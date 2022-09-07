Read full article on original website
UT Health East Texas Now Incorporates Artificial Intelligence System for Enhanced Colonoscopy Screenings
The GI Genius™ Intelligent Endoscopy Module Helps Transform Colorectal Cancer Detection. Tyler (September 8, 2022) — UT Health Tyler’s Digestive Disease Center now offers patients receiving a colonoscopy an enhanced screening with the aid of GI Genius™ intelligent endoscopy module. The GI Genius™ module employs artificial intelligence (AI) to help physicians detect polyps — a powerful new ally in the fight against colorectal cancer.
Major rollover crash reported in Longview
UPDATE: The road has now been reopened. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – People are being asked to avoid an area in Longview due to a major rollover crash on Wednesday. The wreck is in the 2900 block of McCann Road between Magnolia and Lismore Lane, said the Longview Police Department. Officers are diverting northbound traffic, and […]
Tyler, TX Police Are Looking for These Men. Do You Recognize Them?
Earlier today, the Tyler, Texas Police Department shared the photos of several people who were allegedly involved in acts of theft at two local businesses. Do you recognize any of them?. These were actually two separate alleged incidents of theft. Read on to learn a few more details regarding each...
