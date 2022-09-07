ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

pdxfoodpress.com

a Cena Newsletter September 8th

The FALL brings us exciting news. A long-time fisherman and forager, Executive Chef Perry Austin has always had a love for cooking. Before making his way into the kitchen, Perry was knocking on the back doors of restaurants selling wild mushrooms in Northern California. This eventually led to his first kitchen job, working at a farm-to-table restaurant in his hometown of Sebastopol, California. Since then, he’s spent the past nine years honing his craft. In 2016 he moved to Portland and worked up the ranks to chef de cuisine at Tasty N Alder, and later Toro Bravo, where he built relationships with local farmers, ranchers, and foragers. In Winter of 2021 Perry joined a Cena Ristorante as Executive Chef, where he’s been able to pair his love for seasonal Italian cooking traditions with the unique ingredients the Pacific Northwest has to offer.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxfoodpress.com

Learn about Caelestis Cellars

In an effort to keep you up to date on wineries in Portland we will be featuring one winery a month in an email and on social media. The plan is to give you a couple of highlights in this email and then follow us on Facebook or Instagram to hear more about each winery.We hope you enjoy this snapshot into each of these unique small Urban Wineries.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxfoodpress.com

Downtown Portland’s High Horse Restaurant at the Bidwell Debuts Supper Club Wine Dinner Series

A portion of proceeds from the September 16 chef’s collaboration will support local non-profit Stone Soup PDX. (PORTLAND, OR) September 1, 2022 – High Horse at The Bidwell, the signature restaurant located inside The Bidwell Marriott Portland, has launched High Horse Supper Club, a new, upscale wine dinner series celebrating the culinary talent of Portland’s most esteemed chefs, locally harvested ingredients, and sustainable practices, as well as the property’s dedication to helping the local community. For the inaugural dinner taking place at 6 pm on Friday, September 16, the restaurant has collaborated with James Beard-nominated chef Scott Dolich from local non-profit Stone Soup PDX.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxfoodpress.com

Portofino Caffe Italiano Closing Its Doors

For The last 30 years, Portofino’s has been a neighborhood staple providing high-quality Italian food in a cozy environment. It is through our great team and loyal guests that we have had such a tremendous run. It is with sadness that we say that the run has come to an end, we will be closing our doors as of September 24th. So come down and get your favorite dish one last time. Thanks to all those who have supported Portofino’s over the years, and many thanks to our Portofino family.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxfoodpress.com

Make Gardening Fun — Add a Fairy Home!

We love Fairy Gardens here at the BFM, so we are incredibly excited about this week’s Market Sprouts activity, painting a terra cotta pot and transforming it into a Fairy Garden House. Fairy Gardens are small container gardens with miniaturized plants or elements, the purpose of which is to...
BEAVERTON, OR

