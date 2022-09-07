Read full article on original website
geneseorepublic.com
Geneseo's Working Farm Show is a step back in time
The annual Antique Engine & Tractor Association’s three-day Working Farm Show takes visitors back to what life on the farm was like in an earlier time. This 61st annual show is Friday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Sept. 18, at the show grounds, north of Geneseo on Illinois 92, three miles east of Interstate 88, or one half mile west of Illinois Rt. 92.
geneseorepublic.com
Dan D Outdoors: From fishing to farm shows, lots to do in the area
Pro golfer, Bob Mays, Geneseo, asked me where he and his grandson could go fishing. Some places are near and some places are a little ways to drive, but worth it. Not a far drive are: 1) Geneseo Ikes Park, “Siggy Bay,” west of the camp grounds. 2) Lock 24 both east and west on the canal. Rock River near the Cleveland boat ramp and also Colona’s boat ramp where the canal empties into the river. Green River is a shallow river, but there are places where it is deeper. Just be careful you are not on private property.
geneseorepublic.com
Geneseo athletes to get their due in '22 with Hall of Fame picks
Tradition runs deep in the Geneseo High School football program and part of that tradition is the induction of honorees into Geneseo High School Athletic Hall of Fame. The 2022 Geneseo High School Athletic Hall of Fame induction event will be held on Friday, Sept. 16, at the Bob Reade Football Field at Geneseo High School.
geneseorepublic.com
Woman dead, deputy injured following Thursday Henry County car crash
The Illinois State Police is investigating a vehicle crash that killed one person and injured a Henry County deputy.By Friday morning, police had not identified the victim of the crash, with occurred on Illinois Route 78, just south of County Highway 22 and north of Annawan. The ISP said the...
