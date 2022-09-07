Read full article on original website
Washoe County Deputy wins BMX Racing World Championship
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno’s Justin Wike is now a world champion after winning the BMX Racing World Championships in France. “The most amazing thing I’ve ever accomplished, to be honest with you,” admitted Wike. The 40-year old took first place in the Master’s division (35 and...
Smoke causes prep sports cancellations around Lake Tahoe
Smoke from the Mosquito Fire poured into the Lake Tahoe Basin on Friday afternoon, forcing the postponement of football games and more prep sports at some of the surrounding higher elevation sites. The Lowry at South Tahoe football game scheduled for Friday night at South Lake Tahoe was canceled as the air quality quickly diminished...
The Sept. 9, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Friday night lights fans will find out today whether the smoke will cancel the Tigers match-up with the Reno Huskies in Reno. Smoke conditions in Reno this morning are slightly better than Carson Valley. Individual school districts are being left to make that call, according to the sports guys.
Hazen Railroad Tie Fire Video By Todd Jones
Smoke and haze from the Mosquito Fire will drift our way at times over the next few days. The heat will lessen through the weekend, with increasing clouds and a chance of showers and T-storms. -Jeff. The Great Reno Balloon Race. Updated: 4 hours ago. This is a recurring recording...
Resource center supports Asian/Pacific Islander community in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A grand opening celebration was held on Friday afternoon, to welcome the Asian Community Development Council, known as ACDC, to Northern Nevada. The non-profit organization is dedicated to supporting the well-being of Asian, Pacific Islander and other ethnic communities throughout the Silver State. “Today’s our grand...
Grand Sierra Resort Will Host Wheel of Fortune Slots Spin & Win Tournament
RENO, Nev. – Experience a tournament like no other during the Grand Sierra Resort (GSR) Wheel of Fortune Slots Spin & Win Tournament each Sunday beginning Sept. 11. Guests can play one of IGT’s most famous slots brands for a chance to win the grand prize – a brand new 2022 Ford Bronco or $35,000 cash.
'Very unhealthy' air likely for Reno; hazy to smoky skies forecast for Great Reno Balloon Race
The Reno and Tahoe areas will see periods of “very unhealthy” to “hazardous” air quality Thursday afternoon as another wave of heavy smoke blows into the area, according to the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection. And that smoke will likely stick around for the weekend, possibly impacting the upcoming Great Reno Balloon Race. ...
Wildfire sending smoke into Nevada continues to grow; cooler temps, possible rain on the way
The California wildfire sending smoke into Northern Nevada quadrupled in size overnight Thursday and is still uncontained Friday. The Mosquito Fire burning near Oxbow Reservoir in El Dorado and Placer counties was estimated around 6,870 acres as of 10:30 Thursday morning. By 10 a.m. Friday, Cal Fire estimated it at more than 23,000 acres. ...
Lane reductions near Mt. Rose to begin this Sunday
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be reducing lane traffic on Mt. Rose Highway for an improvement project this Sunday. The closures could cause delays of up to 30 minutes and will last until late September from the Tahoe Meadows area to the State Route 28 roundabout in Incline Village.
Wildfires Start In South Carson City And Dayton
It is unknown at this time how the wildfires started. Firefighters are responding to a wildfire burning south of Carson City.
Rusty Taco opens 1st Nevada location in Reno
A fast-food chain specializing in street-style tacos and margaritas has broken into the Nevada market with its first location in Reno. Rusty Taco, an Atlanta-based chain owned by Inspire Brands, has opened its first Nevada restaurant at 9780 S. Virginia St., formerly the home of Nu Yalk Pizza. The franchise is operated by local fast-food magnates Taylor...
Balloons are up there ... somewhere | Reno Memo
Stay in the know for the next 12 months with an unlimited subscription to RGJ.com -- just $9.99! The first mass ascension of the 41st annual Great Balloon Race took place Friday morning (photos here) despite some initial concern that poor conditions would scrap the event ... no, not because of smoke, but...
Nevada National Guard requested for firefighting aid
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Interagency Fire Center has requested firefighting help from the Nevada National Guard. They have requested the deployment of two C-130 aircraft with firefighting capabilities; one from Reno and another from California. The crews arrived in Boise and will assist with firefighting efforts in the...
Reno-Sparks air quality: Wildfire smoke prompts Stage 2 emergency declaration
Local air quality officials declared a Stage 2 Emergency Episode ahead of the weekend as smoke continued to pour into Northern Nevada from the Mosquito Fire. The Washoe County Health District's Air Quality Management Division (AQMD) declared the emergency on Friday afternoon. The index for fine particulate matter is expected to surpass 100 on Saturday, indicating...
Virginia City Gravestones Vandalized
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Smoke and haze will continue at times through the weekend, depending on activity of the Mosquito Fire. The heat will finally break over the next few days, with average to below-average temperatures and a few showers likely by early next week. -Jeff.
The Great Reno Balloon Race Returns; RTC Offers Free Rides
The 41st annual Great Reno Balloon Race is now officially underway!. The special shapes that will bring GRBR to life this year include: Darth Vader, Daz, Yellow Bird, Puddy Cat, Tico the Sloth, Tiger, UFO, Billy the Kid, Montie the Black Sheep, Sheriff Airmadillo, and Smokey Bear. Aside from this...
The 63rd Annual International Camel & Ostrich Races get underway in Virginia City
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a spectacle unlike anything you’ll ever see anywhere else. The Camel and Ostrich Races are as hilarious as they sound and you can be a part of it this weekend in Virginia City. Leah Kruse, the event & business development manager from Virginia...
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada holds 3rd annual 'Raise the Roof' to end poverty
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada’s annual Raise the Roof to End Poverty event was held Saturday. KBUL on-air personality JJ Christy will stay on top of the Catholic Charities building until $150,000 is raised for the organization. Catholic Charities invited guests to come cheer on JJ Christy, eat tasty...
76-Year-Old Larry Stinnett Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Humboldt County (Humboldt County, NV)
76-year-old Larry Stinnett of Reno was identified as the victim. The preliminary investigation reveals Stinnett was driving a white Dodge pickup, pulling a U-Haul. For reasons unknown, the vehicle drove off and went into the dirt shoulder. The vehicle overturned when Stinnett over-corrected it. Stinnett was partially ejected from the...
