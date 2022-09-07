ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

One of most highly recruited high school players in region has a coach who plays two roles

WYNCOTE, Pa. (CBS) -- It's the start of the school year and the beginning of the high school football season. At Cheltenham High School, one of their best players has a coach that has two roles.Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Penn State, Rutgers, Nebraska, Temple and more. There are a bunch of colleges who are going after a 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive end/linebacker in the area."It's like nobody can rush the passer like me. Nobody knows how to use the moves that I use, which down, which play that I use them," Kion Wright said. "I feel like I'm a technician. I...
WYNCOTE, PA
247Sports

Former Big 33 wide receiver dropped from Temple's roster

Sophomore wide receiver Nazir Burnett has been removed from the Temple football roster listed on the athletic department website. The speedy Harrisburg native and 2018 Big 33 game selection had seen limited action in two seasons since joining the Owls as a transfer from Georgia Tech. Burnett was one of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27 News

McDevitt clobbers La Salle in Week 3

AMBLER, Pa. (WHTM) — Bishop McDevitt pulverized La Salle by a score of 56-7 during week three of the season on Friday, Sept. 9. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
papreplive.com

Binky Johnson steps down as Norristown head coach

When Dana “Binky” Johnson was hired as the Norristown boys basketball head coach in 2017, he brought with him the five-p philosophy – proper preparation prevents poor performance. He believed preparation builds confidence and, with confidence, anything is possible. Johnson stepped down Thursday after five years and...
NORRISTOWN, PA
townandtourist.com

45 Best Black Owned Restaurants in Philadelphia, PA (Too Much Good Food!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Philadelphia is known for a lot of things: the birthplace of American democracy, Benjamin Franklin, the team everyone loves to hate in the Eagles, and the famous Rocky Stairs in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The big, beautiful city is also known to be home to some incredible culinary options.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Samuel S. Becker, MD

Dr. Samuel S. Becker, Philadelphia ENT specialist and Director of Rhinology at The Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy Center, is a highly trained, board-certified specialist. Dr. Becker graduated from Amherst College in 1991 where he was inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa honor society. He completed his pre-medical studies at Harvard University, attended medical school at University of California San Francisco, and performed his residency training at the University of Virginia. Dr. Becker then completed an additional one-year fellowship specializing in sinonasal disorders and sinus surgery. His fellowship was a prestigious sinonasal disorders and sinus surgery fellowship with Dr. James A. Duncavage, a world-renowned surgeon at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. Dr. Becker maintains an active affiliation with Vanderbilt’s internationally recognized Otolaryngology Department, where he is Clinical Instructor. He also holds a faculty appointment in the Department of Otolaryngology at the University of Pennsylvania, where he is Clinical Assistant Professor.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Aramark adds new snack called "Philly Jawns" to Lincoln Financial Field menu

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Eagles fans will have a new treat to snack on at Lincoln Financial Field when the season kicks off. They're called "Philly Jawns," and listen to the mashup used to make them.They're beef brisket and Monterey jack cheese croquettes topped with Dunkin' Macchiato cereal. Then, they're served with Rita's Wild Black Cherry Ice Barbecue Sauce.If you want to taste a Philly Jawn, you'll find them in Section 138 at the Linc.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
975thefanatic.com

18 Fall Festivals & Events Happening This September

With Labor Day in the rearview many have their sights set on fall. Well, if that’s you you’re in luck because all over the Delaware Valley are a number of events happening this month (September)! Check out the list below and make plans to get into the fall spirit!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Newsstands are disappearing in Philadelphia, and fewer than 100 remain

Newsstands are slowly disappearing in Philadelphia. At the ones that remain, owners are either looking to sell, or embracing a business model that doesn’t rely on sales of newspapers and cigarettes. The increasing dominance of digital news and lower demand for tobacco products have pummeled revenue at newsstands throughout...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mashed

This Philadelphia Deli Is Older Than Philly Cheesesteaks

Just as The Office cast Scranton into the hearts of TV viewers, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia told viewers about the wonderful and fantastical land of Philadelphia. While real-life Philadelphia unfortunately doesn't include Danny Devito, Charlie Day, and all of the other unsavory and immoral characters of the Gang, this Pennsylvania city is well-known for a wide variety of cultural landmarks and traditions, especially when it comes to food. Be it digging into a fresh, hot Philly-style soft pretzel or enjoying a deli-fresh Italian hoagie, Philadelphia is a melting pot of different foods from many different cultures. But perhaps the most beloved treasure of the Philly culinary scene is the cheesesteak.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

South Philadelphia teen girl has been located

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department announced Tuesday a South Philadelphia girl that went missing on Monday had been located. Police say 14-year-old Sanai Hill-Miller was last seen on the 1400 block of Montrose Street around 2:00 pm. Miller was last seen wearing gray tights and a black t-shirt that...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Popular fried chicken franchise plans expansion into Philadelphia

Fried chicken lovers in the Philadelphia region will soon have another option to satisfy their cravings. Dave's Hot Chicken, a fast-casual Nashville hot chicken phenomenon, is bringing its first restaurants to the area. Thanks to a recently-signed deal, a minimum of eight locations are planned throughout Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Delaware counties.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Woman shot in the face inside a Germantown home

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A Philadelphia woman was shot twice inside a Germantown home Tuesday evening. The incident happened on the 5800 block of Stockton road around 5:19 pm. According to police, a 33-year-old man was shot on the left side of the face and in the left arm. She arrived at Albert Einstein Medical Center in a private vehicle, where doctors placed her in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

