Pro golfer, Bob Mays, Geneseo, asked me where he and his grandson could go fishing. Some places are near and some places are a little ways to drive, but worth it. Not a far drive are: 1) Geneseo Ikes Park, “Siggy Bay,” west of the camp grounds. 2) Lock 24 both east and west on the canal. Rock River near the Cleveland boat ramp and also Colona’s boat ramp where the canal empties into the river. Green River is a shallow river, but there are places where it is deeper. Just be careful you are not on private property.

GENESEO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO