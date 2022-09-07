Read full article on original website
friars.com
Providence College Volleyball Downs Saint Peter’s In Three Sets
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College volleyball team defeated Saint Peter's in straight sets during the first match of the Friar Volleyball Classic on Sept. 9 in Providence, R.I. FIRST SET HIGHLIGHTS: Providence took set one, 25-17. - The set contained nine ties and three lead changes. - Maryanne...
whatsupnewp.com
Providence College Men’s Basketball releases 2022-23 season schedule
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College men’s basketball 2022-23 schedule was announced today (Sept. 9). The Friars will play 11 non-conference games to get the 2022-23 season started. The team then will play 20 BIG EAST Conference games. Providence will open the season against Rider University on Tuesday, November 8 at 6:30 p.m. on FS1 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion (the AMP) in Providence, R.I. FOR THE FULL 2022-23 SCHEDULE CLICK HERE.
friars.com
Men’s Soccer Welcomes Brown and New Hampshire
PROVIDENCE R.I. – The Providence College men's soccer team is set to host Brown on Sept. 10 and New Hampshire on Sept. 13 on Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium in Providence, R.I. VS. BROWN:. LIVE STATS | LIVE STREAM | DISCOUNTED SUBSCRIPTION. VS. NEW HAMPSHIRE:. LIVE STATS | LIVE...
friars.com
No. 6 Iowa Scores Two Goals In the Third Quarter To Defeat The Friars
IOWA CITY, IOWA – The Providence College field hockey team fell to No. 6 Iowa, 3-1, on Sept. 9 in Iowa City, Iowa. The Friars and Hawkeyes were tied at the half, but Iowa used a two-goal third quarter to take the victory. Providence (1-4) will return to action on Saturday against No. 22 UMass at 2:00 p.m. (ET).
friars.com
Field Hockey Finishes Six-Game Road Stretch Against A Pair Of Nationally Ranked Opponents
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College field hockey team will conclude a six-game road stretch to start the 2022 season when it travels to Iowa City, Iowa for a pair of non-conference matches against nationally-ranked opponents. On Friday, Sept. 9, the Friars will face No. 6 Iowa at 3:00 p.m. (ET). Providence will then take on No. 22 UMass in a neutral-site game at Iowa's facility on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 2:00 p.m. (ET).
friars.com
Volleyball Set To Host 17th Annual Friar Classic
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College volleyball team is set to host the 17th Annual Friar Volleyball Classic on September 9-10 at Alumni Hall in Providence, R.I. The first day of the tournament will feature two matches, followed by four matches on the second and final day. The Friars will be joined by Saint Peter's University, NJIT and Holy Cross in the tournament this year.
Big East schedule: Seton Hall opens league play at home against defending regular-season champion Providence
Seton Hall will open the 2022-23 Big East Conference schedule by hosting reigning regular-season champion Providence on Saturday, Dec. 17 (12:30, Fox). Other key dates include coach Mike Anderson and St. John’s visiting The Rock on New Year’s Eve; Dan Hurley and UConn coming Jan. 18; Patrick Ewing and Georgetown tripping to Prudential Center Feb. 14; and new Villanova coach Kyle Neptune and Villanova visiting Feb. 28.
Friday Night Blitz: High school football back in action
The high school football season is officially back in full swing.
friars.com
Providence Friars
Turnto10.com
University of Rhode Island tight end on Patriots' radar
The New England Patriots' scouting department won’t have to travel far to watch Rhode Island tight end Caleb Warren in his senior season. “I think it does create a lot of pressure, but I like pressure. I like to get the ball at the end of the game. I want to be the go-to person to make the play,” said Warren. “It’s exciting and it’s definitely a confidence booster as well as a lot of pressure on me to perform, but I like that. I really enjoy that aspect.”
New Bedford High Football Game Canceled After Crowd Issues
New Bedford Police said tonight’s football game between the New Bedford High Whalers and the Taunton Tigers was canceled after several disturbances broke out in the crowd. The game was called after the third quarter with the Tigers up 33-7. According to police, officers arrived at the football field...
ABC6.com
Cocktail bar founded by Congressman David Cicilline to open in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — “Clementine,” a new cocktail bar founded by Congressman David Cicilline, will open in Providence. Cicilline, who’s a former Providence mayor, named the bar after his great-grandmother, Clementine. The bar will take a creative spin on classic cocktails, also serving non-alcoholic drinks and...
1 person shot in Providence
One person was shot in the leg early Friday morning in Providence, according to police.
Providence College student falls from fifth-floor dorm window
The student “became very uncooperative” when police asked him what happened. A Providence College student was injured Thursday after falling about 50 feet from a campus dormitory. The 19-year-old student was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with severe leg injuries, the college confirmed in a statement. The Providence...
PC student falls from 5th floor dorm window
The student was taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown.
When could RI see its first measurable snowfall?
It might be the furthest thing from everyone's minds, but snow will eventually make its way to Rhode Island.
Brown Daily Herald
Sender ’25: The highway divided Providence. A cap over I-95 can fix it.
In the 1950s and 60s, Interstate 95 was constructed through Providence, displacing more than 2,000 residents throughout the state. In sheer numbers, this piece of infrastructure, running the length of Providence and cutting downtown in half, may be one of the most destructive in the city’s history. That said, the true scope of the urban devastation wrought by this highway cannot be measured in numbers alone — it divided the city’s neighborhoods, leaving disjointed communities. That is why I-95 must be covered up to restore the city to its pre-highway glory.
iheart.com
Local Lawyer Tom Sparks Dies
(Providence, RI) -- A high-profile Rhode Island personal injury lawyer known for his offbeat TV ads and billboards has died. His office says Tom Sparks' death was unexpected and sudden. The cause of death has not been released.
Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) recently broke ground on the $36 million I-295 paving project. “Our Administration has a plan, and historic federal funding, to finally tackle Rhode Island’s worst roads and bridges,” Gov. Dan McKee said on Sept. 7. “This is a plan that will help mitigate extreme weather events like we […] The post Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project appeared first on Transportation Today.
The Dunkin’ Donuts Center Has a New Name and the Internet Won’t Allow It
If you've been waiting patiently for the name reveal of Providence's Dunkin' Donuts Center, you might want to get out the popcorn for the underwhelming response. It started as the Providence Civic Center back on Nov. 3, 1972. The name stuck for almost 30 years until it was changed to the favored Dunkin' Donuts Center in 2001.
