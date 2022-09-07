Read full article on original website
Related
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County high school student dies after medical emergency
RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — A Baltimore County high school student died Wednesday after experiencing a medical emergency. County police told 11 News officers were called to the school around 6 p.m. Tuesday for a medical emergency involving a 16-year-old student. Randallstown High School Principal Michael Jones said the student, who...
dbknews.com
UMD employees share frustration with removal of mask mandate
Sam DiBella said he felt safer as a University of Maryland student last year because of the KN95 mask mandate in classrooms. The second year doctoral student in the information studies department said the timing of the new policy that made masking in classrooms optional, surprised him. “Announcing this the...
High School Student Dies At Maryland Hospital After 'Medical Emergency, Officials Say
A Baltimore County high school student died after experiencing a "medical emergency," officials said. An 11th-grade student at Randallstown High School was taken to the hospital for treatment of an undisclosed medical issue where he was later pronounced dead, Principal Michael Jones said in a letter to the community. The...
bethesdamagazine.com
One teacher transferred to special education program after MCPS last-minute request
After a tense conflict between Montgomery County Public Schools and the county teachers union about a last-minute incentive encouraging dual-certified teachers to move from their general education assignments to special education programs, only one teacher accepted the transfer opportunity, according to a district spokesman. In late August, on the Friday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gettysburgian.com
Campus Safety Notifies Student Body of Aggravated Assault Early Saturday
Executive Director of Campus Safety Alex Wiltz send out a campus-wide email Saturday afternoon alerting the community of an aggravated assault that impacted a member of the campus community on the 300 block of Carlisle Street early Saturday morning. Both Gettysburg Police and Campus Safety responded to the situation. Campus...
Middle school student wins essay contest to be mayor for a day
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Talk about citizen action in government! In Martinsburg, West Virginia, a middle school student is about to be mayor. Even though this term only lasted a day, City Hall may never be the same. Martinsburg Mayor Kevin Knowles is all about citizen input in running his fast-growing city in the eastern […]
fox5dc.com
Fight stops high school football game in Frederick
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. - Frederick High School evacuated its stadium Friday night during a football game because of a report of a large fight. According to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, fights broke out in the stands during the Frederick vs Middletown varsity football game at Frederick High School. The...
Anne Arundel Co. parents forced to leave work due to bus driver shortage
AACPS school continues to face issues with school buses in the area. Officials says they increased driver's salary and invested into recruitment projects, but families wonder how long they'll a bind.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
When people should consider getting new bivalent, updated booster shot
Supplies of COVID-19 bivalent updated booster shots are gradually becoming available, and many people are wondering who’s eligible to receive it and when. Montgomery County, Maryland, which is among the local D.C.-area counties distributing the vaccine, has received 1,100 doses so far between Pfizer and Moderna. Supplies from federal sources are also being distributed to many D.C.-region pharmacies and urgent care clinics.
Baltimore County Boil Water Advisory Officially Lifted
Baltimore City's boil water advisory has officially been lifted, authorities say. The water in Southwestern Baltimore County has been deemed safe to drink after testing confirmed that E.coli was confirmed to not be in the County's water supply, tweeted Baltimore County Government officials. "Tap water in Baltimore County is safe...
NBC Washington
Northern Virginia Elementary School Principal Charged With Driving Drunk, Crashing Into Home
The principal of an elementary school in Fairfax County, Virginia, has been charged with driving drunk and leaving the scene of a crash. Jonathon Coch, 44, was driving in the area of Winning Glory Drive and Seven Hills Drive in Aldie about 2 p.m. Friday, when he crashed into a home and took off, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. No injuries were reported, authorities said.
titantime.org
Closing of Frederick Business Leads to Devastating Effects on Community
Closing of Frederick Business Leads to Devastating Effects on Community. The Frederick Community Fridge announces its temporary closing following their host business, Glory Doughnuts, shutting down after 10 years of serving the community. Glory Doughnuts, a beloved vegan diner located at 162 W. Patrick St., announced its closing August 31st. Due to their struggling with “high overhead costs and having moved into [their] new space during the pandemic…” their landlord abruptly shut the work down at 3 a.m. while the staff was baking. This occurred after the landlord agreed to allow the business to finish out their final week, the business stated via social media.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fairfax elementary school principal accused of driving while intoxicated, hitting home
ALDIE, Va. — An elementary school principal in Fairfax County was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident. Court documents with the Loudoun County General District Court said Jonathon Coch, 44, hit a house on Grazing Court in Aldie last Friday afternoon. He was accused of leaving the scene and refusing to take a breathalyzer test.
Washington County Republicans rally for candidate slate
HAGERSTOWN, Md (DC News Now) — Republicans in western Maryland gathered in Hagerstown Saturday afternoon to kick off their campaign to hold… or take… political offices up and down the November ballot. Patience Cox, the wife of party gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox, represented her husband at the weekend rally. Party faithful heard from delegate Neil […]
cnsmaryland.org
Maryland residents receive first shots of new COVID-19 vaccine
ANNAPOLIS – Maryland residents are trickling into pharmacies across the state for the few available doses of the new and improved, epidemiologists say, COVID-19 vaccine. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, R, announced last week 157,600 doses of the booster will be administered to COVID sites across the state, but so far only a few facilities have the new medication.
WTOP
Not all police in Prince George’s Co. will be enforcing curfew
A lot has been made about the curfew that county leaders say Prince George’s County, Maryland, police will begin strictly enforcing again this weekend. But some of the county’s biggest municipal departments won’t be involved in it. “In Bowie we have the city charter that does not...
rockvillenights.com
Rockville Historic District Commission to review demolition request for West End-area home
The owner of 101 Adclare Road in the West End area of Rockville, and Ambition Custom Homes, LLC of Clarksburg, have requested an evaluation of historical significance for the property by the Rockville Historic District Commission. They are seeking permission to demolish the existing home on the site to clear the way for a new one.
Wbaltv.com
Hopkins experts concerned for possible COVID-19 surge this fall, winter
Johns Hopkins University experts shared concerns about a possible COVID-19 surge this fall and winter. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. This comes as children have returned to school and people are back on the road and booking travel — and many...
WTOP
4 Montgomery County cities make national top 10 for diversity
The nation’s melting pot is bubbling vigorously in Montgomery County, Maryland. A Wallet Hub study of the U.S. cities with the most diversity finds Germantown, Gaithersburg and Silver Spring come in at Nos. 2, 3 and 4, and Rockville rounds out the top 10. Jersey City, New Jersey, tops...
foxbaltimore.com
33 schools in Baltimore County receive bottled water after boil water advisory
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Emergency Management said that 33 schools will receive bottled water and hand sanitizer as a result of the possible E. coli contamination in southwestern Baltimore City and Baltimore County. The schools include:. ARBUTUS ES. ARBUTUS MS. BALTIMORE HIGHLAND ES. CATONSVILLE ADMIN. CATONSVILLE...
Comments / 0