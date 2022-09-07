Read full article on original website
Pittsburg Police bust garage-dwelling felon; accomplices arrested
PITTSBURG, Kan. – Officers with the Pittsburg Police Department made three arrests last week after a homeowner knowingly housed a wanted felon in their detached garage unit. On Friday, September 9th, Pittsburg Deputies noticed a wanted felon, 30-year-old Brittany Jane Bowling, of Weir, Kansas, enter a detached garage at a residence in the 1200 block of E. 8th St., in Pittsburg.
Newton County deputies arrest man wanted on multiple felony warrants
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (KOAM News Now) – A man wanted on several felony warrants in Missouri was arrested in Newton County. Jacob Williams was also suspect of crimes in Oklahoma. According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Williams was taken into custody on Friday. A post to the office’s...
KAKE TV
Man dies after rollover crash, getting pinned under his Jeep
MAPLETON, Kan. (KAKE) - A 40-year-old man was killed when his Jeep overturned in eastern Kansas and pinned him underneath. The accident happened at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday off of NW 130th Street near Tomahawk Road in Bourbon County, which is in the area of the Kansas Rocks Recreation Park.
Miami PD arrests man who authorities say tried to lure boys with candy
MIAMI, Okla. — A man, who authorities in Kansas said approached a group of boys in his underwear and gave them candy, was arrested by the Miami Police Department (MPD), according to the MPD. Kirk William Owen was arrested for a motion to revoke warrant from Beaver County. MPD...
Sheriff working to ID body found in rural Kansas hay field
LINN COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are working to ID a body found in rural Linn County. Just before 6p.m. Thursday a citizen reported that a deceased body was found in a hay field in the area of 2400 and Iliff Road, Fontana, Kansas, according to Linn County Sheriff Kevin Friend.
Craig County Sheriff's Office locate missing inmate
Dallas Wayne Logan has been located and returned to the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
Miami Okla, Police arrest convicted Child Molester, who was ID’d talking to kids at a Kansas park
MIAMI, Okla. — Thursday September 8, 2022, Miami Police Officers assisted by BIA (Bureau Indian Affairs) and Ottawa County Sheriff’s office arrested a man wanted on a probation revocation warrant. Kirk William Owen has been a topic of KOAM News Now stories lately as the Crawford County Kansas Sheriff’s office released an image of Owen’s car and description of an...
921news.com
Linn County Sheriff Updates on Body Found
On September 4, 2022, a press release was provided regarding the death of a male in Parker, Kansas. Detective’s have been working the death investigation since. The male has been identified as Austin B. Mebane, a white male, 32 years of age. Mr. Mebane was familiar with the Parker area and resided in the area at times, however he was from the Kansas City, Mo. area. Mr. Mebane’s next of kin has been notified.
pittks.org
MEDIA RELEASE – Shooting Incident
On Friday, September 9, 2022 at approximately 2:13 a.m., officers with the Pittsburg Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of West Forest Street for a report of multiple gunshots in the area. Around this same time, another call came in from a subject inside a residence in the 300 block of West Forest. The caller reported a male subject inside the residence had been shot.
Two dead, including teen, after early morning head-on car crash in rural Mo.
Two people are dead after an early morning head-on collision just south of Liberal.
Pittsburg Police investigating early Friday morning shooting
PITTSBURG, Kan. (KOAM News Now) – Pittsburg Police are investigating an early Friday (September 9) shooting incident. According to a PPD release, officers were called to the 300 block West Forest Street for a report of gunshots about 2:13 a.m. PPD said that another call, received about the same time, reported a man inside a home in the 300 block...
Two killed in wrong-way driver crash; Two Juveniles flown to area hospitals
Just before 5:00 a.m. on September 10, reports of a crash six miles south of Liberal, Missouri along MO-43 alerted police dispatch.
Body discovered in Linn County near vehicle of missing Lawrence man
A body was discovered in Linn County, Kansas, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, next to the vehicle of a missing Lawrence man.
Man arrested on Felony DWI, killing of another person, related to Anderson, Mo. fatal head-on crash
McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday August 20, 2022 the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a fatal crash on MO-59 within the Anderson city limits. Troopers determined the surviving driver Vincent Castro, 25, was intoxicated. He was arrested but released for medical treatment. | RELATED >> Anderson, Mo. man killed in head-on crash, surviving driver arrested for DWI Now after recovery...
koamnewsnow.com
News to Know: US 400 Bypass Closing, Anderson Crash Arrest, and Queen Elizabeth’s 2 Grandsons
Baxter Springs, KS. — Some Kansas drivers may have to look out for a detour starting today. The Kansas Department of Transportation looks to close the US 400 Bypass east of Baxter Springs. It’s being closed for construction as KDOT continues work on the US 166 expansion in Cherokee County. There will be a signed detour on US 68A, K66, and K26.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: three people killed in head on crash and murder charges brought in TN kidnapping case
PINEVILLE, Mo. – A head-on collision takes the life of three people in Mcdonald county. The crash happened shortly after 9:30 Tuesday night on US 71 near Brush Creek road in Pineville. Troopers say 29-year-old Kyler Johnson from Washburn was heading south when he traveled into the northbound lane and struck another vehicle head-on. Johnson, along with both of his passengers – 58-year-old Joseph Lynch from Powell and a 15-year-old from Washburn – all died at the scene. A 17-year-old from Neosho was driving the second vehicle she was flown to Freeman hospital in Joplin in serious condition. Click here to read more about this story.
Fort Scott closes 6th Street for Cape Seal repairs
FORT SCOTT, Kan. – The Fort Scott Police Department reminds residents to obey traffic signs while road crews work on 6th Street repairs.
Lawrence County Record
Concrete truck overturns on O highway, driver airlifted
The driver of a 2006 Mack concrete truck suffered serious injuries last Thursday morning when the rig he was driving northbound on O highway, three miles south of Halltown, left the road, struck an embankment and turned over, crushing the cab. Kerry Feagan, 62, of Arcola was extricated from the...
Missing Kansas man’s vehicle found, body discovered nearby
The vehicle belonging to a 30-year-old man missing out of Ottawa was recovered in Linn County on Wednesday, and a body was discovered nearby.
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slows traffic on I-44 near Lawrence-Jasper County lines
NEAR SARCOXIE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving semis on I-44 west of Springfield Saturday evening. The crash happened near mile-marker 34 near Sarcoxie around 5:30 p.m. The injury crash involved two tractor-trailers. One of the tractor-trailers caught fire. The semis blocked the eastbound...
