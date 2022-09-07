GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The 16th-ranked Florida volleyball team kicked off the Sunshine Invitational with a sweep over the Georgia Southern Eagles on Friday morning. The Gators took the first set in decisive fashion, winning 25-15 over the Eagles to start the day. UF then followed with a 25-18 victory in the second frame and secured the sweep with a 25-13 win in the third.

