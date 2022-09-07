HAYWARD -- Dhante Jackson, wanted in connection with the March murder of his girlfriend's young daughter Sophia Mason, was arrested Saturday by Merced police.According to California Attorney General Rob Bonta, Merced detectives took Jackson in custody while hiding in Newark."The pain of losing a child is unimaginable — especially when that child was a victim of abuse," Bonta said in a statement. "We grieve with Sophia's family and loved ones, and acknowledge that she should be here with us now — playing, learning, and growing up."Jackson had been on the run ever since an arrest warrant for child abuse and...

MERCED COUNTY, CA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO