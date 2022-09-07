Read full article on original website
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Maryland
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school year
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.
Revisiting Ty Cobb's Final Hit
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.
Maryland Murder Suspect Apprehended For April Shooting Of DC Grandmother, Volunteer, Police Say
A Maryland man has become the latest suspect to be charged with murder months after a fatal midday shooting in DC, the Metropolitan Police Department announced. District Heights resident Norvin Dickerson, 41, was charged on Thursday, Sept. 8 with first-degree murder while armed for his role in the shooting of 38-year-old Tiffany Wiggins in April, authorities said.
foxbaltimore.com
Man arrested in connection to Northwest Baltimore shooting, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder, according to Baltimore Police. According to police, at about 1:20 a.m. on August 30, 2022, officers responded reports of a 32-year-old man shot near Gwynn Oak Avenue. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he...
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Maryland man arrested in case of woman pushed out of SUV
(Updated at 2:40 p.m.) An arrest has been made in the case of a woman who was pushed out of a moving SUV near Ballston. Maryna Kapovska, 25, suffered severe injuries in the May 15 incident, which happened on Wilson Blvd just west of N. Glebe Road. She has been undergoing rehabilitation, including for a traumatic brain injury, according to a GoFundMe page that has raised $50,000 to cover Kapovska’s expenses.
mocoshow.com
23-Year-Old Man Sentenced to 14 Years in Federal Prison for Committing an Armed Robbery and Two Armed Carjackings (Robbery and One Carjacking Took Place in Montgomery County).
Per the U.S. Attorney, District of Maryland – U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel sentenced Rashaun Onley, age 23, of Washington, D.C., today to 14 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, on federal charges of committing an armed commercial robbery, carjacking, and using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Onley has been detained since his arrest.
Child Shot In Head During Baltimore Shooting: What We Know
A child is recovering after being shot in the head in Baltimore, authorities say. Detectives responded to the 2200 block of Presstman Street after reports of the shooting where they found the 15-year-old victim. The teenage boy was found with a bullet graze wound to his head, and was rushed...
Teen Charged As Adult In Overnight Carjacking Hours After Prince George's Curfew Announced
A Prince George's County 16-year-old has been arrested for an overnight carjacking hours after a teen curfew was announced by the County, authorities say. The teenage boy is being charged as an adult after carjacking a victim at gunpoint outside of a convenience store in the 13300 block of Baltimore Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to Prince George's County police.
NBC Washington
Former Virginia Elections Official Charged With Corrupt Conduct
The former elections registrar in Prince William County has been indicted on felony charges that include corrupt conduct in office. Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the three-count indictment Wednesday but declined to comment or provide details on the alleged misconduct. The indictment includes two felony counts — corrupt conduct...
Man to serve decades behind bars after rape victim testifies during trial
A Virginia man will spend the next 36 years behind bars for the rape of a child. Prosecutors say the victim's family let 27-year-old Hector Rojo move into their home in Anne Arundel County.
Capitol Police help deliver baby in seat of SUV
The U.S. Capitol Police announced Wednesday that officers helped a mother give birth inside an SUV near the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. According to a Twitter post by the force, a mother from the D.C. area gave birth in the front passenger seat of the SUV to a “beautiful, baby girl.”
Repeat Offender Busted Twice In Three Days After Foot Chases With Police In Hagerstown
A man with a lengthy history of drug offenses in Maryland was arrested twice in three days on a host of charges after taking police in Washington County on multiple foot chases, authorities announced. Taariq Roberts, 33, is in hot water with police in Hagerstown as he continues to find...
15-year-old shot outside of Carver High School
Baltimore Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was shot outside of Carver Vocational High School.
Explosive Morning: One Dead, One Hurt In Separate Midday Baltimore Shootings Within 30 Minutes
One is dead and a second is hospitalized as police investigate a pair of separate shootings in Baltimore that happened within a half hour of each other shortly before noon on Wednesday. It was a busy start to the day for members of the Baltimore Police Department's Southwest District, who...
foxbaltimore.com
Towson University campus mourns the death of former university president
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Towson University community is mourning the loss of former campus President Emeritus James L. Fisher. The current Towson University President, Kim Schatzel, announced the passing of the ninth university president, who led tremendous growth in the 1970s, Friday. Fisher was born in Decatur, Illinois, on...
Pa. man turned in by ex-girlfriend after calling her a ‘moron’ gets 9 months for part in Jan. 6 riot
PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania man who was turned in by his ex-girlfriend after he called her a “moron” for not believing Democrats had stolen the 2020 presidential election was sentenced to nine months in federal prison Tuesday for participating in the Capitol riot. Richard Michetti, 29, of...
Family mourns teenager who was gunned down in parking lot of Northeast Baltimore school
BALTIMORE -– The family of a 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed in the parking lot of Mergenthaler High School during dismissal Friday remembers him as a loving person.The Baltimore Police Department identified the gunshot victim as Jeremiah Brogden.At the close of the first week of classes, a student from a different school showed up at Mervo's campus where a confrontation ensued, according to investigators. That argument escalated. The teenage student took out a gun and fired it at Brogden several times, police said.That person fled following the shooting. School Resource Officers caught him in the neighborhood behind the school...
Baltimore Mayor 'Regrets' Not Telling Public About E.Coli Contamination Sooner
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced in a press conference that he "regrets" not informing the public sooner about the E.coli contamination in residents' water supply after he was made aware of it over the weekend, reports Fox Baltimore. Baltimore City Council members have criticized the handling of the situation that...
Fire Causes $300K In Damage To Global Food Processing Plant In Harford County
New details have been released by the Maryland Fire Marshal after a fire broke out inside a global food processing facility in Harford County and caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage. Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, first responders were dispatched to Ingrredion in the 4600...
Police locate family members of baby found in stroller in Baltimore alleyway
UPDATE: Baltimore police say family members of the infant found in a stroller in a Southeast Baltimore alley have been located.An infant was found left in an alleyway Thursday in Southeast Baltimore, police said. The baby, who was in a stroller half-clothed, was found at 11:30 a.m. in an alley off the 1500 block of Broening Highway and dropped off at a police station, police said. Police are asking for help finding the parents. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Southeastern District at 410-396-2422.
