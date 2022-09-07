It appears the Bird scooters in Beloit are on the way out after an independent contractor has ended his agreement with the company. Nick Yoss says that a multitude of issues led him to pull the plug on the scooters including the unresponsiveness from Bird, not wanting to put his business reputation at risk, and not wanting to do things for Bird that he felt didn’t align with the city.

BELOIT, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO