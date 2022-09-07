Not only did the Oregon Ducks need that, but Oregon fans needed that one in the worst way. After losing to Georgia 49-3 in the first week of the season, Duck fans were down bad for the past few days. Some were saying that the season was over and that hiring Dan Lanning, a first-time head coach, was a mistake. Others were far more level-headed and preached patience. It’s nice to see that latter group get rewarded after a 70-14 win over Eastern Washington on Saturday night. The Ducks looked dominant, as they should, against an FCS school, and were able to move the ball at will, scoring 9touchdowns on their first 9 offensive drives in the game. Better than that, the defense that looked abysmal against Georgia held the Eagles to just 187 total yards on the day. It’s safe to say that Oregon Twitter circles were a bit more upbeat after this game than they were a week ago. Here are some of the best reactions from the game: Not a Shockhttps://twitter.com/marccgonz/status/1568815059207622657Troy Franklin's Big Dayhttps://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1568805295148900352Puddles Getting a Workouthttps://twitter.com/Mitchell4D/status/1568803113393594369A Return to Oregon Footballhttps://twitter.com/W1n_The_Day/status/1568799785875824642An Interesting Offense Returnshttps://twitter.com/RenoTahoeDuck/status/1568798888316006400What Fans Want to Seehttps://twitter.com/JamesCrepea/status/1568794366780776450More Patience is Neededhttps://twitter.com/SportsAndStock1/status/1568794586507804672A Nice Callbackhttps://twitter.com/TheCorpatty/status/156879410411233689611

