Russellville, AR

swark.today

Democratic Nominee Chris Jones to continue his Walk A Mile Tour in Hot Springs, Russellville

LITTLE ROCK, AR —Democratic nominee for Governor of Arkansas Chris Jones continues his Walk A Mile In Your Shoes tour this week in Russellville and Hot Springs. Jones has joined with neighbors walking with neighbors to walk a cumulative 2.5 million steps and counting since Jones started his second statewide 75-county tour in June. While Jones’ opponent Sarah Huckabee Sanders resumed her limited tour this month after a nearly four-month break, Jones has never stopped and continues to walk side-by-side with everyday Arkansans, listening to the issues most pressing in their lives, remaining faithful to finding pragmatic solutions.
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
ucanews.live

Tri Sigma Alpha Omicron Chapter closes doors at UCA

The Alpha Omicron Chapter of Sigma Sigma Sigma, better known as Tri Sigma, was suspended from UCA’s campus on May 10. The National Organization released a statement saying, “The Alpha Omicron Chapter worked hard to remain competitive on campus. Despite these attempts … the chapter has been unable to overcome a continued decline in membership and retention.”
arkansastechnews.com

ATU Department of Music Sets Fall 2022 Performances

The Arkansas Tech University Department of Music has released its fall 2022 schedule of performances. Dr. Jeff Bright, professor of music, serves as head of the ATU Department of Music. Dr. Daniel A. Belongia, professor of music, is director of bands. The director of choral activities is Dr. Christopher Harris, assistant professor of music.
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Seniors’ fishing derby returns to Maumelle this Saturday

MAUMELLE — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Family and Community Fishing Program welcomes all anglers 50 years and older to Lake Valencia for the largest senior citizen community fishing event in Arkansas, 9 a.m. until noon, Sept. 9. This free fishing derby is a great way for...
MAUMELLE, AR
Russellville, AR
Russellville, AR
Success, AR
Russellville, AR
KHBS

Arkansas governor candidates campaign in NWA and the River Valley

The November elections are about two months away, and candidates for Arkansas governor are campaigning in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this week. Republican candidate, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is continuing her "Freedom Tour" in Clarksville Thursday. She'll meet with voters and answer questions at the Piney Bay Coffee Company...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Two bodies discovered by Conway police while performing welfare check

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two bodies were discovered by police at a home in Conway Thursday afternoon after being called to the residence for a welfare check. The Conway Police Department said the individuals were found on the Tyler Street property at around 12:30 p.m. "We believe this to...
CONWAY, AR

