How Stetson Bennett plays on Saturday is not one of the bigger storylines as Georgia takes on Samford. Lighting up the Oregon Ducks in the manner he did establishes Bennett as one of the top quarterbacks in the country. The expectation is that Bennett will once again shred Samford and make way for Georgia’s backup quarterback options.
WXIA 11 Alive
ATHENS, Ga. — UPDATE 2: UGA says the ticketing issue has been resolved:. UPDATE: Georgia Tech is reporting the same issue (though their game is not until 7 p.m.). They said the ticketing company, Paciolan, is "experiencing nationwide issues with their platforms, which is not allowing some ticket-holders to access their tickets at this time."
CBS 46
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With servers not functioning as intended, fans won’t be able to purchase tickets for the first home game of the season. The Georgia Bulldogs will take on Samford at 4 p.m. at Sanford Stadium. Around 1 p.m. Saturday, UGA Athletics tweeted that their ticket provider...
accesswdun.com
HOSCHTON, Ga. — Jackson County fell Friday night at the hands of Mountain View in a 24-17 nailbiter. The Panthers took an early 7-0 lead after the first quarter and doubled it early in the second period, but Mountain View answered, scoring a pair of touchdowns to tie it up at halftime.
dawgpost.com
DON’T MISS OUT: Get our insider newsletter today!. ATHENS- Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are about to kick off at home against Samford, but not without a couple of obstacles. Georgia’s athletic department tweeted that they are experiencing issues with their ticket provider, and some fans might not...
dawgpost.com
ATHENS - After missing on 5-star QB Arch Manning to Texas, there’s a good chance that Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs decide not to take a signal-caller in the 2023 class. That means they’ll likely take two in the 2024 class, and one QB target confirmed with Dawg...
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Chris Hatcher has good reason to feel proud of Kirby Smart’s success in bringing a national championship to Georgia. After all, Hatcher gave Smart his first coaching job. Smart will face his former boss when No. 2 Georgia plays Samford, coached by Hatcher, on...
dawgnation.com
ATHENS — Kirby Smart declared starting safety Christopher Smith “perfectly fine” after a scary hit that put the team captain on the ground last Saturday. Smith is as important as any player on the No. 2-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. It’s a safe bet many fans will be looking...
accesswdun.com
DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — The Stephens County defense took advantage of two first-half interceptions on their way to a 38-10 win over Dawson County Friday night at Tiger Stadium. The Indians got an early interception and cashed in with 5:43 to go on a 7-yard run from Javin Gordon, the first of three times he would find the endzone on the night. He scored twice in the second half as part of his 130 yards on the ground.
sicemdawgs.com
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to host the Samford Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. It’s the first home game of the season for UGA. Bulldog fans looking to watch the Georgia-Samford football game will find it on traditional television this...
Northeastern Georgian
Who wants to see a bye week after putting up 42 points? I sure didn’t, the coaches at Habersham Central didn’t and the Raiders didn’t. It seems like a million years since the White County game, as college football has played two full weeks since. We had to sit through the awful Nebraska-Northwestern game on the day after the last Raider win and wonder, is this really football? I am sure the Irish did not appreciate us sending our two weakest examples of Power 5 American football.
wuga.org
ACC Commissioner Mariah Parker stunned many recently when they announced they were stepping down from the commission. We’ll ask them why, and what’s next. Alexia Ridley joined WUGA as Television and Radio News Anchor and Reporter in 2013. When WUGA TV concluded operations, she became the primary Reporter for WUGA Radio. Alexia came to Athens from Macon where she served as the News Director and show host for WGXA TV. She's a career journalist and Savannah native hailing from the University of Michigan. However, Alexia considers herself an honorary UGA DAWG!
AccessAtlanta
Fall is right around the corner and it’s almost time for the leaves to start changing into colorful and eye-catching, bright orange, red and yellow. Georgia provides some of the best scenic hikes to experience the beauty of autumn and the season’s vibrant foliage. These mountainous trails will...
A single-engine aircraft crashed Saturday afternoon in Lake Hartwell near the Georgia/South Carolina state line, officia...
The University of North Georgia ranked fifth among public universities in Georgia on Forbes magazine’s “America’s Top Colleges” list, which included 500 colleges and universities nationally. UNG was one of only six public universities in Georgia to make the list, which was released Aug. 30. The...
Red and Black
On Aug. 2, the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission passed an ordinance that decriminalized the possession of an ounce or less of marijuana — a victory for marijuana legalization advocates. ACC isn’t the first city or county to pass an ordinance of this nature in Georgia — Atlanta and...
HART COUNTY, Ga. (WSPA) — A dive team and other emergency crews are responding after a plane crashed Saturday in Lake Hartwell in Hart County, Georgia. It happened near the Long Point Recreation Area and Old 29 Highway, according to the Hart County Sheriff’s Office. A marine team from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in […]
gotodestinations.com
Often called “the most important meal of the day”, breakfast gives you the energy needed to get things done. Throughout the day, you need to replenish your glucose supply to help boost your energy levels and stimulate your brain. When you skip breakfast you are not giving the required nutrients that your body needs. As a result, you easily get tired and not be productive.
If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out for pizza from time to time, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Georgia that you should definitely visit net time you are craving good food. All of them are highly praised by local people and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients. So if you have never visited these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and you pay them a visit as soon as possible. Once you taste their food, you'll want to keep going back for more.
Red and Black
In this week’s UGA blotter, a student was scammed out of football tickets, two books were stolen from the bookstore and more. An individual is suspected of stealing two textbooks from the University of Georgia Bookstore on the morning of Sept. 1, according to a University of Georgia Police Department report.
