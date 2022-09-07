ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernley, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Washoe County Deputy wins BMX Racing World Championship

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno’s Justin Wike is now a world champion after winning the BMX Racing World Championships in France. “The most amazing thing I’ve ever accomplished, to be honest with you,” admitted Wike. The 40-year old took first place in the Master’s division (35 and...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Sept. 9, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Friday night lights fans will find out today whether the smoke will cancel the Tigers match-up with the Reno Huskies in Reno. Smoke conditions in Reno this morning are slightly better than Carson Valley. Individual school districts are being left to make that call, according to the sports guys.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Hazen Railroad Tie Fire Video By Todd Jones

Smoke and haze from the Mosquito Fire will drift our way at times over the next few days. The heat will lessen through the weekend, with increasing clouds and a chance of showers and T-storms. -Jeff. The Great Reno Balloon Race. Updated: 4 hours ago. This is a recurring recording...
HAZEN, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Resource center supports Asian/Pacific Islander community in Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A grand opening celebration was held on Friday afternoon, to welcome the Asian Community Development Council, known as ACDC, to Northern Nevada. The non-profit organization is dedicated to supporting the well-being of Asian, Pacific Islander and other ethnic communities throughout the Silver State. “Today’s our grand...
RENO, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Grand Sierra Resort Will Host Wheel of Fortune Slots Spin & Win Tournament

RENO, Nev. – Experience a tournament like no other during the Grand Sierra Resort (GSR) Wheel of Fortune Slots Spin & Win Tournament each Sunday beginning Sept. 11. Guests can play one of IGT’s most famous slots brands for a chance to win the grand prize – a brand new 2022 Ford Bronco or $35,000 cash.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Lane reductions near Mt. Rose to begin this Sunday

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be reducing lane traffic on Mt. Rose Highway for an improvement project this Sunday. The closures could cause delays of up to 30 minutes and will last until late September from the Tahoe Meadows area to the State Route 28 roundabout in Incline Village.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Rusty Taco opens 1st Nevada location in Reno

A fast-food chain specializing in street-style tacos and margaritas has broken into the Nevada market with its first location in Reno.  Rusty Taco, an Atlanta-based chain owned by Inspire Brands, has opened its first Nevada restaurant at 9780 S. Virginia St., formerly the home of Nu Yalk Pizza. The franchise is operated by local fast-food magnates Taylor...
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Balloons are up there ... somewhere | Reno Memo

Stay in the know for the next 12 months with an unlimited subscription to RGJ.com -- just $9.99! The first mass ascension of the 41st annual Great Balloon Race took place Friday morning (photos here) despite some initial concern that poor conditions would scrap the event ... no, not because of smoke, but...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada National Guard requested for firefighting aid

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Interagency Fire Center has requested firefighting help from the Nevada National Guard. They have requested the deployment of two C-130 aircraft with firefighting capabilities; one from Reno and another from California. The crews arrived in Boise and will assist with firefighting efforts in the...
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno-Sparks air quality: Wildfire smoke prompts Stage 2 emergency declaration

Local air quality officials declared a Stage 2 Emergency Episode ahead of the weekend as smoke continued to pour into Northern Nevada from the Mosquito Fire. The Washoe County Health District's Air Quality Management Division (AQMD) declared the emergency on Friday afternoon. The index for fine particulate matter is expected to surpass 100 on Saturday, indicating...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Virginia City Gravestones Vandalized

This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Smoke and haze will continue at times through the weekend, depending on activity of the Mosquito Fire. The heat will finally break over the next few days, with average to below-average temperatures and a few showers likely by early next week. -Jeff.
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
2news.com

The Great Reno Balloon Race Returns; RTC Offers Free Rides

The 41st annual Great Reno Balloon Race is now officially underway!. The special shapes that will bring GRBR to life this year include: Darth Vader, Daz, Yellow Bird, Puddy Cat, Tico the Sloth, Tiger, UFO, Billy the Kid, Montie the Black Sheep, Sheriff Airmadillo, and Smokey Bear. Aside from this...
RENO, NV

