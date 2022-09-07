Read full article on original website
Related
sunflowerstateradio.com
Opening of Kansas sports betting reveals appeal of online apps — even among Missourians
TOPEKA — Mobile platforms for legal sports gambling in Kansas proved so enticing that more than 16,000 people in Missouri tried to place wagers in the first weekend of live betting. As those cross-border residents discovered, many of whom were located in the Kansas City, Missouri, the gambling law...
ksal.com
Rural Freight Technology Project For Western Kansas
Western Kansas communities and businesses will benefit from the deployment of the Great Plains Rural Freight Technology Corridor project on a key freight transport route in western Kansas. According to the Kansas Governor’s Office, the $14.6 million project will install 100 miles of fiber-optic cable and advanced technologies on a...
