Central Florida Hidden LuxuryLydia BellMicanopy, FL
Students are back – check out these opportunities to get involved.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Taking a Dog Break in Alachua CountyMichele SharpeAlachua County, FL
In Gainesville, even amidst the new, the old favorites endure.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
There's (apparently) a haunted Steak N' Shake in Gainesville, FloridaEvie M.Gainesville, FL
Florida vs. Kentucky football preview, prediction
A pair of SEC rivals meet in an early season matchup that could go a long way in determining how the East Division shapes up as Florida and Kentucky square off in a Week 2 matchup from the Swamp. Kentucky earned a historic win in this series last season, beating the Gators in Lexington for the ...
3 bold predictions for Florida Gators in Week 2 game vs. Kentucky
Florida football started off the season hot with their exciting Week 1 win over Utah. Their 29-26 victory was secured by a red-zone interception thrown by 7th-ranked Utes with 17 seconds remaining in the game. It was a hard-fought win and perhaps the most exciting game of the weekend, but there is no time for the school to rest on its success.
floridagators.com
Florida Begins Season at ANNIKA Intercollegiate Monday
The tournament features the top-12 women's golf programs in the country. Location: Royal Golf Club - Lake Elmo, Minn. Format: 54-Hole Tournament (18 each day) The Florida women's golf team starts its 51st season of play on the national stage at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate Monday. ABOUT THE ANNIKA. Since 2014,...
floridagators.com
Gators Close Sunshine Invitational With Sweep of Rams
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The 16th-ranked Florida volleyball team ended the Sunshine Invitational with a sweep over the Virginia Commonwealth Rams on Saturday afternoon at Exactech Arena. The Gators came out strong in the first set, taking it 25-17and then followed with another 25-17 victory in the second frame. UF...
floridagators.com
The Opening Kickoff: No. 12 Gators vs. No. 20 Kentucky
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — As the Gators kicked off their first season under head coach Billy Napier a week ago against Utah, questions swirled around what kind of team Napier would have. Could quarterback Anthony Richardson be the difference-maker that so many project him to be? Is the young defensive...
floridagators.com
Gators Stifle Eagles in Sweep
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The 16th-ranked Florida volleyball team kicked off the Sunshine Invitational with a sweep over the Georgia Southern Eagles on Friday morning. The Gators took the first set in decisive fashion, winning 25-15 over the Eagles to start the day. UF then followed with a 25-18 victory in the second frame and secured the sweep with a 25-13 win in the third.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Key Kentucky LB will be available for Florida matchup Saturday, team says
Good news, Wildcats fans. Sixth-year senior linebacker Jordan Wright will be available to play Saturday against the Florida Gators. The top 25 matchup was going to be tough enough, Kentucky already likely down the services of All-SEC running back Chris Rodriguez. Missing Wright would have made an already challenging game that much harder.
floridagators.com
Gators Complete Sweep Over Florida Gulf Coast Eagles
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The No. 16 Florida volleyball team continued its momentum from earlier in the day, defeating Florida Gulf Coast in three sets on Friday night. Florida took the highly-contested first set 25-23, then followed with a 25-19 victory in the second frame. The Gators clinched the match in decisive fashion in the third frame, winning 25-13 to move to 5-2 on the year.
floridagators.com
Gators Begin September with Trio of Community Service Visits
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - With the 2022 fall semester underway, select members of the University of Florida baseball team have wasted no time getting involved in the Gainesville community. From Sept. 6-8, Gator baseball student-athletes made visits to two different elementary schools in addition to a stop at UF Health Shands...
Citrus County Chronicle
'When it rains, it pours'
LIVE OAK - The Chiefland Indians knew what they were going up against in their third game of the season. In fact, first-year head coach James Corbin said after last week’s win over West Oaks Academy that the Suwannee Bulldogs would be the Indians’ toughest matchup on the first half of their schedule.
Buchholz vs. Eastside football game cancelled in the first quarter due to weather
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — In a battle between two Gainesville-area ball clubs, the Bobcats exercised their muscle as the top team in Alachua County for about a quarter. Then, the weather took a turn for the worse. Buchholz and Eastside ended up in a no decision because of thunderstorms and heavy ...
Independent Florida Alligator
Former UF quarterback Danny Wuerffel to host Gator Growl 2022
Gator Growl announced Danny Wuerffel will return to the Swamp to host Gator Growl 2022. He will take the Stephen C. O’Connell Center stage alongside headliner Flo Rida and opener Olivia O’Brien. Wuerffel quarterbacked for UF Football from 1993 to 1996, during which the Gators were SEC Champions...
WCJB
Sports Overtime Week Three
(WCJB) -A number of games across North Central Florida were impacted by rain in week three of high school football, including TV20′s Game of the Week between Buchholz (2-0) and Eastside (2-0). The Bobcats led, 7-0 in the first quarter when play was halted by lightning. The game was declared a no-contest. Meanwhile, P.K. Yonge and Mount Dora Christian were scoreless in the first when their game was halted. They’ll resume on Oct. 3 at 5 p.m. Other games across NCFL did finish, however.
westorlandonews.com
Duke Energy Adds Two New Lithium-Ion Battery Sites in Florida
Duke Energy Florida announced two new lithium-ion battery sites in Alachua and Hamilton counties to enhance grid operations, increase efficiencies and improve overall reliability for surrounding communities. “At Duke Energy, we are always looking ahead for innovative technologies that can help us better serve Florida customers,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke...
WCJB
Over 100 vendors are coming to Trenton to kick off fall
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Trenton “Almost Fall Festival” is Saturday, September 10th from 10am to 4pm. It is located at the Trenton State Farmers Market. There will be local businesses, food trucks, non-profits and more. Parking and admission is free.
Independent Florida Alligator
UF students report being shot with BB gun near campus
Out of the corner of his eye, Fernando Ocon saw a small, beige sedan while he was walking home Aug. 30 through the UF Innovation District between downtown Gainesville and UF campus. Soon, the car stopped right next to him, a man inside the car rolled down his window and...
WCJB
Fort White votes to change town charter
FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - The council for the town of Fort White voted to change the town charter to allow the mayor to have more input in decisions. The council decided to allow the mayor to vote only when there are not enough members to reach a quorum. The...
WCJB
UF Researchers: Dead dolphin in Dixie County had ‘Bird Flu’
HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - UF College of Veterinary Medicine researchers confirmed a bottlenose dolphin found dead in Dixie County was infected with avian influenza, also known as Bird Flu, the first American case of the virus infecting a dolphin. In March, the male dolphin’s body was recovered at Horseshoe...
WCJB
Second vote to ax single-family zoning in Gainesville expected in the coming weeks
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mayor Lauren Poe is making it his mission to move forward with ending single-family zoning in the city before he exits office. On Thursday, The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, or DEO, sent a letter to the city of Gainesville recommending staff to withdraw amending the city’s charter to allow for multi-family zoning. Mayor Poe says the city will take that into consideration.
mycbs4.com
"Your dog ripped my eye out," Terrell Bradley shouts on Gainesville Police body camera
Gainesville — At 2:16 PM Gainesville Police announced they will be holding a press conference related to the investigation of Terrell Bradley. The press conference was scheduled to begin at 4 PM. On July 10th Police say they tried pull Terrell Bradley over for running a stop sign. During...
