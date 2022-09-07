ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, KS

Pittsburg Police bust garage-dwelling felon; accomplices arrested

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Officers with the Pittsburg Police Department made three arrests last week after a homeowner knowingly housed a wanted felon in their detached garage unit. On Friday, September 9th, Pittsburg Deputies noticed a wanted felon, 30-year-old Brittany Jane Bowling, of Weir, Kansas, enter a detached garage at a residence in the 1200 block of E. 8th St., in Pittsburg.
PITTSBURG, KS
Man dies after rollover crash, getting pinned under his Jeep

MAPLETON, Kan. (KAKE) - A 40-year-old man was killed when his Jeep overturned in eastern Kansas and pinned him underneath. The accident happened at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday off of NW 130th Street near Tomahawk Road in Bourbon County, which is in the area of the Kansas Rocks Recreation Park.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
Crawford County, KS
Arcadia, KS
Home, KS
Crawford County, KS
Miami Okla, Police arrest convicted Child Molester, who was ID’d talking to kids at a Kansas park

MIAMI, Okla. — Thursday September 8, 2022, Miami Police Officers assisted by BIA (Bureau Indian Affairs) and Ottawa County Sheriff’s office arrested a man wanted on a probation revocation warrant. Kirk William Owen has been a topic of KOAM News Now stories lately as the Crawford County Kansas Sheriff’s office released an image of Owen’s car and description of an...
MIAMI, OK
Linn County Sheriff Updates on Body Found

On September 4, 2022, a press release was provided regarding the death of a male in Parker, Kansas. Detective’s have been working the death investigation since. The male has been identified as Austin B. Mebane, a white male, 32 years of age. Mr. Mebane was familiar with the Parker area and resided in the area at times, however he was from the Kansas City, Mo. area. Mr. Mebane’s next of kin has been notified.
MEDIA RELEASE – Shooting Incident

On Friday, September 9, 2022 at approximately 2:13 a.m., officers with the Pittsburg Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of West Forest Street for a report of multiple gunshots in the area. Around this same time, another call came in from a subject inside a residence in the 300 block of West Forest. The caller reported a male subject inside the residence had been shot.
PITTSBURG, KS
Man arrested on Felony DWI, killing of another person, related to Anderson, Mo. fatal head-on crash

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday August 20, 2022 the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a fatal crash on MO-59 within the Anderson city limits. Troopers determined the surviving driver Vincent Castro, 25, was intoxicated. He was arrested but released for medical treatment. | RELATED >> Anderson, Mo. man killed in head-on crash, surviving driver arrested for DWI  Now after recovery...
ANDERSON, MO
News to Know: US 400 Bypass Closing, Anderson Crash Arrest, and Queen Elizabeth’s 2 Grandsons

Baxter Springs, KS. — Some Kansas drivers may have to look out for a detour starting today. The Kansas Department of Transportation looks to close the US 400 Bypass east of Baxter Springs. It’s being closed for construction as KDOT continues work on the US 166 expansion in Cherokee County. There will be a signed detour on US 68A, K66, and K26.
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
News To Know: three people killed in head on crash and murder charges brought in TN kidnapping case

PINEVILLE, Mo. – A head-on collision takes the life of three people in Mcdonald county. The crash happened shortly after 9:30 Tuesday night on US 71 near Brush Creek road in Pineville. Troopers say 29-year-old Kyler Johnson from Washburn was heading south when he traveled into the northbound lane and struck another vehicle head-on. Johnson, along with both of his passengers – 58-year-old Joseph Lynch from Powell and a 15-year-old from Washburn – all died at the scene. A 17-year-old from Neosho was driving the second vehicle she was flown to Freeman hospital in Joplin in serious condition. Click here to read more about this story.
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
Concrete truck overturns on O highway, driver airlifted

The driver of a 2006 Mack concrete truck suffered serious injuries last Thursday morning when the rig he was driving northbound on O highway, three miles south of Halltown, left the road, struck an embankment and turned over, crushing the cab. Kerry Feagan, 62, of Arcola was extricated from the...
HALLTOWN, MO
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slows traffic on I-44 near Lawrence-Jasper County lines

NEAR SARCOXIE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving semis on I-44 west of Springfield Saturday evening. The crash happened near mile-marker 34 near Sarcoxie around 5:30 p.m. The injury crash involved two tractor-trailers. One of the tractor-trailers caught fire. The semis blocked the eastbound...
SARCOXIE, MO

