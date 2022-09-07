ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

WIFR

Two Rockford stars look to lead Blitz to X League Championship

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After years of playing the waiting game, a couple of Rockford athletes look to make history this weekend as the Chicago Blitz play in the X League title game. Lutheran grand Stephanie Raymond-Young and Guilford grad Emma Vanderheyden lead the Blitz into the inaugural X Cup...
ROCKFORD, IL
wclo.com

Beloit Memorial students to attend tech trade show

A group of Beloit Memorial students will be attending a manufacturing tech trade show in Chicago next week. Academy Coach Deb Prowse says it’s a great opportunity for students to learn about how technology and manufacturing blend together, and this will allow students to see how they can mix their love for technology with potential high paying careers.
BELOIT, WI
Radio Ink

Two Additions For Big Radio

Big Radio based in Janesville, Wisconsin has added to its News and Sports Staff. Big Radio owns ten local radio stations throughout Wisconsin and Illinois. Sean Maloney will be part of the news team across the group and will also be part of local high school sports broadcasts. He joins Big Radio from Magnum Media stations in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin John Barry joins the staff from the Janesville Gazette, where he was a sports writer and editor.
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

Bird Scooters in Beloit suddenly end

It appears the Bird scooters in Beloit are on the way out after an independent contractor has ended his agreement with the company. Nick Yoss says that a multitude of issues led him to pull the plug on the scooters including the unresponsiveness from Bird, not wanting to put his business reputation at risk, and not wanting to do things for Bird that he felt didn’t align with the city.
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Hilldale to welcome new store this fall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hilldale announced Thursday that they are welcoming a new store later this fall. J.McLaughlin is a clothing store for men and women that was founded in 1977 in New York and has expanded to over 160 nationwide since. The brand has one other Wisconsin location in...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

4 fun, free events in Madison this weekend!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s another busy weekend around the capitol city!. Rob Gard with Destination Madison sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to highlight four free events in the area. Some highlights include: the final Madison night market of the season, the ArtWorking gallery’s opening night, a fall...
MADISON, WI
wiproud.com

125+ vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin have licenses revoked

(WFRV) – In August, nearly 10% of all vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin had their licenses revoked for violating state law. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released information regarding a recent revocation of the vehicle wholesale dealer license from 129 companies. The companies were previously located at 101 Skyline Drive #1 W814 in Arlington, Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
veronapress.com

Verona road closures and recommended routes during Ironman on Sept. 11

The cycling portion of the Wisconsin Ironman is set to pass through Verona on on Sunday, Sept. 11th. Multiple city streets will be affected according to the City of Verona Police Department, including Whalen Road, S. Main Street, Locust Street, Bruce Street, Paoli Street, Northern Lights Road, Nine Mound Road, Cross Country Road, N. Main Street, E. Verona Ave., and Old Highway PB.
VERONA, WI
ibmadison.com

Grocery store chosen for south side development

After searching for nearly a year, the city of Madison is in final negotiations with Maurer’s Urban Market, a grocer to be the anchor commercial tenant in a $42 million, six-story mixed-use south side redevelopment, according to a Wisconsin State Journal report. The Wisconsin Dells-based company will open a store to fill the 24,000-square-foot space in Fourteen02 Park at 815 Cedar Street. The store will carry everyday staples, plus a selection of fresh produce, meat, seafood, and deli/bakery offerings. Since 2015, the city has been working to replace the Pick ‘n Save store that closed at 1312 S. Park St.
MADISON, WI
wpr.org

Burlington’s Echo Lake Dam must be removed or modified. Voters will decide themselves what they want this November.

A survey found 60 percent of city residents want the dam repaired. Echo Lake is a centerpiece of Downtown Burlington. It’s a short walk from Adrian's Frozen Custard. Fans watching baseball games at Burlington’s Beaumont Field can see the lake from the stands. A park and playground sit next to it, including the Veterans Terrace at Echo Park.
BURLINGTON, WI
nbc15.com

Middleton man arrested for alleged fourth felony OWI

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 31-year-old Middleton man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly obstructed an officer and drove a motorcycle intoxicated. A Middleton Police Department officer noticed the man pulled over on his motorcycle near University Avenue and Hickory Hollow Drive. The officer approached the man and noted his slurred speech and a strong smell of alcohol coming from his breath. The man said he drank two alcoholic beverages, officials said.
MIDDLETON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy lives on in Fort Atkinson through one of the smallest and unexpected ways

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — As the world remembers Queen Elizabeth II, her legacy lives on in the smallest ways possible: all the way down to her socks. According to the Hoard Historical Museum, there’s a good chance that on her wedding day, Queen Elizabeth wore stockings made in Fort Atkinson. “Well, it’s definitely a claim to fame,” said Merrilee Lee,...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
bravamagazine.com

8 Wisconsin Fall Festivals to Check Out

One of the best ways to celebrate the sights, sounds and smells of autumn is by attending a fall festival. Here are eight within easy driving distance. This multifaceted festival, held at Endres Manufacturing in Waunakee, begins on Thursday night with wine tasting and live music. The Wauktoberfest grounds officially open on Friday, when you can grab some suds and enjoy music from various groups.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
Chamberlain-Oacoma Sun

Judy Faulkner Net Worth, Family, Salary, Sibling, Tattoos!

Judy Faulkner is a lady who has built a successful career for herself and is accountable for his fortune. She came into this world in 1943 in the city of Madison, which is located in the state of Wisconsin, United States. They estimated that she was 73 years old. She...
MADISON, WI

