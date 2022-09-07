ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Wildcats Today

Players to Watch for Kentucky Against Florida

The No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats will look to make an early-season statement as they head into The Swamp for a date with No. 12 Florida. The Gators enter the game as a 5.5-point favorite following their monumental season-opening win over then No. 7 Utah. It's Will Levis against Anthony Richardson, Mark ...
LEXINGTON, KY
floridagators.com

Gators Close Sunshine Invitational With Sweep of Rams

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The 16th-ranked Florida volleyball team ended the Sunshine Invitational with a sweep over the Virginia Commonwealth Rams on Saturday afternoon at Exactech Arena. The Gators came out strong in the first set, taking it 25-17and then followed with another 25-17 victory in the second frame. UF...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Florida Gators superfan group reunites 20 years later

Sporting orange athletic shorts and beanies, blue knee-length capes, orange-and-blue striped face paint and no shirts, the Super Gators pushed through a crowd of booing University of Tennessee fans in 2004, dodging ice cubes and trash. Despite the loss, they kept their heads high with pride for their school. At...
KNOXVILLE, TN
floridagators.com

Florida Begins Season at ANNIKA Intercollegiate Monday

The tournament features the top-12 women's golf programs in the country. Location: Royal Golf Club - Lake Elmo, Minn. Format: 54-Hole Tournament (18 each day) The Florida women's golf team starts its 51st season of play on the national stage at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate Monday. ABOUT THE ANNIKA. Since 2014,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Gators Begin September with Trio of Community Service Visits

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - With the 2022 fall semester underway, select members of the University of Florida baseball team have wasted no time getting involved in the Gainesville community. From Sept. 6-8, Gator baseball student-athletes made visits to two different elementary schools in addition to a stop at UF Health Shands...
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Key Kentucky LB will be available for Florida matchup Saturday, team says

Good news, Wildcats fans. Sixth-year senior linebacker Jordan Wright will be available to play Saturday against the Florida Gators. The top 25 matchup was going to be tough enough, Kentucky already likely down the services of All-SEC running back Chris Rodriguez. Missing Wright would have made an already challenging game that much harder.
LEXINGTON, KY
Independent Florida Alligator

Former UF quarterback Danny Wuerffel to host Gator Growl 2022

Gator Growl announced Danny Wuerffel will return to the Swamp to host Gator Growl 2022. He will take the Stephen C. O’Connell Center stage alongside headliner Flo Rida and opener Olivia O’Brien. Wuerffel quarterbacked for UF Football from 1993 to 1996, during which the Gators were SEC Champions...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Ocala Gazette

Hello, Ocala!

Jim and Wendi Moore have become a very active couple in Ocala in the year they have lived here. They enjoy all the amenities the On Top of the World community affords, as well as other parts of Ocala and Florida. Their life story reads like a storybook romance, with...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

National company purchases two bowling alleys in The Villages

A national company has purchased two bowling alleys in The Villages. Bowlero Corp. has announced that it has purchased Fiesta Bowl and Spanish Springs Lanes. Both bowling alleys in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown consist of 32 lanes and are home to both competitive and social leagues throughout the year. Bowling...
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Over 100 vendors are coming to Trenton to kick off fall

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Trenton “Almost Fall Festival” is Saturday, September 10th from 10am to 4pm. It is located at the Trenton State Farmers Market. There will be local businesses, food trucks, non-profits and more. Parking and admission is free.
TRENTON, FL
Lydia Bell

Central Florida Hidden Luxury

It’s no secret that the pandemic has been a blessing for real estate revival. Whether it was the quarantine that made folks itch to escape their everyday homes and seek a project or just the urge to travel with the downtime, the boom has certainly flooded AirBnB. And that’s lucky for me!
MICANOPY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

UF students report being shot with BB gun near campus

Out of the corner of his eye, Fernando Ocon saw a small, beige sedan while he was walking home Aug. 30 through the UF Innovation District between downtown Gainesville and UF campus. Soon, the car stopped right next to him, a man inside the car rolled down his window and...
GAINESVILLE, FL

