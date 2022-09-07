ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

LA Times op-ed claims America 'fueled the rise of Nazism and the Holocaust'

The Los Angeles Times spotlighted a piece that chastised America for fueling the rise of Nazis and the Holocaust several decades prior. In the Sunday op-ed titled "Americans fueled the rise of Nazis and the Holocaust. Will we learn from that shameful chapter?" filmmakers Ken Burns, Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein described their research while producing a documentary about the U.S. and the Holocaust. Their findings, they claimed, provided "parallels" to "dark moments in our history," including the lead up to World War II.
POLITICS
Fox News

Fox News

788K+
Followers
181K+
Post
655M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy