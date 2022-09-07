Read full article on original website
Bay Area air quality advisory extended through Saturday
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An air quality advisory has been issued for the Bay Area for Friday due to wildfire smoke has been extended through Saturday. Smoke from wildfires burning in California and Oregon is expected to impact the Bay Area over the next two days, according to the advisory, which was issued by the […]
Bay Area schools without AC struggle to make accommodations for students
(KRON) — The heat wave that has blanketed the Bay Area this week has had an impact on many, but some of the most vulnerable populations braved the heat in buildings that did not have air conditioning. Students in some Novato schools began attending half days to avoid children...
A ‘noticeable’ cooldown is coming, even as Bay Area heat wave hits 100s one final time
A ferocious Bay Area heat wave that set records and swallowed up with ease the region’s natural coolant will cease to reign over the region on Friday. “The far interiors and the usual really hot places will probably still see triple-digits Friday, but you’re not going to see any 115s or 110s,” National Weather Service meteorologist Sarah McCorkle said. “It’s going to be a cooldown that’s noticeable, even in the hottest places.”
Heat-stressed trees can’t say they’re thirsty — arborists offer advice to keep them alive
When crushing heat hammers the Bay Area, residents are advised to not only stay hydrated themselves, but give their trees a drink as well. Temperatures have soared across the region this week, hitting a record-breaking 116 degrees in Livermore on Tuesday and smashing records in King City, Santa Rosa, Napa, Redwood City and San Jose as well. As a result, drought-stressed trees are suffering even more, said arborist Darya Barar of East Bay-based HortScience/Bartlett Consulting.
Flex Alert: Tracker shows how close we are to overloading the power grid
Amid this ongoing heat wave, there's a risk we might overload the power grid. This tracker shows how close we are to the tipping point in real-time.
Sonoma County tattoo artists raising awareness for suicide prevention
On Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, tattoo artists from around the Bay Area and Los Angeles will donate their talents and ink for an all-day event to raise awareness and funds for suicide prevention programs. Petaluma Tattoo is hosting the event during Suicide Prevention Awareness Month to encourage open conversations about...
Hurricane Kay downgraded to Tropical Storm, how will it impact Bay Area?
(KRON) — Hurricane Kay has been downgraded to Tropical Storm Kay and it may bring rain to the southernmost part of California this weekend. While the storm is expected to turn slightly west and possibly further out into the Pacific, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said the outer bands of the storm could […]
East Bay city apparently ordered ‘unnecessary’ rolling blackout Tuesday
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A public utility company in Alameda cut power to over a thousand customers on Tuesday in what the company is calling an “unnecessary” outage, according to a statement from Alameda Municipal Power. Around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday the California Independent Operator (CA ISO) issued a level three power emergency. The Northern […]
Dublin schools to begin minimum day schedule due to heat
DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) – The Dublin Unified School District has decided to shorten regularly scheduled school days from Wednesday through Friday, the district announced on Tuesday. This decision comes after excessive heat has caused power outages for multiple days, and as the Bay Area anticipates continued high temperatures for the remainder of the week. The […]
Shelter-in-place issued for Tamalpais residents as bomb squad responds to device
(KRON) — Residents in the immediate area of the 200 block of Cleveland Court in Tamalpais Valley are being asked to shelter in place, according to an alert from the Marin County Sheriff’s Office. Officers with the MCSO and Southern Marin Fire Department are at a residence in the area where a small explosive device […]
The Bay Area’s Best Corn Mazes & Hay Mazes to Visit This Fall
Get lost (and found again) at one of these epically fun corn mazes all located in the Bay area. Getting lost in a corn maze or a hay maze is practically a childhood rite of passage (along with a road trip to leaf peep some nearby fantastic fall foliage) and with these locations in the Bay Area, there’s so many fun mazes to choose from. Try your navigation skills at a world-record holding maze that (might) take you and the kids hours to find your way out. Or, for something a little less intense, check out the assortment of mini mazes created especially for shorter legs. And don’t forget, there are night mazes and a minotaur maze that will increase the fall fun factor. A bunch of these spots also double as u-pick fruit and veggie spots, pumpkin patches as well as your go-to source for festive fall activities so if you want to get your fall fix all in one spot, these family-friendly farms featuring corn mazes and hay mazes were made just for you.
'Not worth the risk': Bay Area restaurant owners forced to close during unprecedented heat wave
Record highs have caused power outages to some restaurants around the bay.
4-star Sonoma County stay w/wine - $159
Santa Rosa is a fantastic starting point for exploring Sonoma County thanks to its ideal location in the heart of wine country, as well as its proximity to state parks and other attractions. It's great to visit the area in late fall and early winter, when the weather is pleasant and there are few tourists, making it much easier to snag a table at popular restaurants and wineries. This exclusive offer saves members up to 45% on weekday stays at the 4-star Hyatt Regency Sonoma; weekend stays are also discounted. Better yet? A welcome bottle of wine and a daily $25 food-and-beverage credit are also included.
The Daily 09-09-22 How Tropical Storm Kay will impact the Bay Area
The heat wave is finally coming to a close. Friday marks the start of a cool down with the fog returning and remnants of Tropical Storm Kay reaching the region this weekend. Afternoon highs in the Bay Area on Friday will be 5 to 10 degrees cooler than they were on Thursday and 15 to 20 degrees less than they were at the peak of the heat wave on Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. The storm is projected to move north over the Pacific Ocean, parallel to the California coast, with its eastern edge brushing Southern California Friday and Saturday, bringing strong winds and significant rain. As for the Bay Area, forecasters say there's a slight chance of rain this weekend.
Last day of ‘brutal’ heat before gradual cool-down
(KRON) — Thursday looks likely to be the last day of truly oppressive temperatures as the unprecedented September heat wave that descended on the Bay Area late last week finally begins to wind down. “One more day of brutal heat and then relief is on the way,” said KRON4 Meteorologist, Kyla Grogan. Temperatures around the […]
Over 21,000 applied for just 2,000 Section 8 housing vouchers in Berkeley
Lev Marcus, a 26-year-old Berkeley resident, was scrolling online in July when he learned that the Berkeley Housing Authority had opened up its Section 8 waitlist lottery for the first time in over a decade. Applicants can check their waitlist status on Berkeley Housing Authority’s online portal. He currently...
Crews respond to brush fire in Benicia
BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a brush fire Thursday afternoon, the Benicia Fire Department announced on Twitter. As of 3:30 p.m., officials say the fire is at 2-3 acres on the north side of Lake Herman, west of Sky Valley Road. As of 3:50 p.m., the fire is now under control. It was […]
Young mother beheaded outside Bay Area home ID’d, suspect in custody
Police say the shocking killing happened at 11:50 a.m. Thursday when a 27-year-old mother of two was attacked outside her Northern California apartment.
Remembering the day smoke-choked skies cast an eerie dark orange glow over Bay Area
OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- People across the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday were remembering the sinister hue the skies took on the two-year anniversary of the day wildfire smoke turned the sky an apocalyptic shade of orange. More than 2 million acres were burning in a series of wildfires east of the San Francisco Bay Area. Smoke from the blazes had covered morning hours with a layer of darkness.The smoke in the upper atmosphere scattered wavelengths of blue light, allowing only the warmer colors to reach the Earth's surface. The effect was most pronounced in San Francisco, where bright...
Track wildfires across San Francisco Bay Area, other parts of California with this interactive map
Crews are battling wildfires across the San Francisco Bay Area and all through the state of California. Track the updates here.
