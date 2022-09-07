Two men were arrested after their vehicle was pulled over on Florida’s Turnpike for having more than $1,100 in toll violations. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper headed north near mile marker 283 on Wednesday morning observed a white Chevy Express van with the right-rear door window broken out and several passengers in the cargo area. The trooper ran the tag number and found out a stop had been issued June 15 for toll violations. The vehicle owner owed E-PASS more than $200 and SunPass more than $900, according to the FHP report.

LAKE COUNTY, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO