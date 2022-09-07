Read full article on original website
ucanews.live
People of UCA: Danielle Kraus
Starting her journey at UCA in 2004, librarian Danielle Kraus is no stranger to campus. Kraus earned her Bachelor of Arts in English and theater in 2009. Shortly after, she began working at the library circulation desk in 2015 and has been there since. “When I graduated, the first recession...
ucanews.live
Tri Sigma Alpha Omicron Chapter closes doors at UCA
The Alpha Omicron Chapter of Sigma Sigma Sigma, better known as Tri Sigma, was suspended from UCA’s campus on May 10. The National Organization released a statement saying, “The Alpha Omicron Chapter worked hard to remain competitive on campus. Despite these attempts … the chapter has been unable to overcome a continued decline in membership and retention.”
arkansastechnews.com
Tech Tidbits: ATU Learning How to Win Close Games
Head coach Kyle Shipp’s belief that his 2022 Arkansas Tech Wonder Boys are equipped to compete with any team on their schedule was confirmed in the season opener…as was his belief that the next step in returning ATU football to championship form will be learning how to win close games.
swark.today
Democratic Nominee Chris Jones to continue his Walk A Mile Tour in Hot Springs, Russellville
LITTLE ROCK, AR —Democratic nominee for Governor of Arkansas Chris Jones continues his Walk A Mile In Your Shoes tour this week in Russellville and Hot Springs. Jones has joined with neighbors walking with neighbors to walk a cumulative 2.5 million steps and counting since Jones started his second statewide 75-county tour in June. While Jones’ opponent Sarah Huckabee Sanders resumed her limited tour this month after a nearly four-month break, Jones has never stopped and continues to walk side-by-side with everyday Arkansans, listening to the issues most pressing in their lives, remaining faithful to finding pragmatic solutions.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Hot Springs (AR) City Board Approves Baby Box for Fire Station
The Central Fire Station in Hot Springs (AR) will house a secure drop-off for newborns abandoned under the law shielding their parents from criminal liability, HotSR.com reported. A resolution the Hot Springs Board of Directors adopted Tuesday authorized the city to enter into a lease and service agreement with Safe...
KHBS
Arkansas governor candidates campaign in NWA and the River Valley
The November elections are about two months away, and candidates for Arkansas governor are campaigning in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this week. Republican candidate, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is continuing her "Freedom Tour" in Clarksville Thursday. She'll meet with voters and answer questions at the Piney Bay Coffee Company...
cityhs.net
Street closure and traffic interruptions: Ladies in Leather Parade and Rally
There will be a street closure and traffic interruptions between Thursday, Sept. 8, and Sunday, Sept. 11, for a motorcycle parade and rally. In addition, the parking lane closest to the Convention Center along Convention Boulevard will be closed from Thursday, Sept. 8, through Sunday, Sept. 11, for the rally.
Avast! ‘Pirate ship’ in Lake Dardanelle
For weeks people in Russellville have spotted what they are calling a pirate ship in Lake Dardanelle.
uams.edu
Northwest Arkansas Crisis Stabilization Re-Opens Under UAMS Leadership
Sept. 8, 2022 | Until the Northwest Arkansas Crisis Stabilization Unit opened last month in Fayetteville, too often the choices for those going through a mental-health crisis were limited: jail or the hospital. Formerly staffed by Ozark Guidance of Springdale, the Crisis Stabilization Unit closed in June 2021; it re-opened...
thv11.com
Fair in Arkansas facing backlash after Facebook comment about dress code
SCOTT COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Parents 5NEWS spoke with say they have no problem with the association's post, but have problems with the fair's response in the comments thread. “There’s no reason for grown men to even be looking at little children and I don’t think that’s anything at...
Conway police find two dead in home on Tyler Street
Police in Conway are investigating after the discovery of two bodies at a home on Tyler Street Thursday afternoon.
Russellville daycare offering hefty reward for answers over vandalism
ABC Children's Academy in Russellville is one of the many establishments that are experiencing
Benton police search for runaway juvenile
BENTON, Ark. — The Benton Police Department has asked the public for help in locating a runaway juvenile. 16-year-old Danielle Casey was last seen on September 8, on Saline Circle in Bryant. If you have any information about Ms. Casey's whereabouts, please contact the Benton police at (501) 778-1171...
KATV
Two bodies discovered by Conway police while performing welfare check
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two bodies were discovered by police at a home in Conway Thursday afternoon after being called to the residence for a welfare check. The Conway Police Department said the individuals were found on the Tyler Street property at around 12:30 p.m. "We believe this to...
Judge approves $1 settlement in Huntsville abuse case
Judge Timothy L. Brooks in the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court approved a settlement amount of $1 in a case involving alleged sexual assault and harassment at a Madison County school.
