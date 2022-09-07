ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville, FL

leesburg-news.com

Work van stopped on turnpike after running up $1,100 toll bill

Two men were arrested after their vehicle was pulled over on Florida’s Turnpike for having more than $1,100 in toll violations. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper headed north near mile marker 283 on Wednesday morning observed a white Chevy Express van with the right-rear door window broken out and several passengers in the cargo area. The trooper ran the tag number and found out a stop had been issued June 15 for toll violations. The vehicle owner owed E-PASS more than $200 and SunPass more than $900, according to the FHP report.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

FHP: Pedestrian killed after being hit by 3 vehicles, 2 left the scene

ORLANDO, Fla. - A person crossing Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando on Thursday morning was killed after being hit by three vehicles, two of which fled the scene, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the pedestrian was walking across the southbound lanes of Orange Blossom Trail and was not...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

West Melbourne officer arrested, faces DUI charges, police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A West Melbourne police officer was arrested on suspicion of DUI Friday, according to the West Melbourne Police Department. The department stated in a Facebook post that Officer Joshua Perez-Lopez was arrested by the Orlando Police Department earlier Friday morning on charges of DUI with property damage.
WEST MELBOURNE, FL
click orlando

Officer shot during incident at Melbourne hotel; 1 in custody, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A police officer was shot during an investigation at a hotel near the Melbourne Orlando International Airport Friday afternoon, according to the Melbourne Police Department. Melbourne police said they responded to a call for service at the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel near the airport just before...
MELBOURNE, FL
villages-news.com

Woman transported by ambulance to The Villages hospital after attack

A woman was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital after an attack over breakfast. The woman was “bleeding extensively from her face” when Lake County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene early Labor Day morning on Hobby Way in Lady Lake, according to an arrest report. The woman’s front tooth had been dislodged at the hands of her alleged attacker, 32-year-old Alexander Tanel Smith. The woman was transported by Lake EMS to the hospital.
LADY LAKE, FL
cityofrockledge.org

Traffic Alert - Murrell Road

Beginning Monday, September 12th for approximately 1 week, a portion of Murrell Road will be resurfaced. Work hours will be from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Only one lane will be closed at a time. Please follow the posted temporary traffic control measures in place. Contact Public Works at (321) 221-7540, Opt. 3 with questions.
ROCKLEDGE, FL

