University of Maryland student last year because of the KN95 mask mandate in classrooms. The second year doctoral student in the information studies department said the timing of the new policy that made masking in classrooms optional, surprised him. “Announcing this the...
One teacher transferred to special education program after MCPS last-minute request

After a tense conflict between Montgomery County Public Schools and the county teachers union about a last-minute incentive encouraging dual-certified teachers to move from their general education assignments to special education programs, only one teacher accepted the transfer opportunity, according to a district spokesman. In late August, on the Friday...
Campus Safety Notifies Student Body of Aggravated Assault Early Saturday

Executive Director of Campus Safety Alex Wiltz send out a campus-wide email Saturday afternoon alerting the community of an aggravated assault that impacted a member of the campus community on the 300 block of Carlisle Street early Saturday morning. Both Gettysburg Police and Campus Safety responded to the situation. Campus...
Middle school student wins essay contest to be mayor for a day

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Talk about citizen action in government! In Martinsburg, West Virginia, a middle school student is about to be mayor. Even though this term only lasted a day, City Hall may never be the same. Martinsburg Mayor Kevin Knowles is all about citizen input in running his fast-growing city in the eastern […]
Fight stops high school football game in Frederick

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. - Frederick High School evacuated its stadium Friday night during a football game because of a report of a large fight. According to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, fights broke out in the stands during the Frederick vs Middletown varsity football game at Frederick High School. The...
When people should consider getting new bivalent, updated booster shot

Supplies of COVID-19 bivalent updated booster shots are gradually becoming available, and many people are wondering who’s eligible to receive it and when. Montgomery County, Maryland, which is among the local D.C.-area counties distributing the vaccine, has received 1,100 doses so far between Pfizer and Moderna. Supplies from federal sources are also being distributed to many D.C.-region pharmacies and urgent care clinics.
Baltimore County Boil Water Advisory Officially Lifted

Baltimore City's boil water advisory has officially been lifted, authorities say. The water in Southwestern Baltimore County has been deemed safe to drink after testing confirmed that E.coli was confirmed to not be in the County's water supply, tweeted Baltimore County Government officials. "Tap water in Baltimore County is safe...
Northern Virginia Elementary School Principal Charged With Driving Drunk, Crashing Into Home

The principal of an elementary school in Fairfax County, Virginia, has been charged with driving drunk and leaving the scene of a crash. Jonathon Coch, 44, was driving in the area of Winning Glory Drive and Seven Hills Drive in Aldie about 2 p.m. Friday, when he crashed into a home and took off, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. No injuries were reported, authorities said.
Closing of Frederick Business Leads to Devastating Effects on Community

Closing of Frederick Business Leads to Devastating Effects on Community. The Frederick Community Fridge announces its temporary closing following their host business, Glory Doughnuts, shutting down after 10 years of serving the community. Glory Doughnuts, a beloved vegan diner located at 162 W. Patrick St., announced its closing August 31st. Due to their struggling with “high overhead costs and having moved into [their] new space during the pandemic…” their landlord abruptly shut the work down at 3 a.m. while the staff was baking. This occurred after the landlord agreed to allow the business to finish out their final week, the business stated via social media.
Fairfax elementary school principal accused of driving while intoxicated, hitting home

ALDIE, Va. — An elementary school principal in Fairfax County was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident. Court documents with the Loudoun County General District Court said Jonathon Coch, 44, hit a house on Grazing Court in Aldie last Friday afternoon. He was accused of leaving the scene and refusing to take a breathalyzer test.
Washington County Republicans rally for candidate slate

HAGERSTOWN, Md (DC News Now) — Republicans in western Maryland gathered in Hagerstown Saturday afternoon to kick off their campaign to hold… or take… political offices up and down the November ballot. Patience Cox, the wife of party gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox, represented her husband at the weekend rally. Party faithful heard from delegate Neil […]
Maryland residents receive first shots of new COVID-19 vaccine

ANNAPOLIS – Maryland residents are trickling into pharmacies across the state for the few available doses of the new and improved, epidemiologists say, COVID-19 vaccine. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, R, announced last week 157,600 doses of the booster will be administered to COVID sites across the state, but so far only a few facilities have the new medication.
