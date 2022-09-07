You should be more concerned with the passed administration than a non elected private citizen. What about Trump and all his family? If Biden had put his family on staff in the White House you republicans would go nuts!!!
Do you think you'll be able to pull that off without a majority in the House and Senate? Because it sure looks like that isn't going to happen.
Another Kentuckian that doesn’t have a clue, should be working on helping free up FEMA money to help tornado and flood victims in his state. What a waste!!!
Related
Inside The Eyebrow-Raising Connection Between Liz Cheney's Husband And Hunter Biden
Elizabeth Warren points out Mitch McConnell graduated from a school that cost $330 a year amid his criticisms of Biden's student-loan forgiveness: 'He can spare us the lectures on fairness'
Rudy Giuliani says Trump will 'raid every one of Biden's houses' if the former president wins the 2024 presidential election
More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Biden should stand for re-election in 2024 but most Republicans think Trump would win if he ran – with less than three months until the midterms
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ilhan Omar calls Ted Cruz a 'miserable little weasel' for attempting to overturn Biden's student-loan forgiveness in court
Biden and his young sons used to sneak into 'empty estates' after church: New Yorker
Biden 'would not be president' if the FBI didn't allegedly cover up Hunter Biden laptop scandal: Sen. Johnson
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Privately Blew Up Biden Nominee Needed to Enact Regulatory Agenda
RELATED PEOPLE
MSNBC analyst who mocked Hunter Biden laptop story rewarded with White House role. What a surprise
CBS' Norah O'Donnell sets off uproar with tweet about FBI not having Trump passports
New poll indicates a Liz Cheney presidential run would hurt Biden more than Trump
CNN reporter tweets there are ‘serious questions’ about Hunter Biden, FBI: ‘Shouldn’t be a partisan issue'
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to know if you automatically qualify for Biden's student-loan forgiveness
“Why did the agency wait two days?”: Secret Service withheld Pelosi threat until after Jan. 6 riot
Biden White House pulls a "this you" tweet on Marjorie Taylor Greene's past PPP loan
Biden's righthand aide and 'bodyman' is leaving the White House after more than 3 years as one of the president's closest confidants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
To Impeach Biden Now Would Be Unconstitutional | Opinion
House Republicans ‘gravely concerned’ about Biden’s use of Marines in speech
Pressure's on Senate Democrats for Biden to break judicial confirmation record
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 42