leesburg-news.com
Work van stopped on turnpike after running up $1,100 toll bill
Two men were arrested after their vehicle was pulled over on Florida’s Turnpike for having more than $1,100 in toll violations. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper headed north near mile marker 283 on Wednesday morning observed a white Chevy Express van with the right-rear door window broken out and several passengers in the cargo area. The trooper ran the tag number and found out a stop had been issued June 15 for toll violations. The vehicle owner owed E-PASS more than $200 and SunPass more than $900, according to the FHP report.
spacecoastdaily.com
80-Year-Old Female Motorcyclist from Cocoa Dies After Traffic Crash in Titusville On Sept. 4
BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – A Cocoa woman has died following a traffic crash that occurred on Sunday, Sept. 4 at approximately 6:50 a.m., involving a motorcycle and car at the intersection of South Washington Avenue (U.S. Hyw. 1) and Garden Street. “The preliminary investigation revealed that...
fox35orlando.com
FHP: Pedestrian killed after being hit by 3 vehicles, 2 left the scene
ORLANDO, Fla. - A person crossing Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando on Thursday morning was killed after being hit by three vehicles, two of which fled the scene, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the pedestrian was walking across the southbound lanes of Orange Blossom Trail and was not...
click orlando
West Melbourne officer arrested, faces DUI charges, police say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A West Melbourne police officer was arrested on suspicion of DUI Friday, according to the West Melbourne Police Department. The department stated in a Facebook post that Officer Joshua Perez-Lopez was arrested by the Orlando Police Department earlier Friday morning on charges of DUI with property damage.
Officer injured, suspects in custody after shooting at Melbourne hotel
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A veteran police officer is recovering after being shot during an incident at a Melbourne hotel Friday evening. Melbourne police said officers responded to the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel after receiving a 911 call just after 5 p.m. According to Melbourne police Chief David Gillespie, when...
Melbourne police officer injured in hotel shooting, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Melbourne police officer was shot during an incident at a Melbourne hotel Friday, police said. Police said officers responded to a 911 call at the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel around 5 p.m. According to a release, once the officers arrived at the scene, another person...
veronews.com
Man critical after self-inflicted gunshot wound near Wabasso Beach Park
WABASSO BEACH — A man was in critical condition Thursday after deputies said he shot himself while on a surfboard in the water not far from Wabasso Beach County Park. The incident led law enforcement to close the beach for several hours. The shooting was an isolated incident. There...
click orlando
Officer shot during incident at Melbourne hotel; 1 in custody, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A police officer was shot during an investigation at a hotel near the Melbourne Orlando International Airport Friday afternoon, according to the Melbourne Police Department. Melbourne police said they responded to a call for service at the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel near the airport just before...
click orlando
Catalytic converter thieves cause $33K in damage to Sanford truck company, police say
SANFORD, Fla. – Thieves hit a Sanford company, making off with 36 catalytic converters from trucks at the business, according to police. Police were called to Longwood Truck Center — 4215 Orlando Drive — on Saturday. [TRENDING: Military, veterans, law enforcement and educators can sail for free...
'False alarm': No threat found after emergency button activated at Mainland High, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police responded to Mainland High School on Friday afternoon after an emergency button was activated at the school. After sweeping the school, police said no threat was found. Police Chief Jakari Young said a teacher heard a student say the word “gun” and...
Couple brought 2-year-old to drug deal, Polk County sheriff says
A couple was arrested after bringing a 2-year-old to a drug deal, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Orlando teen dies in I-4 crash after driver falls asleep
An Orlando teenager was killed in a crash on Interstate 4 in Polk County Tuesday morning, according to an update from the Florida Highway Patrol.
wogx.com
Car crashes after Florida couple shot at while driving in Eustis
Witnesses said a car crashed around 5 p.m. Wednesday along S. Bay St. in Eustis. Two people exited with injuries that those witness said appeared to be from gunshots.
villages-news.com
Woman transported by ambulance to The Villages hospital after attack
A woman was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital after an attack over breakfast. The woman was “bleeding extensively from her face” when Lake County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene early Labor Day morning on Hobby Way in Lady Lake, according to an arrest report. The woman’s front tooth had been dislodged at the hands of her alleged attacker, 32-year-old Alexander Tanel Smith. The woman was transported by Lake EMS to the hospital.
Brevard County first responders honored for saving lives of girls struck by lightning
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — Brevard County officials honored the first responders who helped save two young victims after a lightning strike. Channel 9 first reported on the girls being struck by lightning in June. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. They were shocked while playing outside their...
WATCH LIVE: Police providing update on crime scene investigation at Rockledge home
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Police have set up a crime scene investigation in a Rockledge neighborhood. Officers are set to provide an update on the investigation at 10:30 a.m. Officers were called to a home along South Carolina Avenue off of Fiske Boulevard early Thursday. Channel 9 has reached...
cityofrockledge.org
Traffic Alert - Murrell Road
Beginning Monday, September 12th for approximately 1 week, a portion of Murrell Road will be resurfaced. Work hours will be from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Only one lane will be closed at a time. Please follow the posted temporary traffic control measures in place. Contact Public Works at (321) 221-7540, Opt. 3 with questions.
WESH
Half-mile of Brevard County neighborhood evacuated after explosives found
COCOA, Fla. — A section of a Brevard County neighborhood was evacuated Wednesday after explosives were located in a backyard. The cause of the fire is still unknown. But it’s what came after the fire which brought in the bomb squads. The fire ignited multiple rounds of ammunition...
Private plane carrying 2 adults, 1 minor crashes in Florida
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to a plane crash Friday afternoon.
Reports of shots fired on campus at Winter Springs High School deemed to be unfounded
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Winter Springs High School was placed on lockdown on Thursday after officials said they received a report of shots fired on campus. The school was immediately placed on lockdown as Winter Springs Police and Seminole County Deputies converged on the school. Parents of Winter Springs...
