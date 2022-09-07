Read full article on original website
MSNBC guest claims Queen Elizabeth symbolized ‘White supremacy’: ‘Not sure why I should be sad today’
Birmingham City University professor Kehinde Andrews told MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi that he wasn’t sad about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II because she represented "White supremacy" and "colonialism." The professor made his comments during Velshi’s Saturday MSNBC special, titled "Remembering Queen Elizabeth II." Velshi, who seemed quite keen...
LA Times op-ed claims America 'fueled the rise of Nazism and the Holocaust'
The Los Angeles Times spotlighted a piece that chastised America for fueling the rise of Nazis and the Holocaust several decades prior. In the Sunday op-ed titled "Americans fueled the rise of Nazis and the Holocaust. Will we learn from that shameful chapter?" filmmakers Ken Burns, Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein described their research while producing a documentary about the U.S. and the Holocaust. Their findings, they claimed, provided "parallels" to "dark moments in our history," including the lead up to World War II.
