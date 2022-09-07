The GI Genius™ Intelligent Endoscopy Module Helps Transform Colorectal Cancer Detection. Tyler (September 8, 2022) — UT Health Tyler’s Digestive Disease Center now offers patients receiving a colonoscopy an enhanced screening with the aid of GI Genius™ intelligent endoscopy module. The GI Genius™ module employs artificial intelligence (AI) to help physicians detect polyps — a powerful new ally in the fight against colorectal cancer.

TYLER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO