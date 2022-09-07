Read full article on original website
Missouri school district reinstates corporal punishment after parents called for their kids to be spanked with a wooden paddle instead of being disciplined with suspensions
A Missouri school district has reinstated corporal punishment after parents reportedly called for their kids to be spanked with a wooden paddle, the superintendent claimed. Cassville R-IV School District, located near the Arkansas border, has implemented corporal punishment as a 'last resort' going into the 2022-23 school year. 'It shall...
The practice of striking students in public schools has been banned in most states, but some still use corporal punishment as a form of discipline. Corporal punishment uses physical force to cause a child to experience pain to correct misbehavior. In school districts where corporal punishment is legal, a teacher or administrator can use a large wooden board, or paddle, to strike a child’s buttocks as a form of discipline.
