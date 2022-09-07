Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Central Florida Hidden LuxuryLydia BellMicanopy, FL
Students are back – check out these opportunities to get involved.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Taking a Dog Break in Alachua CountyMichele SharpeAlachua County, FL
In Gainesville, even amidst the new, the old favorites endure.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
There's (apparently) a haunted Steak N' Shake in Gainesville, FloridaEvie M.Gainesville, FL
Related
Florida vs. Kentucky: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More
Everything you need to know before the Gators kickoff Week 2 against the Wildcats.
Players to Watch for Kentucky Against Florida
The No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats will look to make an early-season statement as they head into The Swamp for a date with No. 12 Florida. The Gators enter the game as a 5.5-point favorite following their monumental season-opening win over then No. 7 Utah. It's Will Levis against Anthony Richardson, Mark ...
floridagators.com
Gators Close Sunshine Invitational With Sweep of Rams
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The 16th-ranked Florida volleyball team ended the Sunshine Invitational with a sweep over the Virginia Commonwealth Rams on Saturday afternoon at Exactech Arena. The Gators came out strong in the first set, taking it 25-17and then followed with another 25-17 victory in the second frame. UF...
Florida vs. Kentucky football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming info
Florida vs. Kentucky football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming game infoHow to watchWhen: Sat., Sept. 10 Time: 7 p.m. Eastern TV: ESPN network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) What you need to knowKentucky: Likely no Chris Rodriguez for the Wildcats as the lead running back ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How to Watch, Listen: No. 20 Kentucky vs. No. 12 Florida
The No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats are hitting the road for the first time this season, taking on the No. 12 Florida Gators in a big-time SEC East matchup inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Sept. 10. Following a 37-13 victory to open the year over Miami (OH), Kentucky is looking to make its presence felt ...
Florida vs. Kentucky football preview, prediction
A pair of SEC rivals meet in an early season matchup that could go a long way in determining how the East Division shapes up as Florida and Kentucky square off in a Week 2 matchup from the Swamp. Kentucky earned a historic win in this series last season, beating the Gators in Lexington for the ...
Game Prediction: No. 20 Kentucky vs. No. 12 Florida
Here's what we think about this huge, early season SEC matchup.
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida Gators superfan group reunites 20 years later
Sporting orange athletic shorts and beanies, blue knee-length capes, orange-and-blue striped face paint and no shirts, the Super Gators pushed through a crowd of booing University of Tennessee fans in 2004, dodging ice cubes and trash. Despite the loss, they kept their heads high with pride for their school. At...
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridagators.com
Florida Begins Season at ANNIKA Intercollegiate Monday
The tournament features the top-12 women's golf programs in the country. Location: Royal Golf Club - Lake Elmo, Minn. Format: 54-Hole Tournament (18 each day) The Florida women's golf team starts its 51st season of play on the national stage at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate Monday. ABOUT THE ANNIKA. Since 2014,...
Look: Kentucky Reveals Week Two Uniforms Against Florida
Kentucky Football has released its Week Two uniform combination for its matchup with No. 12 Florida on Saturday night in Gainesville. Newly-cleared outside linebacker and team captain Jordan Wright is pictured in Kentucky's classic all-white uniform, featuring everyone's favorite checkerboard ...
3 reasons why Gators’ leap to No. 12 in AP Top 25 is well deserved
In perhaps the biggest upset in Week 1 of college football, the unranked Florida Gators showed the force of “The Swamp” against then-No. 7 Utah Utes. Florida football won by 29-26, and it seems the world is noticing the talent in Gainesville. The team now ranks No. 12...
floridagators.com
Gators Begin September with Trio of Community Service Visits
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - With the 2022 fall semester underway, select members of the University of Florida baseball team have wasted no time getting involved in the Gainesville community. From Sept. 6-8, Gator baseball student-athletes made visits to two different elementary schools in addition to a stop at UF Health Shands...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaydownsouth.com
Key Kentucky LB will be available for Florida matchup Saturday, team says
Good news, Wildcats fans. Sixth-year senior linebacker Jordan Wright will be available to play Saturday against the Florida Gators. The top 25 matchup was going to be tough enough, Kentucky already likely down the services of All-SEC running back Chris Rodriguez. Missing Wright would have made an already challenging game that much harder.
Independent Florida Alligator
Former UF quarterback Danny Wuerffel to host Gator Growl 2022
Gator Growl announced Danny Wuerffel will return to the Swamp to host Gator Growl 2022. He will take the Stephen C. O’Connell Center stage alongside headliner Flo Rida and opener Olivia O’Brien. Wuerffel quarterbacked for UF Football from 1993 to 1996, during which the Gators were SEC Champions...
Buchholz vs. Eastside football game cancelled in the first quarter due to weather
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — In a battle between two Gainesville-area ball clubs, the Bobcats exercised their muscle as the top team in Alachua County for about a quarter. Then, the weather took a turn for the worse. Buchholz and Eastside ended up in a no decision because of thunderstorms and heavy ...
Hello, Ocala!
Jim and Wendi Moore have become a very active couple in Ocala in the year they have lived here. They enjoy all the amenities the On Top of the World community affords, as well as other parts of Ocala and Florida. Their life story reads like a storybook romance, with...
villages-news.com
National company purchases two bowling alleys in The Villages
A national company has purchased two bowling alleys in The Villages. Bowlero Corp. has announced that it has purchased Fiesta Bowl and Spanish Springs Lanes. Both bowling alleys in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown consist of 32 lanes and are home to both competitive and social leagues throughout the year. Bowling...
WCJB
Over 100 vendors are coming to Trenton to kick off fall
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Trenton “Almost Fall Festival” is Saturday, September 10th from 10am to 4pm. It is located at the Trenton State Farmers Market. There will be local businesses, food trucks, non-profits and more. Parking and admission is free.
Central Florida Hidden Luxury
It’s no secret that the pandemic has been a blessing for real estate revival. Whether it was the quarantine that made folks itch to escape their everyday homes and seek a project or just the urge to travel with the downtime, the boom has certainly flooded AirBnB. And that’s lucky for me!
Independent Florida Alligator
UF students report being shot with BB gun near campus
Out of the corner of his eye, Fernando Ocon saw a small, beige sedan while he was walking home Aug. 30 through the UF Innovation District between downtown Gainesville and UF campus. Soon, the car stopped right next to him, a man inside the car rolled down his window and...
Comments / 0