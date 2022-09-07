Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Little Genesee man charged with vehicular manslaughter and DWI after fatal Portville crash
(Photo of Skylar Hess from his Facebook page) Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s deputies charged Skyler J. Hess, 20, of Little Genesee with second-degree felony manslaughter, driving while intoxicated and two counts of felony second-degree vehicular assault after an accident that killed one teen and injured two others on Saturday at 1 a.m.
PORTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 20-year-old man has been charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor for causing a fatal accident. Skylar J. Hess has been charged with driving while intoxicated, vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, and two counts of vehicular assault in the second degree. In the early hours of Sept. 3, Cattaraugus […]
Two people are dead, and another is in critical condition following a horrific crash in Cattaraugus County. State Police say the crash happened on Route 16 in Yorkshire.
YORKSHIRE, N.Y. — Two people died in a single-car crash Friday night in Cattaraugus County. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday and involved a 2008 Pontiac G5 that was traveling north on State Route 16 in the Town of Yorkshire, according to New York State Police. The car's...
20-year-old man charged in fatal crash in Portville
A 20-year-old Allegany County man is facing DWI, vehicular manslaughter in the 2nd degree, and two counts of vehicular assault in the 2nd degree after an investigation into a fatal crash in the Cattaraugus County Town of Portville last Saturday. Cattaraugus County Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb has announced the arrest of Skyler Hess of Little Genesee. Hess was driving a pickup truck that hit a legally parked Jeep on the side of Route 417. The impact of the collision propelled the Jeep across a lawn, striking a 19-year-old male, fatally injuring him. The truck continued on to hit a parked sedan before also veering across the yard and striking a tree. Two females, an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old, were injured in the crash. The 18-year-old remains in critical condition at ECMC in Buffalo. The investigation conducted by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office led to the arrest of Hess, who was taken into custody and arraigned in Portville Town Court. Hess was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash or $100,000 property bond. The Sheriff's Offices says Hess posted bond and was released under supervision on Tuesday and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date and time. The Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Bureau continues the investigation, with additional charges pending.
A Collins woman is facing felony burglary and petit larceny charges after an investigation into the burglary of an apartment. The Erie County Sheriff's Office reports the arrest of 51-year-old Christine Cooper after an investigation into the break-in on Boston State Road last Saturday. Sheriff's deputies who responded to the call observed dirty footprints in a room, an open window and a screen out of place. The case was turned over to detectives, who later determined that the items taken from the apartment were in Cooper's residence. Cooper was transported to the Erie County Holding Center and was later released without bail following her arraignment.
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An early morning raid has led to one arrest in Chautauqua County. Narcotics investigators from the City of Dunkirk Police Department and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 9 at a residence at the 200 block of Deer Street in Dunkirk, New York. During the […]
Investigators determined Christine Cooper of Collins, the ex-girlfriend of the victim, took items from the Boston apartment, the Erie County Sheriff's Office said.
Buffalo man sentenced for fatal shooting in 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to 14 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision for a fatal shooting on Grimes Street in 2021. On May 16 of that year at approximately 1:30 a.m., 32-year-old Jonathan E. Williams shot 48-year-old Thomas Martin multiple times outside of a tavern on […]
A former Buffalo Fire Department recruit was arraigned Friday after allegedly providing a false statement to investigators.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man will spent 20 years in prison and five more years of post-release supervision for assaulting his girlfriend’s infant daughter, resulting in her death. On September 15, 2020, 37-year-old Robert L. Dumas repeatedly assaulted the 17-month-old at a home on Hirschbeck Avenue in Buffalo. She was taken to Oishei […]
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A South Buffalo man has been found guilty of manslaughter in a shooting from last year. According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Michael Rattle shot and killed Daniel Wolfe, 63, inside an apartment on Geary Street in Buffalo. The shooting took place around 4 p.m. on January 10.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A 27-year-old man has been charged with assaulting an FBI agent after he was denied entry to the bureau’s Buffalo, New York office, federal authorities announced. Tyler Collins, of Buffalo, was indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of assaulting a federal...
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Friday that a Buffalo man has been found guilty of one count of manslaughter in the second degree.
Everyone seems to be on a new schedule this week, and as we get used to getting back into the swing of things, please do not forget to follow this driving rule. School is back in session throughout all of Western New York, and to keep our kids safe, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning for all drivers this week.
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — New York's new gun law requires businesses to make clear to customers, typically with a sign, if they want to allow concealed firearms on their property. Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said he's unsure how well-known that is, so his office crafted its own sign to distribute.
A several months-long investigation into drug sales in the Westfield area resulted into three arrests Thursday morning. Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office narcotics investigators, with assistance from the Sheriff's Office SWAT Team and Criminal Investigation Division and the Dunkirk Police Department, executed a search warrant at 7617 Felton Road in the Town of Westfield at about 6:00 AM. Inside the residence, investigators found 1.65 grams of fentanyl, 0.53 grams of ketamine, 65 dosage units of clonazepam, scales and drug packaging material, four long guns, and $352 in cash. 28-year-old Alexis Campbell and 34-year-old Mark Baker II of the Felton Road address, along with 37-year-old William Petsch of Brocton, were taken into custody. Campbell and Baker were both charged with 3rd-, 5th-, and 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia. Petsch was charged with 3rd- and 5th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, and 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon. All three were transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A recent, early-morning raid resulted in three arrests in Westfield, New York. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators, SWAT, Criminal Investigators, and the City of Dunkirk Police Department executed a search warrant at 6 a.m. on Sept. 8 at the 7000 block of Felton Road. The raid followed a several-month-long investigation into […]
This is a live camera at the campus entrance in Olean. Olean Police were there after reports of a person with a weapon...
The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a Buffalo man was indicted on multiple charges Thursday in Erie County Court.
